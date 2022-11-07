Athlete of the Week is live! Here are the latest poll nominees

Welcome to Athlete of the Week from The Palm Beach Post!

The poll is open until noon Thursday. Congratulations to last week's winner, Zoe Zudans from Suncoast volleyball!

Each winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS. Winners will be contacted weekly. Nominees are accepted via email or phone, but will be selected by staff in the absence of submission.

Is your team or sport missing from Athlete of the Week? Be sure to file statistics with Palm Beach Post staff and keep your MaxPreps page up to date.

Emilee Smarr can be reached at esmarr@gannett.com. Eric Wallace can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.

The Post's Athlete of the Week voting (Oct. 31-Nov. 4)

Football Offense: Ryan Anthony, Wellington - 169 passing yards, 182 rushing yards, 5 total touchdowns in Seminole Ridge win

Football Defense: Cedric Rolle, Somerset-Canyons - 2 interceptions, 100 return yards including touchdown, and a forced fumble in Forest Hill win

Boys Cross Country: Michael Castillo, King's Academy - Personal record (16:37.40) to help Lions finish 11th as team; 26th individually

Girls Cross Country: Keira Hodum, Benjamin - Led Bucs to sixth-place finish at state, highest for county team; 24th individually (19:41.8)

Boys Swimming: Gregory Nordheim, Boca Raton - Anchored state championship 200 freestyle relay team; 2nd in 100 free, 4th in 50 free

Boys Bowling: Nicholas Buckvar, Park Vista - Finished as individual state runner-up

Girls Bowling: Ayla Helmle, Spanish River - Finished sixth place individually at state championships