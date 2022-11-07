ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Nashua Police respond to double shooting with SWAT team

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A double shooting in Nashua, NH, led to a SWAT team response on Kinsley Street on Thursday night. Multiple police vehicles crowded the road off of Route 3 during the overnight hours, after officers were initially called to the area sometime before 9 p.m. Nashua Police...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Pedestrian seriously injured in Gold Street accident

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for more information following an accident late Thursday on Gold Street in which a pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., officers responded to the area of Gold Street and Ross...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Two people in critical condition after shooting in Nashua, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police said two people are in stable, but critical condition after being shot Thursday night. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Pine Street and Kinsley Street. When officers arrived, they said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One of them was later transported to a Boston area hospital, police said.
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Man charged in connection with Nov. 1 alleged assault on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On November 9, 2022, Manchester Police arrested a city man in connection with an assault that took place earlier this month. Derek King, 25, of Manchester, who was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, and 1 count of attempted first-degree assault. On November 1, 2022,...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

NH authorities search for armed fugitives

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are searching for two fugitives they say could be armed and dangerous. Newport Police say Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29, both of Newport, are wanted for suspected drug trafficking. They say officers conducted a search of a Newport home late last month following concerns for the welfare of five children. Inside the home, they found fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, along with several firearms.
NEWPORT, NH
Daily Voice

Saugus Groom Killed Days Before Wedding In NH Motorcycle Crash: Report

A groom from Saugus has died and his fiancé is recovering after the two were victims of a motorcycle-involved crash in New Hampshire days before their wedding, WHDH reports. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac were on their way to put down their final deposit when they were hit by a 2010 Toyota Corolla on Route 107 in Seabrook, NH, on Saturday, Nov. 5, the outlet reports.
SEABROOK, NH
WHAV

Haverhill Police Charge Boston Police Officer with Drugged Driving

A Boston police officer was charged by Haverhill Police Monday afternoon with driving while under the influence of drugs. An arrest log shows 55-year-old Christopher M. Long of York, Maine, was arrested just after 2 p.m. on Howard Street. In a press release, Boston police said Long is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit.
HAVERHILL, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Manchester Police Looking For Witnesses To Crash That Left One Dead

Manchester police are trying to track down witnesses to a crash that left one person dead. They say a tractor-trailer carrying mail ended up going off the road in the area of Brown Avenue and Pine Island Road yesterday and hit some trees. The driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, passed away but no one else was hurt. Anyone who saw the accident can contact police at 603-668-8711.
MANCHESTER, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Work Currently Underway To Build New Apartment Complex In Manchester

Work is currently underway to build a new 250-unit apartment complex in Manchester. The complex will be located on Canal Street and replace several brick buildings that crews began demolishing back in September. An official groundbreaking for the project happened yesterday and Mayor Joyce Craig believes these apartments will help ease the city’s current housing shortage. The complex is expected to be open sometime in 2024.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Man rescued after accidental fall off Hooksett bridge into Merrimack River

Police and Fire were able to locate a 31-year-old man under the walking bridge next to a support column. Hooksett Fire launched their rescue boat and reached the man without issue. He sustained only cuts and bruises from his fall and was transported by boat to Lamberts Park where he was further evaluated before refusing transport to a local hospital.
HOOKSETT, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy