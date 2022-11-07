ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Appleton family seeks living kidney donor for toddler

APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Skyé Bleu’s aunt speaks out on man who’s charged in her death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The family of the 5-year-old Green Bay girl shot dead in her apartment on October 17th says it wishes the charges filed today were more severe. “We wanted first-degree murder,” Sheena Evans told Local 5 News during a phone conversation from her Milwaukee home. “Hit him with everything. I’m fighting for Skyé!”
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton family searching for kidney donor for son

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -An Appleton family is looking for a miracle, in the form of a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. Looking at 2-year-old Arlo Lesatz you’d never know he spends eight hours a night, hooked up to machines that help to keep him alive. According to his...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two arrested on drug charges in Manitowoc child death investigation

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators looking into the death of a 3-year-old Manitowoc child have arrested two people on drug charges. Police say the child’s mother, 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter, has been arrested for Possession of MDMA with Intent to Deliver, Keeper of a Drug House and Child Neglect – Drug Abuse related.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc library evacuated for person having a mental health crisis

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police said the Manitowoc Public Library was evacuated Thursday afternoon as a precaution after they were told a person having a mental health crisis might be armed. Officers were asked to check on the welfare of a person at the library at about 3 p.m. Because...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Nine cows die after cattle hauler tips over in Dodge County

CHESTER (WLUK) -- Nine cows died after a cattle hauler tipped on its side in Dodge County. Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, crews responded to the incident on the northbound on ramp of U.S. Highway 151 from State Highway 26 in the township of Chester. The driver of the loaded...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County Courthouse hosts Veterans Day ceremony

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Following information obtained from witnesses, police located the shooter and there was a short pursuit. The Milwaukee man,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay Lake Drive accident, 2 taken to hospital

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Two people were taken to the hospital, Whitefish Bay police said, after a rollover accident Wednesday morning, Nov. 9. The accident happened on Lake Drive around 10:45 a.m. Police closed Lake Drive from Montclaire Avenue to School Road during the investigation. Police did not say what...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

