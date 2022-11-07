Read full article on original website
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
wonderwall.com
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news
There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess 'Sneaks' Outfits on Son Zane as Baby Wears 'Mama' Onesie
The actor shared an adorable photo of son Zane, 3 months, wearing a Halloween-inspired onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo" Sharna Burgess is making sure her little boy shows off his love for his mama. On Wednesday, Brian Austin Green, 49, shared an adorable picture of the couple's almost 4-month-old son Zane wearing a Halloween-themed onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo," as he teased that girlfriend Burgess "sneaks these outfits on him." Zane looks too cute in the Instagram photo as he sports his white, orange and black...
Kourtney Kardashian 'Blacked Out' During Vegas Wedding To Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian shared some new details about her Las Vegas "wedding" to husband Travis Barker. During a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, she revealed that she blacked out for most of the ceremony and doesn't really remember it. While recounting the wild night to friends Kourtney revealed per Page...
epicstream.com
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Rare Loved-Up Selfie With Michael Douglas From Paris
C'est l'amour! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas appear to be having a lovely time enjoying some romance while in the City of Love: Paris, France. The longtime couple—who have been married since 2000—were seen showing off some PDA on the streets of Paris, where Douglas, 78, has reportedly been working on an upcoming project.
Travis Barker Undresses Kourtney Kardashian in Tribute Marking Their 1-Year Engagement Anniversary
The passion is still there! Travis Barker shared a super sexy photo of him undressing wife Kourtney Kardashian to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the date they got engaged. The drummer, 46, posted a black and white photo to his Instagram on Monday, October 17, showing the pair in a...
Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild
Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
All the Magical Photos from Michael Oher's Nashville Wedding
Congratulations! Michael Oher — a former football player who was the inspiration for the 2009 Sandra Bullock film The Blind Side — and longtime love Tiffany Roy tied the knot in Nashville on Nov. 5. "Everything about Michael I love," the bride told PEOPLE. "He puts me first no matter what he has on his schedule ... and he makes sure his family is taken care of and loved."
Michelle Obama Reveals in New Book How She and Barack Work at Their Marriage: 'Our Love Is Not Perfect'
In a first look (and audiobook listen!) at The Light We Carry, the former first lady breaks down the myth of her ideal-looking marriage and shares her advice to Malia and Sasha about finding a partner The 'Ongoing Miracle' of Marriage to Barack Excerpted from The Light We Carry. Copyright ©2022 by Michelle Obama. Reprinted with permission from Crown, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved. People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be...
Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, a son Brittany Mahomes is taking a side-by-side look at both of her pregnancies. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday comparing her current baby bump with her son on the way to her bump when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling Skye, now 20 months. In the side-by-side photo, Brittany, who is expecting her baby boy with husband Patrick Mahomes, poses for a mirror selfie, first showing her current bump while in a workout...
Kody Brown Screams That Christine Put a 'Knife in the Kidneys' of Him and Her Sister Wives by Leaving
In an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of Sister Wives, Kody's emotions boil over during a family meeting where he accuses Christine of treating Robyn "like dirt" Kody Brown can no longer contain his frustration and anger with Christine over her decision to walk away from their 26-year plural marriage. In an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of Sister Wives, the TLC star opens up about the deep-seated anger and resentment he feels towards his ex during a family meeting. "[Christine] treated you like dirt from...
In Style
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Chanel West Coast Shares Name and Sweet Images of Her Baby Girl: 'Hello World!'
The Ridiculousness star and her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison, announced the birth of their daughter last week Chanel West Coast has revealed her baby girl's new name. The Ridiculousness co-host, 34, and her boyfriend Dom Fenison announced last Wednesday the birth of their daughter, and on Tuesday, unveiled her very own dedicated Instagram account. "Hello world! Welcome to my instagram 🎀," Bowie Breeze Fenison wrote, presumably with her parents' help, alongside a picture of her propped up for the camera, wearing a mostly pink outfit, including hat and pants. She also sported baby...
Who Is Cher's Boyfriend? All About Alexander Edwards
Here's everything to know about Alexander Edwards, a music executive and father of a son with Amber Rose Get to know Alexander "AE" Edwards. The music executive recently made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with Cher on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles; the two were seen in matching all-black outfits outside L.A. hotspots earlier this week. In the days that followed, the music legend received criticism for the 40-year age gap between the two. But true to form, Cher responded on Twitter with a series of tweets...
Gigi Hadid Reportedly Has Big Feelings About Introducing Her Daughter to Leonardo DiCaprio
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio‘s new romance has been the talk of the town since they started casually seeing one another this summer, but Hadid is reportedly taking things very slow with the Hollywood legend — especially when it comes to involving her 2-year-old daughter, Khai. A source...
The Casamigos Halloween Party Brought Out the Stars Including Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and Paris Hilton
Celebrities brought their costume A-game for Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford's annual Halloween bash, the Casamigos Halloween Party, held on Oct. 28 for some of Hollywood's brightest stars. This year's guest list included Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Tyga, Paris Hilton, and Rebel Wilson — all of whom appeared to put some serious thought into their costumes. Along with George Clooney and Mike Meldman, Gerber is the co-founder of Casamigos tequila, which is always flowing freely at the event, as reported by Forbes.
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'
"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
TODAY.com
Johnny Depp thanks Rihanna for his Savage X Fenty appearance after she faced backlash
Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Vol. 4” continued as scheduled. Days before the singer and entrepreneur’s fourth fashion show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9, TODAY confirmed it featured an appearance by Johnny Depp. Rumors had been swirling of his involvement on social media, which...
