Brooklyn, NY

Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nurkic was absent on Wednesday and Drew Eubanks started in his place. Eubanks will likely draw another start and Trendon Watford should play more off the bench again if Nurkic remains out. Damian Lillard (calf) will sit out the second leg of the back-to-back, so Nurkic will have more opportunities on offense if he's active.
PORTLAND, OR
Justise Winslow (ankle) active and starting for Trail Blazers on Thursday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is starting in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Winslow will play on Thursday despite being listed with a right ankle sprain. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
Sammy Watkins (knee) DNP in Packers' Wednesday practice

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. According to head coach Matt LaFleur, Watkins is "still battling through some bumps and bruise" despite returning from the Injured Reserve. Expect Allen Lazard to play a clear lead role among their pass catchers against a Dallas Cowboys' team allowing 26.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Watkins is out.
GREEN BAY, WI
Alec Burks (foot) probable for Pistons on Friday

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Burks is dealing with a foot injury but is listed as probable and expected to return to action on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Knicks. Burks' Friday projection...
DETROIT, MI
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
New York's Quentin Grimes (foot) available on Wednesday

New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (foot) is active for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Grimes will make his return after he was forced to sit two games with left foot soreness. In 19.9 expected minutes, our models project Grimes to score 13.9 FanDuel points. Grimes' projection includes 7.0...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Clippers starting Luke Kennard on Wednesday, Terance Mann to bench

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kennard will start at shooting guard after Terance Mann was left out of Wednesday's first unit. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, Kennard's FanDuel salary stands at $4,100.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl playing with Thunder's bench unit on Friday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is not starting in Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Robinson-Earl will come off the bench after Aaron Wiggins was picked as Friday's starter. In 19.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Robinson-Earl to record 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Anthony Davis (back) available and starting for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis will play through his back soreness on Wednesday night. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team allowing a 107.7 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points. Davis' projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pistons' Cade Cunningham (shin) questionable on Friday

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Cade Cunningham (shin) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Cunningham is dealing with a shin injury and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.9 minutes against the Knicks. Cunningham's Friday...
DETROIT, MI
Keon Johnson (hip) questionable for Portland's Saturday matchup

Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After a three game absence with a left hip pointer, Johnson is questionable on Saturday. Expect Nassir Little to see more minutes if Johnson is ruled out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
PORTLAND, OR
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers (illness) available on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rivers has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Memphis on Friday. Rivers is averaging 3.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
LeBron James (adductor) ruled out for Lakers' Friday matchup against Kings

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) will not play in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James will miss some time due to a left adductor strain. Expect Lonnie Walker to play an increased offensive role against a Kings' team ranked 25th in defensive rating. Walker's projection includes 17.0...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for Hornets' Thursday matchup versus Miami

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Ball has been unable to make his season debut due to a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Miami unit ranked 17th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) probable on Friday

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo is dealing with a hamstring injury but is listed as probable. He is expected to play for the first time since October 23rd. Our models expect him to play 14.0 minutes against Cleveland.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out again for Hornets on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward continues to deal with a shoulder contusion and will remain sidelined on Saturday. His next chance to return will come against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Hayward is averaging 17.4 points, 4.3...
CHARLOTTE, NC

