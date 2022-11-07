Read full article on original website
KIMT
Voter hit by car on the way to the polls in Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. – A voter was hit by a car Tuesday on their way to their polling place. The Pine Island Fire Department says the pedestrian was crossing Main Street around 5:20 pm on her way to vote at the fire station. The pedestrian was apparently crossing in a dimly lit area and was not in a marked crosswalk. It was raining at the time of the collision.
KIMT
Flames destroy shed in rural Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Fire destroyed a shed overnight in Olmsted County. It happened in the 6000 block of 40th Street SE. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene around 11:30 pm to find a 30 x 20 foot shed fully engulfed in flames. The owner of the shed...
KIMT
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
Austin Woman Killed by Deer Thrown Through Windshield
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision with an airborne deer late Thursday afternoon claimed the life of an Austin woman. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says the 58-year-old victim was a passenger in an SUV that was headed north on a rural road just north of Austin around 5 PM when a deer crashed through the windshield. The Sheriff's Office report on the fatal incident indicates the deer had been struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and the collision sent the animal flying through the air.
KAAL-TV
Woman hit by vehicle on the way to vote in Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) – A woman was injured after being hit by a vehicle while on her way to vote Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street South in Pine Island. Authorities say the woman was crossing Main Street on her...
fox9.com
Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'
(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
RPD: $6,000 in Property Stolen in Rochester Residential Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a costly residential burglary reported in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Zumbro Dr. Northwest shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. A 31-year-old man reported leaving the home around 9:30 p.m. and returning over an hour later to find someone had forced open a side door on the home’s garage.
KIMT
Albert Lea man found not guilty of setting woman on fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of setting a woman on fire has been found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Logan Michael Netzer, 39 of Albert Lea, was arrested on December 22, 2021, and charged with first-degree assault. Albert Lea police say Netzer threw a...
KIMT
Grand opening of new affordable senior apartment complex
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Affordable housing in Rochester is in short supply, especially for seniors. The developers of a new apartment complex hope to ease that shortage. Forte of Rochester celebrated their grand opening on Thursday. The new complex is located on Superior Dr. NW, near HyVee. When all four phases...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
steeledodgenews.com
Owatonna businessman helps create a path to affordable home ownership
People who dream of owning a home on an affordable budget now have an opportunity to accomplish it in the city of Claremont. The Claremont Workforce Housing Program is offering affordable homes to nine working families, according to Matt Durand, owner of Arden Home Services based in Owatonna. Interested individuals and families can find information, along with an application, on the city of Claremont’s website, claremontmn.com under the heading Empty Lot Program.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for cross-border chase
AUSTIN, Minn. – Leading police on a cross-border chase results in probation for a Mower County man. Weston William Zuehl, 39 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $3,318.12 in restitution. He was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with...
Lewiston Man Crashes Car Attempting to Pass Semi on HWY 14
Lewiston, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Lewiston man was hurt this morning in a crash along Highway 14. The State Patrol says 25-year-old Eliezer Garcia was driving east on the highway when he lost control attempting to pass a semi-truck. The crash report indicates his car left the roadway just after he tried to cross back into the eastbound lane.
New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester
I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
Is it Illegal to Put Leaves in Your Trash in Rochester?
The leaves are falling... EVERYWHERE! The other day I looked in our backyard and I couldn't see the grass, it was just all leaves. We do have a big tree in the back but still, it was kind of crazy to see. If you're working on raking all of those leaves up, where will you dispose of them? Are we allowed to put leaves in the trash in Olmsted County?
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
KIMT
Rose Creek woman sentenced for selling meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling methamphetamine means probation for a Mower County woman. Shawn Marie Stellmach, 47 of Rose Creek, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation, fined $1,000, and must perform 100 hours of community service. Stellmach pleaded guilty in March to second-degree sale of drugs. She...
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for baseball bat attack
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man has been sentenced for attacking a man and a vehicle with a baseball bat. Preston Allen Landrum, 29, pleaded guilty in September to fifth-degree assault. He was arrested after attacking the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend on September 27, 2021. Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies say when the new boyfriend showed up at the ex-girlfriend’s home in Stewartville, Landrum hit him in the leg with a bat and smashed up a vehicle.
KAAL-TV
New warrant issued for man arrested in Highway 52 rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court issued a new arrest warrant for a Rochester man arrested in an October rollover crash. Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez, 53, was arrested after the crash on an arrest warrant dating back to April 2022. He faces two charges of driving while intoxicated from September...
Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
