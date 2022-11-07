Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (hip) available and starting in Thursday's game against Atlanta
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (hip) will play in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tucker will start at the four position despite his questionable designation with a hip contusion. In 27.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tucker to score 17.4 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Justise Winslow for inactive Jerami Grant (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow will take over the four spot after Jerami Grant was ruled out with an ankle sprain. In 23.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 22.5 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 7.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nurkic was absent on Wednesday and Drew Eubanks started in his place. Eubanks will likely draw another start and Trendon Watford should play more off the bench again if Nurkic remains out. Damian Lillard (calf) will sit out the second leg of the back-to-back, so Nurkic will have more opportunities on offense if he's active.
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (ankle) active and starting for Trail Blazers on Thursday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is starting in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Winslow will play on Thursday despite being listed with a right ankle sprain. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Sammy Watkins (knee) DNP in Packers' Wednesday practice
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. According to head coach Matt LaFleur, Watkins is "still battling through some bumps and bruise" despite returning from the Injured Reserve. Expect Allen Lazard to play a clear lead role among their pass catchers against a Dallas Cowboys' team allowing 26.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Watkins is out.
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (foot) probable for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Burks is dealing with a foot injury but is listed as probable and expected to return to action on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Knicks. Burks' Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (illness) starting in Lakers' Wednesday lineup, Kendrick Nunn to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (illness) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley will make his return after the veteran was forced to sit one game with an illness. In 25.9 expected minutes, our models project Beverley to score 23.2 FanDuel points. Beverley's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
New York's Quentin Grimes (foot) available on Wednesday
New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (foot) is active for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Grimes will make his return after he was forced to sit two games with left foot soreness. In 19.9 expected minutes, our models project Grimes to score 13.9 FanDuel points. Grimes' projection includes 7.0...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Luke Kennard on Wednesday, Terance Mann to bench
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kennard will start at shooting guard after Terance Mann was left out of Wednesday's first unit. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, Kennard's FanDuel salary stands at $4,100.
numberfire.com
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl playing with Thunder's bench unit on Friday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is not starting in Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Robinson-Earl will come off the bench after Aaron Wiggins was picked as Friday's starter. In 19.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Robinson-Earl to record 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) available and starting for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis will play through his back soreness on Wednesday night. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team allowing a 107.7 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points. Davis' projection...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Cade Cunningham (shin) questionable on Friday
Detroit Pistons shooting guard Cade Cunningham (shin) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Cunningham is dealing with a shin injury and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.9 minutes against the Knicks. Cunningham's Friday...
numberfire.com
Keon Johnson (hip) questionable for Portland's Saturday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After a three game absence with a left hip pointer, Johnson is questionable on Saturday. Expect Nassir Little to see more minutes if Johnson is ruled out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers (illness) available on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rivers has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Memphis on Friday. Rivers is averaging 3.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) ruled out for Lakers' Friday matchup against Kings
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) will not play in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James will miss some time due to a left adductor strain. Expect Lonnie Walker to play an increased offensive role against a Kings' team ranked 25th in defensive rating. Walker's projection includes 17.0...
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for Hornets' Thursday matchup versus Miami
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Ball has been unable to make his season debut due to a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Miami unit ranked 17th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) probable on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo is dealing with a hamstring injury but is listed as probable. He is expected to play for the first time since October 23rd. Our models expect him to play 14.0 minutes against Cleveland.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out again for Hornets on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward continues to deal with a shoulder contusion and will remain sidelined on Saturday. His next chance to return will come against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Hayward is averaging 17.4 points, 4.3...
