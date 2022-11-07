Thuso Mbedu has been having quite the month. The South African actor has been busy making her press rounds for her new film, The Woman King, which tells the tale of a group of all-female warriors protecting the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. “It was a special and important project because it’s a part of history that I, as an African, had no knowledge of before hearing about the project,” says Mbedu. “The audience reactions are the reason why we had to tell this story: We’ve had people come to us after watching the movie and they are in literal tears because they feel seen and heard and empowered.” Even months after wrapping, she says her character, Nawi, has continued to resonate with her. “Nawi gave me swagger,” says Mbedu. “She gave me the confidence to fully go for what I believe in and what I want. She taught me to stop apologizing for existing. I’m a warrior in spirit—and I need to step out like I am.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO