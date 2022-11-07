ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, CT

Big football wins for Killingly, NFA, Griswold: Top weekend plays in high school sports

By The Bulletin
 4 days ago
Killingly improved to 7-1 with a big win against Waterford, Norwich Free Academy defeated East Lyme for their second victory of the season, and Griswold/Wheeler topped Stonington to reach the .500 mark to cap the weekend's football highlights.

Here are the weekend's top performances:

Football

Thomas Dreibholz, Killingly: Senior quarterback completed 5-for-5 passes for 208 yards with three touchdowns to lead Killingly (7-1) to a 56-7 win against Waterford. He also made 8-of-8 extra point kick attempts.

Soren Rief, Killingly: Junior running back gained 149 yards on 14 carries and scored five touchdowns in a 56-7 win over Waterford.

Brady O’Donnell, Killingly: Senior linebacker spearheaded Killingly’s defense against Waterford with a team-leading eight tackles, four assisted tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Noah Colangelo, Killingly: Senior receiver caught two passes for 116 yards and two TDs in a win against Waterford.

KinKade Rubino, Griswold/Wheeler: Junior running back rushed for 80 yards with two touchdowns as the Wolverines (4-4) topped Stonington, 22-12. Rubino also added a 26-yard field goal.

Conor Gaughan, NFA: Junior receiver had four receptions for 111 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Wildcats (2-6) defeated East Lyme, 31-6.

Seth Cunningham, Thames River: Senior running back went over the 4,000 career rushing yards mark during the Crusaders’ 42-0 win against Cheney Tech.

Girls soccer

Sophia Pearson, Plainfield: Sophomore scored the tying goal, but the Panthers fell short 2-1 against Lyman Memorial in the ECC Division II tournament championship game.

Serena Devine, Plainfield: Senior goalkeeper made a number of outstanding saves in the Panthers’ 2-1 loss against Lyman Memorial in the ECC DII tournament final.

