Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Related
Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
Gigi Hadid Gets a Punk Makeover for the CFDA Awards 2022
From Julia Fox’s gray hair to Halle Bailey’s towering up-do, there was no shortage of statement beauty at the CFDA Awards in New York on Monday night. Also worthy of attention? Gigi Hadid’s punk-infused look to match her Thom Browne tweeds. The model opted for gray lipstick...
Kylie Jenner Dares to Wear Puddle Pants in New York
New York City is a lot of things—a fashion capital, a multicultural hub, the birthplace of the cronut—but one thing it’s not is squeaky clean. That’s part of the appeal: It’s fast-paced, and therefore, a little rough around the edges. All that to say, the grimy New York streets make Kylie Jenner’s latest outfit a bold choice: The star was spotted walking around the city today wearing a pair of floor-grazing puddle pants.
Cher Went Dive Bar-Glam In This Rapper-Beloved Brand at the CFDA Awards
Cher embraced the trending biker aesthetic at tonight’s CFDA awards, donning a slited, leather evening dress designed by Chrome Hearts. The “Believe” singer leaned fully into the hard-edged look, completing it with dive bar-ready fishnet leggings and rocking a strapless iteration of the iconic biker jacket. She loaded up on the accessories too, with a chunky silver necklace and bangle bracelet also by Chrome Hearts. The entire look says “Let’s grab a beer and a shot special in LES?” In an elevated, living legend kind of way.
Hailey Bieber Does Fast & Furious Style in a Moto Jacket And Micro Mini
Hailey Bieber has worn motorcycle jackets all year long. Whether it’s an oversized vintage piece in the summer with shorts and loafers, or a panelled motocross version in autum with sweatpants, the model has a knack for dressing up leather outerwear no matter the weather. As we step into party season, Hailey still can’t get enough of her supermodel essential.
Love That for Her: Cher, Just Being Cher
There’s never a bad time to appreciate the celebrities who (against all odds) seem to be having a little fun in their lives. So in our new column, Love That for Her, we’ll be celebrating the women absolutely nailing life right now—may their joie de vivre inspire us all.
Kim Kardashian Wore a Latex Evening Gown to the CFDA Awards
Kim Kardashian and her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims will receive the first-ever Innovator Award, presented by Amazon, at the CFDA awards tonight. To accept the award alongside her co-founders, Kardashian attended the event in extremely body-conscious fashion—with a black latex strapless evening dress. Kardashian has long been a...
The Woman King’s Thuso Mbedu Lived Her Princess Fantasy at the Guggenheim Gala
Thuso Mbedu has been having quite the month. The South African actor has been busy making her press rounds for her new film, The Woman King, which tells the tale of a group of all-female warriors protecting the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. “It was a special and important project because it’s a part of history that I, as an African, had no knowledge of before hearing about the project,” says Mbedu. “The audience reactions are the reason why we had to tell this story: We’ve had people come to us after watching the movie and they are in literal tears because they feel seen and heard and empowered.” Even months after wrapping, she says her character, Nawi, has continued to resonate with her. “Nawi gave me swagger,” says Mbedu. “She gave me the confidence to fully go for what I believe in and what I want. She taught me to stop apologizing for existing. I’m a warrior in spirit—and I need to step out like I am.”
Kendall Jenner Is Back In Her Favorite Affordable, Model-Approved Sneakers
It may be the CFDA Fashion Awards tonight in New York City, but hours before hitting the event’s red carpet, model Kendall Jenner was spotted in a more off-duty look. She wore a casual, but put-together look consisting of a chic black sheath dress and small rectangular sunnies. But it was her comfy sneakers that were a real point of interest: The affordable, classic style has been emerging as a top model favorite this fall.
Kate Middleton Wears the Street-Style Set’s Favorite Affordable Brand
What do Kate Middleton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Sienna Miller have in common? They’re all fans of a knitted midi-dress. To visit a children’s centre in Middlesex on Wednesday afternoon, Kate selected a sleek ribbed dress in khaki green, and styled it under a belted coat in a similar shade.
Lily-Rose Depp Embraced Beachy Style at Chanel’s Miami Show
This past Friday, Chanel hosted a Miami showing of its resort 2023 collection, which was first shown back in May in Monte Carlo. The sunny setting was an appropriate backdrop, given the collection was both colorful and vacation-ready. Stars like Marion Cotillard, Pharrell Williams, and Lily-Rose Depp flew into town to take in some sunshine and see the new upbeat pieces. “I’ve been to Miami once when I was little, but I’ve never been as an adult, so it feels really exciting to discover and explore the city with my Chanel family,” Depp told Vogue shortly before the show. “It feels like a very fitting place to show such a bright, sunny, and joyful collection.”
Shakira Shakes Up a Christmas Dinner in a Sheer Gown in Burberry’s Festive Campaign
What does Shakira look forward to most at this time of year? “Slowing down. Eating too much. Celebrating life,” she tells Vogue. This Christmas, the global superstar can add settling back to watch her debut appearance in a major fashion campaign to that list. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is the star of Burberry’s 2022 festive campaign, including a short film called The Night Before that finds Shakira wearing a sheer gown that echoes Lila Moss’s Met Gala look, and striding along a dining table clad in the British brand’s iconic house check.
Chloë Sevigny Is Preserving Her Wardrobe With a Legendary Archivist
Chloë Sevigny once had a plastic box filled with Balenciaga wool suits created by Nicholas Ghesquière from his first season for the French house in 1997. Unfortunately, they are gone. The all-too-common culprit? Moths. Ghesquière-era Balenciaga wasn’t the only victim: a whole box of Alaïa was, as well. (“The vintage Balenciaga really hurt me because they probably didn't produce very many of those,” Sevigny tells Vogue.) Sevigny now won’t have to deal with that again thanks to The Wardrobe, a company run by Julie Ann Clauss, an archiving pioneer who mostly works with high-profile clients and designers to preserve their most treasured clothes.
Lindsay Lohan on Her New Christmas Movie, Returning to Acting, and If She’d Ever Remake Freaky Friday
It’s a new era for Lindsay Lohan. The actor—who stole our hearts in films such as Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and The Parent Trap before largely stepping away from acting for close to a decade—is back in action with a brand-new movie. In Netflix’s Falling for Christmas, costarring Glee’s Chord Overstreet, Lohan plays Sierra Belmont, a spoiled heiress who is diagnosed with amnesia after a skiing accident and must piece her life back together. “For me, [the film is about] how the materialistic things in life don’t always matter,” Lohan says. “It’s really the simple things in life that mean the most—family and love—rather than Instagramming and getting a big ring. Not that that’s bad!”
Collection
It was worth the month-plus wait post-New York Fashion Week to see Conley Averett’s new collection for Judy Turner. Averett has returned to his knitwear label’s raison d’etre, which is to evoke a person’s glam alter ego. For those unfamiliar, he named the label after the holy grail of megawatt Old Hollywood actors: Lana Turner and Judy Garland.
Quinta Brunson Is On Her Own Fashion Journey
The Emmy-winning multi-hyphenate Quinta Brunson is known for her comedic prowess. But fashion is becoming increasingly important to the writer-producer-actor—who recently signed a lucrative long-term deal with Warner Brothers. Brunson recently hit the Black Panther red carpet, resembling an inimitable Wakanda warrior in her own right. She wore a bold blue velvet and metallic gold number designed by Bibhu Mohapatra and styled by Bryon Javar (Brunson’s stylist). The star says she would have “worn a black smock if I could’ve” to the premiere event, which comes after the passing of the franchise’s lead, Chadwick Boseman. But thanks to the help and gentle urging of Javar, Brunson landed on a look equal parts eye-catching and tasteful.
Elizabeth Debicki’s The Crown Premiere Look Took 300 Hours to Make and Is Loaded With Symbolism
From her British Vogue makeover to the joyous Christopher John Rogers coords she has worn on the press tour, The Crown has seen Elizabeth Debicki step out of the box in terms of her style. But the season five premiere of the Netflix show dictated a classic mood that transcended the trend cycle. The brand that happily obliged with a dress fit for a princess? Dior, of course.
House of Slay’s Tina Leung Became Her Superhero Alter Ego for the CFDA Awards
Tina Leung has helped enact important change in the fashion industry in a myriad of ways. First as a buzzy fashion stylist and blogger, then through starring on the Netflix show Bling Empire, and then by becoming a founding member of the activism-oriented group House of Slay. The Slayasians have fast become a cultural force: They were the subject of an inventive and super fashionable comic book that imagines real-life heroes battling anti-Asian racism. On Monday, Leung and her fellow House of Slay members (which include Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, and Ezra William) received the Positive Social Influence Award at the CFDA Awards.
I’m Obsessed With Jennifer Coolidge’s La Dolce Vita Style in The White Lotus
If you caught last night’s episode of The White Lotus, you’ll know that Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) had quite the wild ride—literally. In the second season of the hit HBO series, a new cast of characters have descended upon the White Lotus resort in Sicily, Italy. Well, new except for Tanya, who we met last season. In this episode, Tanya and her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), rent a Vespa to take in the sights—twisting-and-turning along a windy road, when a bug suddenly flies directly into Tanya’s mouth while riding in the backseat. “It’s fluttering around in there!” she screams, while having an extremely comical cough attack.
Evan Rachel Wood on Channeling Madonna During the Weird Al Press Tour
In Eric Appel’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the kooky singer known as Weird Al—who you may know for his parody songs, such as “White & Nerdy”—gets his inception story told. Though, it’s more of a loose biopic and mostly satirical. Actor Evan Rachel Wood, who portrays Madonna in the comedic film, was instantly drawn to the project, which was shot in just 18 days. She saw a fun challenge in taking on such an iconic pop figure. “I felt safer in it being a comedy. You can take more liberties there,” says Wood, who still wanted to get the role right. “You can’t just look like Madonna: You have to move, sit, stand, and gesticulate like her. What surprised me taking on the role is I couldn’t find anyone else who had played Madonna in a film yet, so that became my motivation; I felt like I was breaking the seal in a way.”
Vogue Magazine
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0