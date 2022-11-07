Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Robert “Bob” Mansfield (1951-2022)
Robert V. “Bob” Mansfield age 71, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Defiance CHP Inpatient Hospice. Bob was born in Wauseon, OH on July 28, 1951 to Edward and Marlene (Sower) Mansfield. On September 25, 1971 he married Kathleen “Kathy” (Short) and she...
thevillagereporter.com
MONTPELIER SCHOOL BOARD: Montpelier Schools Getting Service Dog Through The Ability Center
OCTOBER RECOGNITION … These students were presented at the November 8, 2022 Montpelier School Board meeting, for their families to hear the letters written by their teachers, nominating them for Student of the Month for October. They were each given a Locos cap by Superintendent Jamison Grime. Front row left to right are Kindergartner Bayne Overmyer, First Grader Karter Smith, Second grader Eli Tressler and Third Grader Bailey Shankster. (2nd grader Payten Cassabon was not present) Back row, left to right, are Fourth grader Maci Thomas, Fifth grader LoDena Woods, Sixth grader Nash Miller, Seventh grader Genevieve Repp and Eight grader Braylon Hopper. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
Steven Allen (1961-2022)
Steven Allen, 61, of Archbold, Ohio passed away at his home on November 6, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in LaPorte, Indiana, on April 29, 1961 to Seward Allen and Hazel Mann. On May 1, 1981, Steven married Deborah Volkman at St. James Lutheran Church, Archbold, Ohio.
thevillagereporter.com
Girl Scout Service Unit 131 Holds Second Daddy-Daughter Dance
GUESTS … Dads and their daughters of William’s County gathered together to celebrate their young one at the Girl Scout Service Unit Daddy Daughter Dance on November 5. The dance was held at the Williams County Fair Grounds in the Gillette Building. (PHOTO BY FORREST CHURCH, STAFF) On...
thevillagereporter.com
Roselyn “Rosie” Carroll (1930-2022)
Roselyn Grace “Rosie” Carroll, age 92, of Stryker, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Evergreen Manor in Montpelier. She was born on March 31, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Ilva (Fenicle) Radabaugh. On December 14, 1946 she married Homer Carroll, and he preceded her in death...
thevillagereporter.com
Shirley Aldrich (1936-2022)
Shirley Ann Aldrich, age 86, of Edon, Ohio, died at 9:09 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Edon High School and was a devoted homemaker. She was a member of the Edon Church...
thevillagereporter.com
Walter “Walt” Worthington (1928-2022)
Walter L. “Walt” Worthington, age 94, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan following a brief illness. Walt was a US Navy veteran who proudly served during both World War II and the Korean War. Walt served in the...
thevillagereporter.com
PULASKI GARDEN CLUB: Committee Decides On Theme For Next Year’s Williams County Fair Flower Show
PRESENTING ARRANGEMENT … Joyce Mocherman of Bryan, pictured with her “Mother Nature” arrangement, features mums, beauty berries, crab apples, butterfly bush, and other late seasonal blooms. Joyce Paepke reported on the bulb of the month – Hippeastrum a genus of about 90 species and over 600 hybrids...
thevillagereporter.com
Ilva Bourn (1932-2022)
Ilva Elaine (Peters) Bourn, 90, of Wauseon was united with her Lord on Monday, November 7, 2022. Mrs. Bourn was born on October 12, 1932, in Haskins, Ohio, the seventh of twelve children of the late Cleo and Mary (Mininger) Peters. On August 11, 1950, she married Junior Robert Bourn....
thevillagereporter.com
LYONS VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Handles Light Agenda During Brief Meeting
The Lyons Village Council held their meeting on Monday, November 7th. The meeting began at 7:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance. The following agenda items were then discussed. Fire hydrants have been winterized in the village for this year.
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Approves Land Donation From Bard-Steel Family Foundation
ACCEPTING LAND DONATION … Bryan City Council members Jim Kozumplik, Richard Hupe, Judy Yahraus, John Betts and Mary Leatherman accepted a land donation of over 3,000 acres as part of their November 7 meeting. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting of November 7 began with...
thevillagereporter.com
Karen Roth (1939-2022)
Karen F. Roth, age 83 years, of Archbold, passed away Tuesday evening, November 8, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold. She was born January 5, 1939, at Archbold the daughter of Earl and Nola (Short) Roth, and married Roger Roth on June 15, 1963 and he preceded her in death on September 13, 2015.
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Frustrations Addressed By Wauseon Downtown Association President
JIM KERR … President of Wauseon Downtown Association, Jim Kerr, spoke to Wauseon City Council at the November 7, 2022 council meeting, letting them know that due to a situation with the Wauseon Holiday Committee, the WDA will not be doing the parade this year. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Community Garden Plans Moving Forward
COMMUNITY GARDEN DISCUSSION … Mayor Brad Grime and administrator Donna Dettling discuss the progress of the community garden. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) Archbold Village Council met on Monday, November 9 where it was noted that plans for the proposed community garden are “moving forward.”. During the discussion...
thevillagereporter.com
Ronald Puhl (1938-2022)
Ronald W. Puhl, age 84, passed away unexpectedly at his Delta home, Monday afternoon, November 7, 2022. He was born in Toledo on July 11, 1938 to Herman Puhl and Helen (Blizzard) Puhl. Ron graduated from Wauseon High School in 1956 and soon after entered the U.S Army. His working...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Police Officer Jamie Mendez Sworn In As Police Captain
CAPTAIN … The Bryan Police Department was excited to announce that Jamie Mendez was sworn in as police captain on Monday, November 7 by Mayor Carrie Schlade. Captain Mendez brings over twenty years of law enforcement with him. Pictured is the Mayor Schalde swearing in Captain Mendez in council chambers. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Safe Communities Remind Drivers To Be Aware Of Deer
It’s deer season… on Ohio’s roadways. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Insurance, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, AAA and the Williams County Safe Communities Coalition are all reminding drivers that November is peak time for deer-related crashes. Motor vehicle crashes involving deer...
thevillagereporter.com
Vilay Sayarath (1973-2022)
Vilay Sayarath, age 49, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Ebied Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. Vilay was a trooper with the Ohio State Patrol for 12 years prior to his medical retirement. He served in the United States Marine Corps for six years in the...
thevillagereporter.com
Man Killed In Accident At Pettisville Grain Company
An accident that took place at the Pettisville Grain Company, located at 18251 County Road DE, has left one man dead. According to a press release put out by Wauseon Fire Chief Phil Kessler, the call was received at 8:21 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wauseon Fire Department responded...
thevillagereporter.com
Delta School Board Member Completes Jail Sentence In Connection With Theft
Delta resident and current school board member Timothy Bower completed a 2-day jail sentence on theft charges. Bower was instructed to report to CCNO on November 4th in order to complete the 2-day sentence. This was in addition to the payment made to Walmart in relation to the theft. Bower...
Comments / 0