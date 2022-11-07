Read full article on original website
WOWT
Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say officers on patrol happened upon a scene that appeared to be a property damage accident Wednesday night. Instead, it turned to be a shooting scene. They found a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man wounded in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Charles...
WOWT
Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.
A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house. Bird exhibitions...
Two injured after shooting in downtown Omaha Wednesday morning
Authorities with Omaha Police say a shooting near 18th and Douglas injured two Wednesday morning. Leaving many in the community nervous about living and working downtown.
WOWT
Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. Sunday night, the OPD traffic unit was monitoring speeders on West Dodge Road — specifically between Interstate 680 and 156th Street.
WOWT
Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home
Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home
WOWT
Creighton doctor leads group to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro
Uptick in car crashes in...
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 11
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 11. 6. Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition. In a growing business and residential section of northwest Omaha, a pair of houses don’t seem to...
KETV.com
Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
WOWT
BREAKING: Aubrey Trail death sentence upheld
The Veterans Day parade that was put on hold last weekend has now been canceled — but the expo will still take place on Saturday. Omaha Air Force veteran calls car win life-changing. Updated: 8 hours ago. Peter Tiedemann says having a way to get to his new job...
klkntv.com
Convicted murderer caught in Lincoln after rear-ending a semi, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a convicted murderer facing the possibility of life imprisonment is back in custody after he hit a semi. Christopher Manzer went to work on Wednesday and then didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
klkntv.com
67-year-old caught with car full of drugs after missing turn signal, per Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 67-year-old man was arrested after failing to use his turn signal and hitting a curb, revealing all sorts of drugs. Steven Watson had shrooms, meth and marijuana when he was pulled over on Thursday, according to the officer who...
WOWT
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts honored by Omaha Press Club
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts honored by Omaha Press Club
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Ellsworth Crossing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Ellsworth Crossing about their farm to fork market! Ellsworth Crossing has hundreds of products and over 50 Nebraska farmers under one roof. Find out more in today’s interview!
WOWT
Vacant house fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to figure out the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews went to a home near 30th & Pinkney Street and reported seeing smoke when arriving and declared a working fire. The release states the home was empty at...
WOWT
Bellevue's postponed Veterans Day parade canceled
Peter Tiedemann says having a way to get to his new job will be a big step to keeping his life moving forward. Omaha traffic update: Water main repairs start on Leavenworth. Crews will be working on repairs along Leavenworth Street with lane closures near 31st Street. Convicted murderer arrested...
WOWT
Omaha restaurant working toward sustainability
The Veterans Day parade that was put on hold last weekend has now been canceled — but the expo will still take place on Saturday. Omaha Air Force veteran calls car win life-changing. Updated: 7 hours ago. Peter Tiedemann says having a way to get to his new job...
WOWT
Hurricane Huskers: Fundraiser for Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - When Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida in September the heartbreak could be felt in Nebraska. A Waterloo couple moved their shrimp restaurant to Fort Myers Beach just months before the storm hit and the business has been wiped out. Hurricane Ian destroyed their RUDE shrimp restaurant but...
Kearney Hub
Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood
Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
klin.com
Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire
Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
WOWT
Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vacant homes that the city labels a danger can be found in an unexpected area of town. In a growing business and residential section of northwest Omaha, a pair of houses don’t seem to fit the part. Near the busy commercial area along North 168th...
