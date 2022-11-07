Read full article on original website
Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan Doesn’t Want Slipknot to Release Full Albums Going Forward
We already know that the title of Slipknot's latest album The End, So Far refers to the end of an era for the band, but it may mark the end of a traditional discography for them too. In an interview with NME, Shawn "Clown" Crahan said he wants them to release singles going forward rather than full albums.
Why Guitarist Rob Caggiano Left Anthrax + Joined Volbeat
Current Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano departed Anthrax back in 2013 and almost immediately joined the Danish rockers. He offered an explanation for this decision nearly a decade ago, but time has a way of revealing new perspectives and in a "10 Questions" video interview with Metalshop TV, Caggiano reflected on his exit from the thrash legends as well as what prompted him to take up playing guitar in Volbeat.
Enter to Win an Ozzy Osbourne ‘Patient Number 9′ Merch Bundle
Multi-platinum heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne released his 13th studio album, the star-studded Patient Number 9 earlier this fall and now the Prince of Darkness is teaming up with Loudwire to give you the chance to win an Ozzy merch bundle. You have until Nov. 11 to enter, after which...
Daniel Fawcett, Ex-Guitarist for Canadian Rock Icons Helix, Found Murdered
The musician Dan Fawcett, who played guitar in the longtime Canadian hard rock band Helix in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday (Nov. 6) in Gibbons Park in London, Ontario, Canada, according to the CBC. He was 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed Fawcett's death...
Dolly Parton Dressed Like Judas Priest at Closing All-Star Song at Rock Hall Ceremony
A few months ago, all Rob Halford said he wanted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a selfie with Dolly Parton, but he ended up with so much more. The Metal God was invited to sing with Parton during her performance of the hit "Jolene," where she actually dressed like a member of Judas Priest.
Guitarist Says She ‘Probably’ Didn’t Get Ozzy Osbourne Audition Because She’s a Woman
Jennifer Batten, a former guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, believes she didn’t get to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band because of her gender. Batten recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about her career, which continues to this day. She famously played in Michael Jackson’s band from 1987-1997, including three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, HIStory) and the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She later joined Jeff Beck’s touring band in 1999, lasting for three years. Batten has also released a number of solo albums and has appeared on dozens of songs as a guest performer.
Sammy Hagar Names Favorite Van Halen Album, Says Unreleased Song Exists
Sammy Hagar has enjoyed a successful career through several bands and his solo work, and while discussing his current Crazy Times album with The Circle, he compared it to some of the favorites throughout his career, in the process sharing what he felt was his best Van Halen album as well.
Watch W.A.S.P. Play ‘Animal (F–k Like a Beast)’ for First Time Since 2006
Ever since W.A.S.P. announced their 40th anniversary tour, everyone's been wondering whether or not they'd add "Animal (Fuck Like a Beast)" to the set, especially because Blackie Lawless swore it off years ago. But, the tour kicked off over the weekend, and they did play it — for the first time since 2006.
The Boomtown Rats Guitarist Garry Roberts Has Died at 72
Garry Roberts, the founding lead guitarist of the Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats, died this week at the age of 72, according to the BBC. The group informed fans of his death in a statement that day. No cause of death was given. Roberts was born in Dublin in 1950. The Boomtown Rats' surviving members include singer-guitarist Bob Geldof, bassist Pete Briquette and drummer Simon Crowe.
Things That Are Different About New Version of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’
"November Rain" isn't exactly the most celebratory song, but Guns N' Roses have shared a new version of the track to commemorate the start of the month. Included on the 30th anniversary edition of Use Your Illusion I, the updated rendition features a full orchestra, so there are some things about it that sound a bit different.
Fans React to K.K. Downing Reuniting Onstage with Judas Priest at 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
Yesterday (Nov. 5), Judas Priest were finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after winning the Musical Excellence award. While the band’s inclusion was certainly exciting, fans were just as thrilled to see the current line-up reunite and play alongside ex-guitarist K.K. Downing after more than a decade apart.
Musician Programs Drums With ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Noises + It Somehow Sounds Good
Beavis and Butt-Head gets rhythmic in a recent video from a musician on social media that has gone viral. The musician named Miles — he goes by @realfakemiles on Instagram — programmed his electronic drum kit using only sounds from the silly adult animated series. Imagine hitting a drum head only to hear Beavis yell "Fire!" instead of hearing a drum tone. It's a Beavis and Butt-Head sound symphony!
Behemoth’s Nergal Is Serious When He Says ‘Don’t Start Any New Bands’ Right Now
It's tough out there for a lot of bands right now and Behemoth's Nergal realizes that as much as anyone. So much so that in a new interview with Chaoszine he actively discouraged people from starting new bands. The pandemic is the reason the gears of the music industry machine...
The 1975 Singer Eats Raw Steak Onstage During Show
Nobody seems to know why, but during The 1975's concert last night (Nov. 7) in New York City, frontman Matty Healy whipped out a raw steak and started eating it. If you're against eating meat, you may want to stop reading. We really don't have much context for you, so...
Rock Am Ring + Rock Im Park Reveal Initial 2023 Lineup – Pantera, MGK, Turnstile + More
Earlier today (Nov. 3), it was revealed that Pantera would be performing at the 2023 edition of the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals in Germany next year, but they're not the only act revealing their participation. In fact, both festivals have announced a wealth of performers for their 2023 editions.
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Where Did the Wall of Death Come From?
The "wall of death" is one of the most legendary types of mosh pit there is, but where did it come from?. After all, it's thrilling to witness the stunning display a group of concertgoers can make when they part themselves like the sea, before coming back together again in barbaric abandon.
Avenged Sevenfold Will Officially Release New Album in 2023
The wait is almost over. The members of Avenged Sevenfold have been discussing a new album for what feels like an eternity now, but they've officially confirmed that it'll be released in 2023. In September, drummer Brooks Wackerman stated that the record was finished in a post on his Instagram,...
Nooooo! Weird Al Might Never Release Another Parody Song Again
War still rages in Ukraine. Inflation has made avocados 7 bucks. Elon Musk is chief of Twitter. And if it couldn't get any worse, now we learn this: Weird Al Yankovic says he probably will not release another parody song, ever. We learn this on a day of Weird Al...
Richie Sambora Says Bon Jovi Reunion ‘A Possibility’ – ‘We’re Talking a Bit’
Richie Sambora was Bon Jovi's lead guitarist for three decades until he decided to leave in 2013. However, he's now shared that he's "talking a bit" with his former bandmates, alluding the possibility of a reunion at some point. There's no bad blood between Sambora and the remaining members of...
