ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Police seek pickup driver in hit-and-run pedestrian strike

By Addison Gallagher
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Police Department is looking for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run on Oct. 8 in the area of West Princeton Avenue and Hoffman Street.

At around 8:45 p.m., a female pedestrian was entering her vehicle, parked adjacent to the roadway on West Princeton Avenue, when a pickup truck struck her with the passenger side of their vehicle, according to the police. She sustained injuries to her face.

The vehicle is described to be a dark-colored, midsize pick-up truck, and police speculate that it could be a Ford F150 crew cab. The vehicle also has “turn lamps” on its side mirrors, and police believe that there may be damage to the passenger side mirror as a result of the crash.

Surveillance footage from a building on the corner of Route 88 and Hoffman Street shows a pickup truck leaving the area to head west on Route 88 towards Lakewood, shortly after the crash. The victim of the hit-and-run had also reported that the vehicle, which had been traveling on West Princeton Avenue toward Route 70, made a left turn onto Hoffman Street following the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ptl. Dan Fogarty of the Brick Township Safety Unit at 732-262-1141 or via email at dfogarty@brickpd.com .

[more_OS_]

[more_Brick]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Attorney General’s Office Investigating Vehicle Crash Resulting in the Death of a Vehicle Occupant in Old Bridge Following Pursuit by Police

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash that occurred during a police pursuit. The crash occurred on November 9 after one Marlboro Police Officer attempted to stop the vehicle in connection with a criminal investigation of an attempted car theft from a residence that occurred in Marlboro, Monmouth County. The vehicle being pursued struck unrelated civilian vehicles, resulting in one occupant’s death and injury to three other vehicle occupants. The identities of the decedent and the other individuals are not being released at this time.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man charged with DUI following crash

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol following a crash last month in Flemington Borough. On October 11, police responded to the area of Park Avenue and Bonnell Street for a report of a motor vehicle...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
MidJersey.News

Car Hits Pole; Minor Injuries Reported In Upper Freehold Township, Assunpink Wildlife Mgt. Area

From the Delaware River to the Jersey Shore. Covering: Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean, Burlington and Middlesex Counties. UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–The Hope Fire Company of Allentown and Allentown EMS were dispatched around 5:21 p.m. to a reported vehicle into a pole. The accident was located in the 300 Block of Clarksburg-Robbinsville Road between Eldridge Road and South Rochdale Avenue in the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area. Allentown EMS treated the person on scene but it was unclear if person was transported to the hospital. Firefighters from Hope Fire Company notified JCP&L of a cracked utility pole that will need repair. The New Jersey State Police were on scene investigating. No additional details are available.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

Police: All-clear given following bomb threat at JCC in Edison

Police have given the all-clear at a Jewish community center in Edison following a bomb threat. The threat was called into JCC of Middlesex County on Oak Tree Road Wednesday afternoon. “We’re treating it as a serious event,” Edison Deputy Police Chief Robert Dudash told News 12 New Jersey....
EDISON, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy