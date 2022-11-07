Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Two killed in central Toledo late Thursday; man wounded at Weiler Homes
A man and woman were found shot to death inside a home on Albion Street, Toledo police said. Another man found in the victim's car was wounded in east Toledo.
13abc.com
Toledo house destroyed by fire Friday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue battled a house fire that took place in Toledo Friday morning. A call came in around 3:08 a.m. for a structure fire on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Ray Street. TFRD arrived on the scene and worked to get the fire...
13abc.com
Two killed in overnight shooting in Toledo, police shoot suspect at Weiler Homes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect of a double homicide that took place Thursday night was located and shot by Toledo Police at Weiler Homes on Friday morning. TPD says at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, Lucas County Regional Dispatch received a call reporting there was possibly a person shot on the 2700 block of Albion. When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Police respond after 10-year-old allegedly threatened to 'shoot up' OLPH Catholic School 'with an AK-47'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 15, 2022. Police responded to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, a parochial school in south Toledo, on Wednesday after a 10-year-old allegedly made shooting threats against the school. According to...
One person shot after at least 26 rounds fired in north Toledo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a Shot Spotter Alert detected 26 shots fired at Mulberry Street and E. Oakland Street in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person injured. According to a Toledo police report, the Shot Spotter detected gunfire in two locations, both in the 3300...
Man shot, dies in north Toledo apartment hallway; police investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead and a homicide is under investigation Wednesday in north Toledo. Toledo police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found Erek Evans, 32, in an apartment hallway, a Toledo police report claims.
13abc.com
Roof caves in at Platt Street fire, firefighters pulled
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews worked to battle a fire in the 600 block of Platt Street Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc the fire in the vacant home started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The roof caved in and TFRD pulled its crews.
13abc.com
Toledo house fire victims died from gunshot wounds, Coroner reports
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has reported that the two victims from the Nov 9. house fire in Toledo died from gunshot wounds. On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin, 47, of Toledo, by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy revealed the causes of death were determined to be multiple gunshot wounds for Angela Baldwin and a gunshot wound to the head for Scott Baldwin.
nbc24.com
Man suspected of killing 2 in East Toledo shot dead by officers after failed negotiations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people have died in events related to a Thursday homicide in Toledo. According to a press release from the Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to a possible person shot at 11:18 p.m. on the 2700 block of Albion Street. On scene they found two...
sent-trib.com
Man accused of driving wrong way in BG indicted
A Bryan man has been indicted for fleeing from police after reportedly being observed driving the wrong way on a Bowling Green street. A Wood County grand jury on Nov. 2 indicted John Allen Garza, 23, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies.
Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
'It's become part of me, it's the adrenaline' | A look into the life of a bail bondsman
TOLEDO, Ohio — The profession of a bail bondsman has evolved over the last 20 years, but it's still a fairly small one. Franklin Frazier has been a bondsman for the last 14 years and has seen his industry change. "To keep a long story short, I went to...
Toledo coalition works to end city's string of violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — Reverend Stephen Swisher is a founding member of the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods, which works to curb gun violence in Toledo so the 58 homicides this year don't continue climbing. Swisher said the main goal of the coalition is engagement through not just talking about...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors want crumbling Moss Street home demolished
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors on Moss Street in Toledo are concerned about a burned-down house. After witnessing the house erupt in flames, having strangers go in and out of the house, and seeing all types of cats and bats around the property, neighbors want the city to take action.
Toledo area homeless shelters are teaming up to host a donation drive
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the season of giving and if you're looking for a way to give back, you can do so Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Franklin Park Mall. Local homeless shelters are teaming up to host a donation drive! The goal is to 'Fill the Truck' for National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.
Expert gives advice on domestic violence after west Toledo investigated as murder-suicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in west Toledo, where firefighters found a man and a woman dead in a burning house on Leybourn Avenue. The Lucas County Coroner's Office said Thursday that 47-year-old Angela Baldwin was shot several times and her death was been ruled a homicide. Her husband, Scott Baldwin, was shot once in the head and his death was ruled a suicide.
WTOL, WKYC, WBNS lawsuit against Cedar Point parent company advances in state Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A lawsuit filed against the parent company of Cedar Point by WTOL 11 and sister stations WKYC in Cleveland and WBNS in Columbus is moving forward in the Ohio Supreme Court. The TEGNA stations filed the lawsuit in July, asking the court to compel Cedar Point...
13abc.com
Man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting, warrants issued for suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man who was injured in a shooting on Oct. 15 in Toledo died on Saturday, according to the Lucas County Coroner. Mark Wysinger, 32, of Toledo succumbed to his injuries and died at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo on Nov. 5 at 12:29 p.m.
huroninsider.com
Three juveniles accused of robbing man, attempting to break into cars in the same night
SANDUSKY – Three juvenile boys were arrested and charged with multiple crimes early Saturday morning after they allegedly assaulted a man and stole his wallet and attempted to break into several cars. According to reports from the Sandusky Police Department, police first responded to the area of Washington and...
East Toledo Family Center makes push to help more families
TOLEDO, Ohio — The East Toledo Family Center -- a cornerstone of the neighborhood -- is planning to make a $15 million expansion that will allow the center to offer more programming. The center on Varland Avenue at East Broadway Street wants Toledo City Council to approve its plans...
