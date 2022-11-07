Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
At least 25 bullets pierced through home as mother and children slept
Mother shared photos of walls and doors inside her home near 76th and Hampton, riddled with bullets. She says she can't bring her children back there.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Appleton family seeks living kidney donor for toddler
Schneider hopes more military veterans join the trucking industry. The WBAY family is proud of the military veterans we work with every day. A family in Wisconsin says they are hoping to find a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. RSV and other respiratory illnesses on the rise. Updated: 4...
wearegreenbay.com
Skyé Bleu’s aunt speaks out on man who’s charged in her death
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The family of the 5-year-old Green Bay girl shot dead in her apartment on October 17th says it wishes the charges filed today were more severe. “We wanted first-degree murder,” Sheena Evans told Local 5 News during a phone conversation from her Milwaukee home. “Hit him with everything. I’m fighting for Skyé!”
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton family searching for kidney donor for son
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -An Appleton family is looking for a miracle, in the form of a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. Looking at 2-year-old Arlo Lesatz you’d never know he spends eight hours a night, hooked up to machines that help to keep him alive. According to his...
wearegreenbay.com
Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ at Oshkosh residence after woman finds stranger in her home
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh police are currently investigating a ‘suspicious situation’ that happened early Friday morning when an unknown man entered a woman’s home. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Covington Drive around 5:30 a.m. on November...
WBAY Green Bay
Leavy-Carter faces Reckless Homicide charge for death of Green Bay 5-year-old
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man who was sought as a person of interest after the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay last month was charged Thursday with second-degree reckless homicide. He’s being held on $500,000 cash bond. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, was arrested in Beloit...
spectrumnews1.com
Oh, deer: Deer breaks into West Allis home, destroys upstairs after finding holiday reindeer mate
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis, Wis. couple had quite the scare when a wild animal broke into their home. It was a normal afternoon for Sue and Richard Sujecki when they heard a big crash inside their home. They said it was an unreal situation that left them saying, “Oh deer”.
WBAY Green Bay
Two arrested on drug charges in Manitowoc child death investigation
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators looking into the death of a 3-year-old Manitowoc child have arrested two people on drug charges. Police say the child’s mother, 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter, has been arrested for Possession of MDMA with Intent to Deliver, Keeper of a Drug House and Child Neglect – Drug Abuse related.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
9 Holstein Friesian cows killed in semi-tractor crash
Nine Holstein Friesian cows were killed after the semi-tractor trailer they were being transported in tipped over in Dodge County Thursday night.
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Dozens to make victim impact statements
Around 45 people will deliver verbal victim impact statements in-person to the court in Darrell Brooks' sentencing next week, according to a letter from District Attorney Sue Opper.
wearegreenbay.com
Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc library evacuated for person having a mental health crisis
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police said the Manitowoc Public Library was evacuated Thursday afternoon as a precaution after they were told a person having a mental health crisis might be armed. Officers were asked to check on the welfare of a person at the library at about 3 p.m. Because...
Man arrested for attacking women near 64th and Silver Spring
Milwaukee police said a man has been taken into custody after he allegedly attacked several women near 64th and W. Silver Spring Drive.
Fox11online.com
Nine cows die after cattle hauler tips over in Dodge County
CHESTER (WLUK) -- Nine cows died after a cattle hauler tipped on its side in Dodge County. Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, crews responded to the incident on the northbound on ramp of U.S. Highway 151 from State Highway 26 in the township of Chester. The driver of the loaded...
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County Courthouse hosts Veterans Day ceremony
Schneider hopes more military veterans join the trucking industry. The WBAY family is proud of the military veterans we work with every day. A family in Wisconsin says they are hoping to find a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. RSV and other respiratory illnesses on the rise. Updated: 4...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog electrocuted by Milwaukee pole, owner says
A Milwakuee man said his dog was electrocuted by a pole while they were out on a walk just after it rained. The DPW said there was a malfunction.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Following information obtained from witnesses, police located the shooter and there was a short pursuit. The Milwaukee man,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay Lake Drive accident, 2 taken to hospital
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Two people were taken to the hospital, Whitefish Bay police said, after a rollover accident Wednesday morning, Nov. 9. The accident happened on Lake Drive around 10:45 a.m. Police closed Lake Drive from Montclaire Avenue to School Road during the investigation. Police did not say what...
wearegreenbay.com
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
Comments / 0