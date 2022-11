Trevor Noah once again took aim at Herschel Walker’s beleaguered campaign for US Senate in Georgia. The former football star turned Republican anti-abortion candidate’s campaign has been rife with scandal amid news that he paid for his then-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 (he denies this; she provided a check and signed a “get well soon” card), and that he lied about working with law enforcement. And in a debate last week with Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock, Walker dismissed scrutiny on his law enforcement credentials by flashing an honorary deputy’s badge.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO