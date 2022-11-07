Read full article on original website
Spring Mill State Park Inn will be closing next week for renovations
Starting next week Spring Mill State Park in Mitchell will close its inn for renovations. The renovations are set to start Nov. 19 and end in 2024. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the 73-room inn is structurally safe but needs maintenance work that requires it to be closed.
Springville man killed in a two-vehicle accident at Old State Road 37 and Orchard Lane
BLOOMINGTON – On Tuesday, November 8, at approximately 12:50 p.m. Troopers from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District responded to Old State Road 37 (South Walnut Street) and Orchard Lane to investigate a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries. A Preliminary investigation by Trp. Jeremy Cox shows that a 1998...
Griffy Lake to be closed for prescribed burn Wednesday, Nov. 9th
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Parks will conduct a prescribed burn at Griffy Lake near the parking lot east of Headley Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The Hiking Trail and Nature Trail will be closed during, and for at least one day after, the burn although the remainder of the nature preserve will remain open.
Orleans Town crews picking up leaves around town
ORLEANS – Orleans Town crews are now picking up leaves in the residential areas around town. Crews are moving from pile to pile until all the leaves are collected and then will make another complete circuit. Bagged leaves are also being picked up as time permits. Trash and bagged leaves must be kept separate for pick-up.
A vehicle in flames led to brush fire in Loogootee on Tuesday
A brush fire near Loogootee started as a vehicle on fire. At 2:40-pm on Tuesday, the Washington Township, Southeast Fire, Montgomery, and Cannelburg Fire Departments responded to County Roads 1125 East and 800-South close to the Daviess/Martin County line. Reports are that a vehicle had caught on fire which spread...
Police Log: November 10, 2022
8:52 p.m. Melanie Abalos, 42, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 10:33 p.m. Shawn Deaton, 19, Bedford, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement. 7:25 a.m. Crossing guard detail at O and 16th street. 8:30 a.m. Fraud reported at German American Bank. 9:27 a.m. 911 call investigation in the...
One Arrest Made for Vehicle Break-Ins on Washington’s East Side
One arrest has been made following a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts on the east side of Washington. While on foot patrol, officers tracked 24-year-old Jeffrey J. Powell of Brownstown, who was lying in the grass on Grand Avenue and NE 15th between a residence and a garage. Officers found a number of items by Powell that had been removed from the garage. Police say that while one arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing. Police remind residents to always lock their vehicles. Powell faces charges of burglary and theft.
Indiana State Police investigates officer-involved shooting in Tell City
PERRY CO. – Early Friday morning, November 11, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Cannelton Police attempted to stop a 1998 GMC pickup truck for speeding on State Road 66. The vehicle turned into Walmart in Tell City, refused to stop, and drove back into Cannelton. The driver turned down St. Louis Avenue and attempted to turn around in the 800 blocks when he fired multiple rounds striking the Cannelton police vehicle.
Details Released in Fatal Logging Accident
Funeral services are today for a man who died in a Daviess County late last week. The incident happened this past Friday at an address on County Road 400-South near Washington. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call at 10:30-am that day about a man with head injuries caused by...
Man escapes from recovery center and is transported back to jail
HELTONVILLE – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, November 4th when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Transitions Recovery at 580 Diamond Road after a report a male had escaped from the recovery center. While en route, officers received information that the director and a tech...
Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40
*Editors Note: Someone involved in this incident was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to information received from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed […]
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
Orleans Chamber of Commerce invites residents and businesses to take part in the 2022 Annual Christmas Lighting and Decorating Contest
ORLEANS – The Orleans Chamber of Commerce invites all Orleans residents and business owners to take part in its 2022 Annual Christmas Lighting and Decorating Contest. This year’s contest is open to all residential properties in Orleans located within a five-mile radius. In addition, this year all Orleans...
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana
Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
Police arrest Bedford couple for meth possession
State police have two people in custody after an investigation into tips saying the two were involved in possessing large quantities of meth in and around Lawrence County.
Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, November 16th
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, November 16th at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers in Room 115 in the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The public may access the meeting at this link. On the agenda:. I....
Adam Larimer of Radio Abyss will perform at this Saturday’s Bloomington Farmers Market
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Farmers Market is a great place to shop for fresh produce and other items. The Market consists of local farmers, artisans, and bakers; all items for sale at the market are handmade/homegrown. The Market is open from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and is held...
Purdue Extension Lawrence County offers services for a healthier community
LAWRENCE COUNTY – When it comes to the lifestyle of individuals in Lawrence County, everyone can do better than what they currently are. Purdue Extension Lawrence County is hoping to switch the narrative and focus on bettering the lives of those they can, through the Food as Medicine and Living Well programs for families in the area.
Lawrence County JDAI drafts detention screening tool designed to reduce the number of youth in secure detention
LAWRENCE COUNTY – It has been said that “Children are one-third of our population and all of our future,” and this long-standing sentiment continues to ring true in Lawrence County. The youth of Lawrence County remain a high priority as well as the services provided to this...
