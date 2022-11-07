Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Collision on I-580 and Center Street in Alameda County
The California Highway Patrol reported a truck crash with injuries on I-580 in Alameda County on November 9, 2022. The big rig crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 580 and Center Street in the Castro Valley area, officials said. Details on the Truck Crash on I-580 in Alameda County. CHP traffic...
eastcountytoday.net
Use of Force Deemed Reasonable in Officer Involved Shooting of Juan Carlos Barraza
Martinez, Calif. – A report released by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes that the use of force by peace officers in 2020 against Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was reasonable under the totality of the circumstances. As part of a Contra Costa County protocol that...
Traffic stop leads to recovery of marijuana, firearms from convicted felon in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people have been arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop and seized firearms and marijuana, the Concord Police Department announced Thursday in a Facebook post. The traffic stop led to a search near Laguna Street and Ellis Street of two occupants inside a vehicle, resulting in the discovery of marijuana […]
Warrant issued for former Pittsburg police officer on weapons charges
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A former officer with the Pittsburg Police Department has been charged for the sale and possession of illegal assault weapons, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Montalvo faces a four-count complaint that includes two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale or transport of […]
EXCLUSIVE: Fired Vallejo officer involved in fatal shootings gets job with Broadmoor police
Ryan McMahon was one of six Vallejo officers who shot Willie McCoy more than 50 times in a Taco Bell drive-thru in 2019. After being fired for unsafe conduct, he now has a job with another police department.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Department Announce Gun Buyback Event
The Antioch Police Department has announced it will hold a gun buyback event on December 17. The event will occur at the Antioch Police Department, located at 300 L Street from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Individuals who turn in firearms will receive a gift card for each firearm that is surrendered between $50 to $200.
Lake County News
Jury convicts Clearlake Oaks woman of first-degree murder in ex-boyfriend’s killing
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A jury on Thursday convicted a Clearlake Oaks woman of first-degree murder for the fatal July 2021 shooting of her ex-boyfriend. Tammy Sue Grogan-Robinson, 58, is facing decades in prison following the verdict, handed down in Judge Andrew Blum’s courtroom on Thursday afternoon. The...
rwcpulse.com
Teen driver involved in fatal Redwood City car crash may face vehicular manslaughter charges
The 17-year-old driver of a car that collided with another, resulting in the death of two and the injury of four others Friday night, may face charges for vehicular manslaughter, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. The minor, whose name has not been released, is currently at...
ksro.com
Woman Arrested After Car Chase from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa
Healdsburg police have arrested a Eureka woman after a 15 minute chase that ended in a crash. Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, police tried to pull over a green Subaru Outback that had been reported stolen. The car didn’t pull over but instead sped up and went onto Highway 101 going south. The car weaved through multiple lanes and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when the Subaru took the College Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole.The driver, 26-year-old Sara Fuller, ran away from the car and crossed the highway on foot before being arrested at a nearby Shell station. Before going to jail, Fuller was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
All lanes reopened on northbound I-680 following big-rig crash
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — All lanes have reopened on the northbound I-680 south of Bernal Avenue after an overturned big-rig blocked lanes earlier, according to a tweet from the CHP. The big-rig, which crashed near Pleasanton Friday morning, was back up on its wheels by 9 a.m. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. on […]
eastcountytoday.net
Ken Carlson Earns Contra Costa County Board of Supervisor Seat
Pleasant Hill City Councilmember Ken Carlson has claimed victory over BART Director Debora Allen in the battle for District 4 seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. Carlson issued a statement proclaiming victory on Tuesday while Allen conceded the race. Although the county is expected to release updated...
DA clears police officers who shot Vallejo woman’s suspected killer
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo woman was shot in the head and still clinging to life when she was dumped onto the side of a road in a bag. Details of a horrifying 2020 homicide were released in a report from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday as prosecutors announced that […]
Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV
SAN JOSE – A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.San Jose police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed a man riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Cottle Road collided with a 2006 Honda SUV that was turning left from southbound Cottle Road onto eastbound Coronado Avenue on a solid green turn signal. The woman driving the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.The incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until family members were notified. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo agrees to pay $2.8 million in wrongful death suit of Angel Ramos
VALLEJO, Calif. - The city of Vallejo will pay $2.8 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of an unarmed man killed by police. Angel Ramos was fatally shot by a Vallejo police officer in 2017 who wrongly claimed that Ramos was armed with a knife. "The City...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Three-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680 and SR-4 Near Martinez
On November 9, 2022, officials reported an auto crash on I-680 near the Martinez area. The incident was described as a three-vehicle collision that occurred on southbound Interstate 680 near the State Route 4 connector. Details on the Auto Crash on I-680 Near Martinez. The California Highway Patrol reported that...
Update: Inmate died of arterial aortic aneurysm, sheriff's office says
Inmate Mark Van Beckner, 57, died of an arterial aortic aneurysm at the Santa Cruz County Jail, according to a Wednesday update from the sheriff's office. He was booked into the jail only two days prior to his Nov. 1 death.
KCRA.com
Stockton police officer arrested on theft from an elder, credit card fraud charges
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department on Wednesday announced that it arrested one of its officers. Ny Tran was arrested Tuesday on charges related to theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, the police department said. He will also be placed on administrative leave.
Injuries reported after SUV flips over on I-680 in Alamo
Update: All lanes going northbound have reopened as of 2:55 p.m. CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Injuries have been reported after a vehicle flipped over Friday afternoon on northbound I-680 in Alamo, according to the incident log from California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. north of Stone Valley Road. CHP said […]
