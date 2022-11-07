Read full article on original website
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
'There's a double and triple checking of that': Gun accidentally fired at Chicago Police Academy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A close call inside the Chicago Police Academy after a gun was accidentally fired.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the exclusive CBS 2 story. Police recruits have to buy their own guns so it's common for gun companies to come to the police academy, so the officers can try out the weapons. But a mistake was made and a live round left in one of the guns on display.Several gun company representatives were at the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy early Thursday morning. Police sources said one of the vendors left a round in one of the...
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash; CTA buses affected: Chicago police
Some CTA buses have to be rerouted due to the investigation.
City officials sound off following WGN Investigates report on deficiencies within CPD’s mental health program
The veteran cop sought therapy outside of the department to deal with her mental health ordeal.
Aldermen decline to advance Anjanette Young Ordinance out of City Council committee
"My life will never be the same because of that experience," Anjanette Young told the city council committee.
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
fox32chicago.com
2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago
CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man cut off electronic monitoring band then tried to kill 2 people in Iowa, authorities say
Tavon Baylock went viral in 2019 with a Facebook Live video that showed him playing with guns in a car and threatening to shoot a Chicago police officer who pulled up next to him in traffic. He eventually received a four-year sentence. Not long after that case was resolved, a...
Chicago mob's 'Hall of Shame' displayed at Las Vegas Mob Museum
The largest chunk of the actual Chicago wall from the St. Valentine's Day Massacre is a centerpiece of the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, where the I-Team was escorted on a behind the scenes tour.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020
CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Boost Mobile stores giving away free turkeys throughout Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holidays are upon us but not everyone can afford a traditional Thanksgiving feast for their families.Starting now through Nov. 19, hundreds of free turkeys are available at Boost Mobile locations around Chicago.You can head to 5157 West Lake Street between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to get a free bird.
fox32chicago.com
3 women, 1 man pepper spray and rob person on CTA Red Line platform: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying four suspects who pepper sprayed and then robbed a man on a CTA Red Line platform. The assault occurred early Friday morning around 2:10 a.m. According to police, the victim was on the platform at the Roosevelt stop when...
blockclubchicago.org
CTA Needs 1,000 Workers As It Struggles With Ghost Trains And Buses, Transit Boss Says
CHICAGO — The CTA is working to recruit hundreds of employees and boost safety and cleanliness on buses and trains, the agency’s head said Thursday as he faces intensifying scrutiny of the city’s mass transit system. CTA President Dorval Carter spoke about the transit agency’s challenges at...
Alderman reportedly not considering mayoral run
It seems like every week there’s another challenger to Mayor Lori Lightfoot entering the mayoral race, but a big name considering a run says he will not.
Chicago shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured in Rogers Park
Chicago police said one man was killed and two more were injured in a triple shooting in Rogers Park Wednesday night.
fox32chicago.com
3 shot, 1 fatally outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:47 p.m., police say two men and a woman were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. A 29-year-old man sustained gunshot...
Little Village group seeks federal help for unsolved homicides
CHICAGO — The Little Village Community Council is concerned about the number of unsolved homicides cases in its neighborhood and wants the FBI to step in and help. The council held a press conference Wednesday morning with members of its committee Mothers and Families United for Justice to formally ask the Chicago Police Department to […]
Chicago group turning plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless
CHICAGO - A group of women who meet every week in Hegewisch have plenty to feel good about. They’re helping the environment, and the homeless at the same time, by turning thousands of plastic bags into some comfort for the homeless. You’ll find the women in the back of...
Semi Coming From Texas, Heading to Chicago Pulled Over With 2-Tons of Weed
Everything is bigger in Texas! A semi traveling to Chicago, Illinois from Texas was pulled over in East Central Illinois...This truck was hauling TWO TONS of marijuana! NewsGazette. “This was one of the largest drug seizures in state of Illinois history.” - Capt. Stuart Shaver, administrator of the nine-county East...
Three teens arrested in 100 mph stolen Hyundai chase in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested three teens after they reportedly led officers on an over-100 mph chase in a Hyundai that was stolen in Chicago. According to police, on Wednesday, an officer tried to stop the black 2006 Hyundai Sonata around 7 p.m., after learning it had been reported stolen earlier in the […]
