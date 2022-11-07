Democrats Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams were mocked Tuesday night after their losses to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, respectively. O'Rourke, the former congressman who became a media darling during his 2018 campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., has now lost races for the Senate, presidency, and governorship all within the past four years. Abrams, who argued without evidence that her 2018 election loss to Kemp was illegitimate, was rejected by the voters of Georgia by a wider margin in the 2022 rematch.

