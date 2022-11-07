Police seek pickup driver in hit-and-run pedestrian strike

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Police Department is looking for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run on Oct. 8 in the area of West Princeton Avenue and Hoffman Street.

At around 8:45 p.m., a female pedestrian was entering her vehicle, parked adjacent to the roadway on West Princeton Avenue, when a pickup truck struck her with the passenger side of their vehicle, according to the police. She sustained injuries to her face.

The vehicle is described to be a dark-colored, midsize pick-up truck, and police speculate that it could be a Ford F150 crew cab. The vehicle also has “turn lamps” on its side mirrors, and police believe that there may be damage to the passenger side mirror as a result of the crash.

Surveillance footage from a building on the corner of Route 88 and Hoffman Street shows a pickup truck leaving the area to head west on Route 88 towards Lakewood, shortly after the crash. The victim of the hit-and-run had also reported that the vehicle, which had been traveling on West Princeton Avenue toward Route 70, made a left turn onto Hoffman Street following the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ptl. Dan Fogarty of the Brick Township Safety Unit at 732-262-1141 or via email at dfogarty@brickpd.com .

