Manchester police are trying to track down witnesses to a crash that left one person dead. They say a tractor-trailer carrying mail ended up going off the road in the area of Brown Avenue and Pine Island Road yesterday and hit some trees. The driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, passed away but no one else was hurt. Anyone who saw the accident can contact police at 603-668-8711.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO