CBS Chicago

'There's a double and triple checking of that': Gun accidentally fired at Chicago Police Academy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A close call inside the Chicago Police Academy after a gun was accidentally fired.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the exclusive CBS 2 story. Police recruits have to buy their own guns so it's common for gun companies to come to the police academy, so the officers can try out the weapons. But a mistake was made and a live round left in one of the guns on display.Several gun company representatives were at the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy early Thursday morning. Police sources said one of the vendors left a round in one of the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago

CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020

CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 shot, 1 fatally outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:47 p.m., police say two men and a woman were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. A 29-year-old man sustained gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Little Village group seeks federal help for unsolved homicides

CHICAGO — The Little Village Community Council is concerned about the number of unsolved homicides cases in its neighborhood and wants the FBI to step in and help. The council held a press conference Wednesday morning with members of its committee Mothers and Families United for Justice to formally ask the Chicago Police Department to […]
CHICAGO, IL
