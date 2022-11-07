ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Friday last day for Toledo Rooftop Repair application

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, Nov. 11 is the last day for Toledo residents to apply for the Rooftop Repair Program, which will provide roofing repair to 650 low to middle income households. To apply, households must meet several criteria and provide certain documentation. To qualify, an applicant must:. Own...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout

TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two found dead in west Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a west Toledo house fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials. Crews responded to the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue, near Berdan, just after 12:30 p.m. One male and one female were found dead inside the home: one...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo City Councilwoman Michele Grim to depart for State House

TOLEDO, Ohio — Michele Grim took her seat on Toledo City Council in January, but she'll soon be leaving after winning her Ohio State House election Tuesday night. Grim's council term was set to expire in 2026. Last night, Grim won the State House of Representatives seat in District 43 over Republican Wendi Hendricks.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

East Toledo Family Center makes push to help more families

TOLEDO, Ohio — The East Toledo Family Center -- a cornerstone of the neighborhood -- is planning to make a $15 million expansion that will allow the center to offer more programming. The center on Varland Avenue at East Broadway Street wants Toledo City Council to approve its plans...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

RESULTS: Toledo charter changes measure fails

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city voters faced a ballot measure Tuesday that would make a long list of changes to the city charter, including increasing the number of terms a mayor can serve and also increasing the amount of money city officials could spend without city council approval. Issue...
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Three boats capsize in Lake Erie, 7 fishermen rescued near Toledo

JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three boats capsized Saturday while on Lake Erie in Northwest Ohio, leading to the rescue of seven fishermen. According to a news release from Jerusalem Township, four boat captains, along with the township’s fire department, the Coast Guard, Toledo Fire and Rescue, Oregon Fire and Rescue and state officials all were involved the in the rescues Saturday.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo public transportation offers free rides to Election Day polls

TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple public transportation companies will be offering free rides to polling locations on Election Day Tuesday. Rides will be available through Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority, TARTA's paratransit service, TARTA's Call-A-Ride service and Toledo Area Jobs with Justice. “We see giving people a voice in who...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy