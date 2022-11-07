TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.

