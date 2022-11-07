ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Puppies abandoned at Louisiana shelter with no food, water in broken kennel

By Michael Scheidt
 4 days ago

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday.

Rescue Alliance said the puppies were dumped at this location without food, water or a blanket. The puppies were located by a member of Rescue Alliance around 8:30 a.m. at their new office.

The team member happened to come to work early in order to provide care for the adoption ready cats and kittens at this location. The door to the kennel was open when the puppies were found by the team member.

The puppies appear to be Chiweenie terriers but the exact breed of these puppies has not been determined yet.

The puppies were transferred to the St. Gabriel Animal Hospital where they are up for adoption.

This is the first instance of puppies being dumped at their new office which opened Oct. 24.

Rescue Alliance asks that you not dump animals at their locations as “every surrender has to be scheduled because until they are adoption ready, they stay in foster homes.”

The new Rescue Alliance office is located at 12484 Hwy 44.

If you wish to donate to the Rescue Alliance, consider giving to the Louisiana Pet Food Bank which provides free dog food and cat food.

Comments / 6

Azadi AliChrystal
4d ago

Can you adopt if you live in a different Parish? This is so wrong I know people who would Love to have these adorable precious little puppies and they throw them out like trash, this is so sad!! I would love to have one and so would a friend of mine, where is the adoption info? they should post that as well

