ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Simi Valley Man Killed In Fatal Head-On Soledad Crash

A Simi Valley man was killed in a fatal head-on Soledad crash Thursday morning.  Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a head-on Soledad crash on Soledad and Bee Canyon Roads in Santa Clarita, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office.  A Los Angeles man operating ...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Los Angeles Man Caught In 1982 Cold Case Homicide Of Washington Man With Chain Around Neck

Wednesday, officials said that a man from Los Angeles had been detained in connection with the 1982 stabbing murder of a man from Washington. Spokane police officers flew to Los Angeles on October 27 to make an arrest in the killing of Archie Rutherford; they found and arrested Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62. Weeks previously, a first-degree murder warrant had been issued for his arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA Mayor Race: When will tight race between Caruso, Bass be called?

LOS ANGELES - The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass -- and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in early returns...
LOS ANGELES, CA
edglentoday.com

Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Voters favoring Palmdale School District measure

Palmdale School District voters appear willing to support Measure PRM, the $120 million bond measure to continue improving the District’s schools. Measure PRM requires at least 55% of votes cast to pass. Early returns show the measure with 4,170 yes votes, or 57.79%, and 3,046 no votes, or 42.21%, according to results posted on the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk website.
PALMDALE, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

UPDATE: Missing Santa Clarita Woman Found

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita on Monday, Nov. 7, at approximately 8:20 p.m., according to LASD officials. Eishoo is 5’ tall, ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Cell phone video captures fight breaking out on LA Metro's Blue Line

LOS ANGELES - The fight videotaped on the Metro’s Blue Line is violent. What started it? The man who recorded the incident on his cell phone, Edgar Nuñez, doesn’t know. Nuñez uses the train and buses regularly and extensively from east of the 405 Freeway to Beverly Hills where he works in one of the hotel kitchens.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Fox News

858K+
Followers
5K+
Post
680M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy