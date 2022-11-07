Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Nashua Police respond to double shooting with SWAT team
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A double shooting in Nashua, NH, led to a SWAT team response on Kinsley Street on Thursday night. Multiple police vehicles crowded the road off of Route 3 during the overnight hours, after officers were initially called to the area sometime before 9 p.m. Nashua Police...
Man facing charges in New Hampshire shooting that left 2 people critically injured
NASHUA, N.H. — A man is facing criminal charges in connection with a double shooting in New Hampshire on Thursday night that left two people critically injured. Wilfredo Diaz, 27, of Nashua, was arrested on charges including first-degree assault, according to the Nashua Police Department. Officers responding to a...
manchesterinklink.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Gold Street accident
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for more information following an accident late Thursday on Gold Street in which a pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., officers responded to the area of Gold Street and Ross...
WMUR.com
Two people in critical condition after shooting in Nashua, police say
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police said two people are in stable, but critical condition after being shot Thursday night. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Pine Street and Kinsley Street. When officers arrived, they said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One of them was later transported to a Boston area hospital, police said.
manchesterinklink.com
Man charged in connection with Nov. 1 alleged assault on Elm Street
MANCHESTER, NH – On November 9, 2022, Manchester Police arrested a city man in connection with an assault that took place earlier this month. Derek King, 25, of Manchester, who was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, and 1 count of attempted first-degree assault. On November 1, 2022,...
WCAX
NH authorities search for armed fugitives
NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are searching for two fugitives they say could be armed and dangerous. Newport Police say Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29, both of Newport, are wanted for suspected drug trafficking. They say officers conducted a search of a Newport home late last month following concerns for the welfare of five children. Inside the home, they found fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, along with several firearms.
NECN
Watertown Police Roll Out a Simple New Method to Combat Catalytic Converter Theft
A Massachusetts city is taking new actions to crack down on stolen catalytic converters, a pricey car part containing expensive platinum that thieves can resell, according to the Watertown News. Watertown police are using a pretty simple tool to try and combat the crime — spray paint. People in...
Saugus Groom Killed Days Before Wedding In NH Motorcycle Crash: Report
A groom from Saugus has died and his fiancé is recovering after the two were victims of a motorcycle-involved crash in New Hampshire days before their wedding, WHDH reports. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac were on their way to put down their final deposit when they were hit by a 2010 Toyota Corolla on Route 107 in Seabrook, NH, on Saturday, Nov. 5, the outlet reports.
Salisbury man arrested in assault, carjacking at Burlington’s Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
Joshua Horvitz, 33, was arrested Tuesday in Hudson, New Hampshire. A 33-year-old Salisbury man will face multiple charges in connection with a Tuesday afternoon assault and carjacking at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. Burlington police said Joshua Horvitz was arrested in Hudson, New Hampshire, and the department plans...
whdh.com
Police asking for help identifying suspect in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on a female at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Tuesday. The alleged assault occurred around 9 p.m. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to...
Haverhill Police Charge Boston Police Officer with Drugged Driving
A Boston police officer was charged by Haverhill Police Monday afternoon with driving while under the influence of drugs. An arrest log shows 55-year-old Christopher M. Long of York, Maine, was arrested just after 2 p.m. on Howard Street. In a press release, Boston police said Long is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit.
Man Caught In NH For Alleged Carjacking At Lahey Hospital In Burlington: Police
A Salisbury man wanted for stealing a car outside a hospital in Burlington was arrested in New Hampshire in the same day, authorities said. Joshua Horvitz was arrested in Hudson, NH, for allegedly stealing a car at the entrance of Lahey Hospital in Burlington, MA, on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne reports.
Suspect shot flares into dock, stabbed Boston officer with syringe, police say
Police say the suspect allegedly threw several objects at them, including uncapped syringes, one of which hit and stabbed an officer. Boston police arrested a South Boston man Saturday night after a bizarre incident during which he reportedly threw syringes at officers and set off flares on a dock. Boston...
thepulseofnh.com
Manchester Police Looking For Witnesses To Crash That Left One Dead
Manchester police are trying to track down witnesses to a crash that left one person dead. They say a tractor-trailer carrying mail ended up going off the road in the area of Brown Avenue and Pine Island Road yesterday and hit some trees. The driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, passed away but no one else was hurt. Anyone who saw the accident can contact police at 603-668-8711.
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
nbcboston.com
Assault, Carjacking Reported Near Entrance of Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.
Police said they have made an arrest in connection with an assault and carjacking near the entrance of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they responded to 41 Burlington Mall Road around 7:20 a.m. for a report of an assault and carjacking...
Deadly crash suspect, girlfriend now facing drug charges
The man believed to have caused a deadly crash in Taunton earlier this week is now facing a slew of drug charges.
thepulseofnh.com
Work Currently Underway To Build New Apartment Complex In Manchester
Work is currently underway to build a new 250-unit apartment complex in Manchester. The complex will be located on Canal Street and replace several brick buildings that crews began demolishing back in September. An official groundbreaking for the project happened yesterday and Mayor Joyce Craig believes these apartments will help ease the city’s current housing shortage. The complex is expected to be open sometime in 2024.
Boston Police Officer arrested in Haverhill for operating under the influence
HAVERHILL, Mass. — A Boston Police Officer was arrested in Haverhill on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, according to officials. Christopher Long is currently injured on duty and is assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit. Commissioner Michael Cox stated “These allegations, if proven to...
manchesterinklink.com
Man rescued after accidental fall off Hooksett bridge into Merrimack River
Police and Fire were able to locate a 31-year-old man under the walking bridge next to a support column. Hooksett Fire launched their rescue boat and reached the man without issue. He sustained only cuts and bruises from his fall and was transported by boat to Lamberts Park where he was further evaluated before refusing transport to a local hospital.
