Florida State

allears.net

NEWS: SeaWorld Closing Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The storm is expected to increase to hurricane status by the time it makes landfall and several Central Florida theme parks have already decided to close their gates including Universal Orlando and Disney World. Now, though, another theme park has announced a closure. It seems that Busch Gardens will remain...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

New Luxury Hotel Announced Nearby Disney World

Orlando is the theme park capital of the world. Because there is SO much to do in the Florida city, it should come as no surprise that there are an endless amount of hotels you can stay at. When it comes to staying in Disney World, you can choose to stay on-site at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, or off-site at one of Orlando’s many options. And now, there’s a new hotel you’ll soon be able to stay at!
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Discounts and Ticket Deal For Military Members Announced by Universal Orlando

If you’ll be heading to Universal Orlando Resort, you might be looking for special discounts to help you save money while there. You could save money by staying at Universal’s cheapest hotel or watching out for deals, but now Universal has shared some details about deals that are available exclusively to veterans.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to near the east coast of Florida, watches and warnings are now in effect for every county in east Central Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect for all of Brevard County, coastal Volusia and coastal Flagler counties. This means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours. Farther inland, a tropical storm warning is in effect for inland Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. A tropical storm watch is also now in effect for Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler counties.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
allears.net

Over 40 Treats Coming to Universal Orlando for the Holidays

The holidays are officially beginning at Universal Orlando!. Starting on November 12th, the holiday celebration kicks off at Universal, with a parade, Grinchmas, Christmas at the Wizarding World, and more! And now we have a FULL menu of holiday treats arriving at the parks. Universal has revealed its massive list...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 12 p.m. Thursday, 354,909 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track

Orlando is on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations were ...
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

State of Emergency now declared for Walt Disney World

New update as Subtropical Storm Nicole continues to develop. Check out what we know so far. In September, Walt Disney World was greatly affected by Hurricane Ian. Walt Disney World closed for two days as Hurricane Ian made its course toward the Walt Disney World Resort. There was a phased reopening for the Disney Parks and some attractions had delayed reopenings due to possible complications from the storm.
FLORIDA STATE

