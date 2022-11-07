Read full article on original website
Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
Friday last day for Toledo Rooftop Repair application
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, Nov. 11 is the last day for Toledo residents to apply for the Rooftop Repair Program, which will provide roofing repair to 650 low to middle income households. To apply, households must meet several criteria and provide certain documentation. To qualify, an applicant must:. Own...
Your northwest Ohio Congressional district has probably changed | Check the new map before you vote
TOLEDO, Ohio — Many northwest Ohio voters are likely to find that they live in a new Congressional district this Election Day. After the 2020 Census, Ohio's population loss meant that the state lost one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. And thanks to a change to the...
Go 419: Toledo, Bowling Green breweries have fun with Battle of I-75 IPA
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — On Tuesday, the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University will meet for their annual football fracas in the Battle of I-75. And what is more synonymous with a storied football matchup than a plate of wings or passionate cheers and boos? A cold beer.
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout
TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
Two found dead in west Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a west Toledo house fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials. Crews responded to the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue, near Berdan, just after 12:30 p.m. One male and one female were found dead inside the home: one...
Ohio midterm trends: How does 2022 voter turnout compare to the last 20 years?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Some elections cycles see more participation than others. While presidential elections generally see the highest voter turn out, primaries and local elections often see fewer. As with their middling position two years after a presidential election, midterms usually fall somewhere in between regarding voter turnout rates.
WTOL, WKYC, WBNS lawsuit against Cedar Point parent company advances in state Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A lawsuit filed against the parent company of Cedar Point by WTOL 11 and sister stations WKYC in Cleveland and WBNS in Columbus is moving forward in the Ohio Supreme Court. The TEGNA stations filed the lawsuit in July, asking the court to compel Cedar Point...
Toledo area homeless shelters are teaming up to host a donation drive
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the season of giving and if you're looking for a way to give back, you can do so Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Franklin Park Mall. Local homeless shelters are teaming up to host a donation drive! The goal is to 'Fill the Truck' for National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.
One person shot after at least 26 rounds fired in north Toledo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a Shot Spotter Alert detected 26 shots fired at Mulberry Street and E. Oakland Street in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person injured. According to a Toledo police report, the Shot Spotter detected gunfire in two locations, both in the 3300...
Toledo City Councilwoman Michele Grim to depart for State House
TOLEDO, Ohio — Michele Grim took her seat on Toledo City Council in January, but she'll soon be leaving after winning her Ohio State House election Tuesday night. Grim's council term was set to expire in 2026. Last night, Grim won the State House of Representatives seat in District 43 over Republican Wendi Hendricks.
Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
East Toledo Family Center makes push to help more families
TOLEDO, Ohio — The East Toledo Family Center -- a cornerstone of the neighborhood -- is planning to make a $15 million expansion that will allow the center to offer more programming. The center on Varland Avenue at East Broadway Street wants Toledo City Council to approve its plans...
RESULTS: Toledo charter changes measure fails
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city voters faced a ballot measure Tuesday that would make a long list of changes to the city charter, including increasing the number of terms a mayor can serve and also increasing the amount of money city officials could spend without city council approval. Issue...
Results: Kaptur versus Majewski for Ohio 9th Congressional district
TOLEDO, Ohio — Incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur is running against Republican challenger J.R. Majewski to represent the newly redrawn Ohio 9th Congressional District. Kaptur, 76, is the woman with the longest tenure in either the U.S. House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate. She has been in...
Imagination Station 'shatters' record for collecting recyclable glass
TOLEDO, Ohio — 20,970 pounds - that’s how much glass was collected at the Imagination Station on Saturday to “shatter” the record. The feat was verified by the organization Guinness World Records. The record attempt was fitting for Toledo which prides itself on its green credentials...
Three boats capsize in Lake Erie, 7 fishermen rescued near Toledo
JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three boats capsized Saturday while on Lake Erie in Northwest Ohio, leading to the rescue of seven fishermen. According to a news release from Jerusalem Township, four boat captains, along with the township’s fire department, the Coast Guard, Toledo Fire and Rescue, Oregon Fire and Rescue and state officials all were involved the in the rescues Saturday.
Toledo public transportation offers free rides to Election Day polls
TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple public transportation companies will be offering free rides to polling locations on Election Day Tuesday. Rides will be available through Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority, TARTA's paratransit service, TARTA's Call-A-Ride service and Toledo Area Jobs with Justice. “We see giving people a voice in who...
Police shoot, kill suspect in central Toledo double homicide early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: This story was updated to include information from a TPD press release regarding the suspect's death. Two people were found dead inside a home in the 2700 block of Albion Street in central Toledo Thursday night. Both victims, a 28-year-old female and a 36-year-old male,...
