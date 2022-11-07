ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Griffy Lake to be closed for prescribed burn Wednesday, Nov. 9th

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Parks will conduct a prescribed burn at Griffy Lake near the parking lot east of Headley Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The Hiking Trail and Nature Trail will be closed during, and for at least one day after, the burn although the remainder of the nature preserve will remain open.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Orleans Town crews picking up leaves around town

ORLEANS – Orleans Town crews are now picking up leaves in the residential areas around town. Crews are moving from pile to pile until all the leaves are collected and then will make another complete circuit. Bagged leaves are also being picked up as time permits. Trash and bagged leaves must be kept separate for pick-up.
vincennespbs.org

A vehicle in flames led to brush fire in Loogootee on Tuesday

A brush fire near Loogootee started as a vehicle on fire. At 2:40-pm on Tuesday, the Washington Township, Southeast Fire, Montgomery, and Cannelburg Fire Departments responded to County Roads 1125 East and 800-South close to the Daviess/Martin County line. Reports are that a vehicle had caught on fire which spread...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 10, 2022

8:52 p.m. Melanie Abalos, 42, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 10:33 p.m. Shawn Deaton, 19, Bedford, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement. 7:25 a.m. Crossing guard detail at O and 16th street. 8:30 a.m. Fraud reported at German American Bank. 9:27 a.m. 911 call investigation in the...
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

One Arrest Made for Vehicle Break-Ins on Washington’s East Side

One arrest has been made following a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts on the east side of Washington. While on foot patrol, officers tracked 24-year-old Jeffrey J. Powell of Brownstown, who was lying in the grass on Grand Avenue and NE 15th between a residence and a garage. Officers found a number of items by Powell that had been removed from the garage. Police say that while one arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing. Police remind residents to always lock their vehicles. Powell faces charges of burglary and theft.
WASHINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police investigates officer-involved shooting in Tell City

PERRY CO. – Early Friday morning, November 11, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Cannelton Police attempted to stop a 1998 GMC pickup truck for speeding on State Road 66. The vehicle turned into Walmart in Tell City, refused to stop, and drove back into Cannelton. The driver turned down St. Louis Avenue and attempted to turn around in the 800 blocks when he fired multiple rounds striking the Cannelton police vehicle.
TELL CITY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Details Released in Fatal Logging Accident

Funeral services are today for a man who died in a Daviess County late last week. The incident happened this past Friday at an address on County Road 400-South near Washington. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call at 10:30-am that day about a man with head injuries caused by...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man escapes from recovery center and is transported back to jail

HELTONVILLE – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, November 4th when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Transitions Recovery at 580 Diamond Road after a report a male had escaped from the recovery center. While en route, officers received information that the director and a tech...
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40

*Editors Note: Someone involved in this incident was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to information received from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana

Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, November 16th

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, November 16th at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers in Room 115 in the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The public may access the meeting at this link. On the agenda:. I....
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy