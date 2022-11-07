Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens
Plus, LA City Council sticks with plan to end COVID-19 tenant protections
Washington Examiner
Ultraprogressive Los Angeles DA George Gascon loses 'slam dunk' trial of officer faking sniper attack
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who faked getting shot in a sniper attack was convicted of just a single misdemeanor count this week after the prosecutor failed to convince a jury that the lawman had lied to obtain workers' compensation benefits. Deputy Angel Reinosa was convicted Tuesday of...
Sacramento Observer
California ’22 Mid-Term: Historic Wave of Black Candidates Set to Win in Projected Election Blowout
(CBM) – A wave of Black candidates in California are expected to win after this week’s General Election. Among them are three candidates leading in their races to be elected to statewide constitutional offices. Two African American candidates running for seats in the State Legislature are expected to...
California election results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far
Election Day is over but results continue to pour in, with many races in Southern California and around the country too tight to call.
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
Simi Valley Man Killed In Fatal Head-On Soledad Crash
A Simi Valley man was killed in a fatal head-on Soledad crash Thursday morning. Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a head-on Soledad crash on Soledad and Bee Canyon Roads in Santa Clarita, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office. A Los Angeles man operating ...
californiaexaminer.net
Los Angeles Man Caught In 1982 Cold Case Homicide Of Washington Man With Chain Around Neck
Wednesday, officials said that a man from Los Angeles had been detained in connection with the 1982 stabbing murder of a man from Washington. Spokane police officers flew to Los Angeles on October 27 to make an arrest in the killing of Archie Rutherford; they found and arrested Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62. Weeks previously, a first-degree murder warrant had been issued for his arrest.
foxla.com
LA Mayor Race: When will tight race between Caruso, Bass be called?
LOS ANGELES - The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass -- and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in early returns...
edglentoday.com
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
City Councilman Mike Bonin Could Be Replaced By Traci Park
City Councilman Mike Bonin Could Be Replaced By Traci Park
Longtime Santa Clarita Fashion Icon, Philanthropist Margo Hudson Dies
Margo Hudson, the owner of the iconic Santa Clarita fashion boutique Margo Fashions, died on Monday. Born in Quebec and immigrating to the United States in 1960, Hudson is a longstanding leader in the Santa Clarita Valley. In 1978, she bought her upscale clothing boutique, Margo Fashions, and proceeded to establish herself as a local ...
KTLA.com
KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan’s South L.A. childhood paved the way for the Detour Diva
KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan is known as the Detour Diva when it comes to taking on the Los Angeles roadways during the weekday commute. It turns out, her traffic knowledge began when she was just a kid tagging along with her dad when he’d visit the various grocery stores he owned around the region.
NBC Los Angeles
More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New
Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck In Valencia Crash
A pedestrian was hospitalized Friday after being hit in a Valencia crash. Around 10:10 a.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a Valencia crash near the 99 Cents Only Store on Valencia Boulevard, said Kevin Jones, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was an auto versus ped,” Jones said. THE ...
Garcia Declares Victory in 27th Congressional Race
Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills.
Antelope Valley Press
Voters favoring Palmdale School District measure
Palmdale School District voters appear willing to support Measure PRM, the $120 million bond measure to continue improving the District’s schools. Measure PRM requires at least 55% of votes cast to pass. Early returns show the measure with 4,170 yes votes, or 57.79%, and 3,046 no votes, or 42.21%, according to results posted on the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk website.
Suit alleges Villanueva ‘has been waging a race war’ against Black LASD members
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant is suing the county, alleging he was subjected to retaliation for complaining of discrimination because of his race as well as the presence of members of the Banditos internal clique of deputies at the East Los Angeles Station. Sgt. Reginald Hoffman’s Los...
UPDATE: Missing Santa Clarita Woman Found
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita on Monday, Nov. 7, at approximately 8:20 p.m., according to LASD officials. Eishoo is 5’ tall, ...
foxla.com
Cell phone video captures fight breaking out on LA Metro's Blue Line
LOS ANGELES - The fight videotaped on the Metro’s Blue Line is violent. What started it? The man who recorded the incident on his cell phone, Edgar Nuñez, doesn’t know. Nuñez uses the train and buses regularly and extensively from east of the 405 Freeway to Beverly Hills where he works in one of the hotel kitchens.
Fox News
858K+
Followers
5K+
Post
680M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 15