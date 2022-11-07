ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

westerniowatoday.com

Man arrested on a warrant in Council Bluffs

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department released information on an incident that occurred on Avenue A this morning. Officers with the Council Bluffs Police Department, Adult Probation, and US Marshalls went to 2906 Avenue A to serve a felony warrant on a male party believed to be inside. While watching the residence, officers observed a second male known to officers enter the house with what appeared to be a long gun. The officers knew the male was prohibited from possessing firearms.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klin.com

Flashing Headlines Leads To Confrontation In Gas Station Parking Lot

Lincoln Police say a 25 year old man was driving on NW 13th near West Fletcher just after 8:00 Wednesday morning when a tan Honda passed him at a high rate of speed. Lincoln Police say the man told them a Honda nearly struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway. “The victim flashed his headlights at the vehicle, which turned into the residential area,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.

New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house. Bird exhibitions...
OMAHA, NE
The Exponent

5 arrested on alcohol- and drug-related charges over weekend

West Lafayette police made five arrests on preliminary OWI charges Saturday morning. Mitchell Clemons, a 64-year-old resident of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested about 1 a.m. Saturday on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person. Capt. Adam Ferguson said an officer pulled Clemons over for a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
kjan.com

Mills County traffic stop results in a lengthy pursuit and eventual arrest of two suspects

[Noon News] (Glenwood, Iowa) – An attempted traffic stop late Monday night in Mills County resulted in a long chase and two arrests. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports at around 10:57-p.m., Monday, a Mills County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop a vehicle for an expired registration, at Highway 34 and 284th Street. The driver refused to yield and the vehicle fled westbound on Highway 34 in speeds exceeding 100 mph.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Saturday incident leads to arrest of man, woman

A 32-year-old Fremont woman and a 65-year-old Fremont man were arrested Saturday morning on various charges following the report of a possible physical domestic assault. Police arrived at 6:51 a.m. and determined the complaint to be valid. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Megan C. Gilbreth for being under the influence of drugs, child neglect and possession of a controlled substance.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested following assault

Fremont police were dispatched at 10:59 Sunday morning to the 700 block of West 11th Street on a report of an assault in progress. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Michael P. Riggs, 32, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault, assault by strangulation and violation of a harassment order.
FREMONT, NE
1011now.com

Two arrested after pursuits in southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LPD Officer Named Nebraska Drug Recognition Expert Of The Year

Lincoln Police Officer Andre O’Connor has been selected as Nebraska’s Drug Recognition Expert of the year. “DREs are specially trained Officers who focus on identifying and arresting drug impaired drivers,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. He says officer O’Connor has personally been involved in the investigation...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County

(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
MILLS COUNTY, IA

