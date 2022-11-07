Read full article on original website
WSMV
Middle Tennessee Veterans Day celebrations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Veterans Day is here and many are taking the time to acknowledge and honor our nation’s veterans and active military for their sacrifice and hard work in keeping us safe. There are a number of celebrations in store for Veterans Day across Middle Tennessee, and...
WSMV
State leaders recognize five veteran state employees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee helped recognize five veteran state employees on Thursday while also honoring veterans across the state. “We stand here today because of the men and women for generations who have protected and defended this country through their service in the military and we recognize and honor you today and this weekend,” Lee said.
WSMV
Gov. Lee joined by wife on stage during emotional victory speech
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was reelected Tuesday night. This victory keeps Republicans in control of the statewide office. Governor Lee’s victory speech became emotional after his wife Maria joined him on stage. She’s been battling cancer for months. In August, Governor Bill Lee announced...
WSMV
Local non-profit helps veterans avoid homelessness
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Department of Veterans Affairs reports there are more than 30,000 veterans experiencing homelessness. But one Middle Tennessee non-profit is trying to combat that problem. Since Memorial Day, Kirkland has been selling a particular candle with the sole purpose of raising money for the non-profit We...
WSMV
Tennessee hospitals overwhelmed by flu cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the cold weather comes, so does the flu. Tennessee is one of the hardest hit states in the country right now for the flu as flu season hits harder and earlier this year. Now, local hospitals said they are having to make adjustments to deal with the influx of flu patients.
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
wgnsradio.com
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro
The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!
Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!
WSMV
Gov. Lee outlines goals for second term
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is moving into his second term focused on building better roads and workforce development throughout the state. “I think two areas that need work specifically are an investment in infrastructure and investment in workforce development. We talked a lot about that over the last few months,” Lee said Thursday after an afternoon budget hearing session.
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Six tickets purchased in Tennessee won big last night
Although no one in Tennessee walked away a billionaire, several big winners scored thousands of dollars with lucky picks overnight.
This Is Tennessee's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp searched through ratings and reviews to find the best Indian restaurants around the country.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
WSMV
Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee That You Can Visit
Here are some places in Tennessee to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
WSMV
How stolen guns can be sold at big box chain stores and buyers never know
UNION CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was Thanksgiving weekend 2021 and Umon Moore had traveled from Minnesota to Obion County, Tennessee, to see some friends and do a little target practice. He would ultimately end up in handcuffs. The reason why exposes how easily stolen guns can sold from even...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
