No Clear PA House Majority Yet, AP Says Balance is ‘Up In The Air’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session that ends later this month.
AP Reports PA Democrats Say They’ve Re-Taken the State House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing a couple of potential losses in western Pennsylvania and one in Wilkes-Barre, while Republicans were trailing in key races outside Philadelphia and others near Harrisburg, the Poconos and the Pittsburgh area.
PA AG Shapiro Wins Governor Race Easily Over PA Sen. Mastriano
HARRISBURG (CBS) – Pennsyvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro wins the Pennsylvania governor’s race over Republican Doug Mastriano. Shapiro and Mastriano were running to succeed outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited. Shapiro, 49, ran as a moderate Democrat. On the trail, he touted his record as an attorney...
