Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards

Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cher Went Dive Bar-Glam In This Rapper-Beloved Brand at the CFDA Awards

Cher embraced the trending biker aesthetic at tonight’s CFDA awards, donning a slited, leather evening dress designed by Chrome Hearts. The “Believe” singer leaned fully into the hard-edged look, completing it with dive bar-ready fishnet leggings and rocking a strapless iteration of the iconic biker jacket. She loaded up on the accessories too, with a chunky silver necklace and bangle bracelet also by Chrome Hearts. The entire look says “Let’s grab a beer and a shot special in LES?” In an elevated, living legend kind of way.
Kim Kardashian Wore a Latex Evening Gown to the CFDA Awards

Kim Kardashian and her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims will receive the first-ever Innovator Award, presented by Amazon, at the CFDA awards tonight. To accept the award alongside her co-founders, Kardashian attended the event in extremely body-conscious fashion—with a black latex strapless evening dress. Kardashian has long been a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
This Santa Fe Couple Has Mastered Eclectic Style

Serious art and fashion lovers flock to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Filled with unique vintage shops and renowned art galleries, one could spend days (weeks) bopping around all the different shops and museums—and the best part is the locals are just as fashion-forward. (Just take a look at the street style scene from this summer’s Santa Fe Indian Market.) In fact, there’s one particular duo in the city who are well-known for their eclectic, exuberant style: Meet Orren Davis Jordan and Robert Parker, one of Santa Fe’s best dressed pairs. From Parker’s striking face tattoos to Jordan’s big, chunky jewelry, the two are dressing like no other around town.
SANTA FE, NM
Shakira Shakes Up a Christmas Dinner in a Sheer Gown in Burberry’s Festive Campaign

What does Shakira look forward to most at this time of year? “Slowing down. Eating too much. Celebrating life,” she tells Vogue. This Christmas, the global superstar can add settling back to watch her debut appearance in a major fashion campaign to that list. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is the star of Burberry’s 2022 festive campaign, including a short film called The Night Before that finds Shakira wearing a sheer gown that echoes Lila Moss’s Met Gala look, and striding along a dining table clad in the British brand’s iconic house check.
Lily-Rose Depp Embraced Beachy Style at Chanel’s Miami Show

This past Friday, Chanel hosted a Miami showing of its resort 2023 collection, which was first shown back in May in Monte Carlo. The sunny setting was an appropriate backdrop, given the collection was both colorful and vacation-ready. Stars like Marion Cotillard, Pharrell Williams, and Lily-Rose Depp flew into town to take in some sunshine and see the new upbeat pieces. “I’ve been to Miami once when I was little, but I’ve never been as an adult, so it feels really exciting to discover and explore the city with my Chanel family,” Depp told Vogue shortly before the show. “It feels like a very fitting place to show such a bright, sunny, and joyful collection.”
MIAMI, FL
I’m Obsessed With Jennifer Coolidge’s La Dolce Vita Style in The White Lotus

If you caught last night’s episode of The White Lotus, you’ll know that Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) had quite the wild ride—literally. In the second season of the hit HBO series, a new cast of characters have descended upon the White Lotus resort in Sicily, Italy. Well, new except for Tanya, who we met last season. In this episode, Tanya and her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), rent a Vespa to take in the sights—twisting-and-turning along a windy road, when a bug suddenly flies directly into Tanya’s mouth while riding in the backseat. “It’s fluttering around in there!” she screams, while having an extremely comical cough attack.
Manolo Blahnik, Markarian, DeBeers, and Over The Moon Usher in Party Season in Style

Candace Bushnell may have said it best when she mused, “Manolos and Champagne—a dream!” The Sex and the City author captured the sentiment of other well-heeled guests at a cocktail party on Wednesday night at the Manolo Blahnik flagship store on Madison Avenue. Indeed, Bushnell glided (in pristine fresh-of-out-the-box footwear) into fashion’s first big soirée of party season. The evening’s hosts: Over The Moon, Markarian, DeBeers, and Manolo.
We Asked Buyers to Predict Fall/Winter’s Bestsellers—Here’s What Made the Cut

Wondering what items will top this season’s bestseller fashion list? We’ve linked up with fashion experts from our favorite retailers around the globe to discover their predictions for 2022. It’s literally their job to ensure their stores are stocked with the most coveted items. So who better to guide our shopping journey than those who do it for a living, right?
Prabal Gurung Prepared for the CFDA Awards With Boxing and Red Wine

The House of Slay—a group founded by designers Phillip Lim, Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, restaurateur Ezra J. Williams, and stylist Tina Leung—accepted the CFDA’s Positive Social Impact award last night for their work supporting the Asian American Pacific Islander community. Founded in 2021 in response to rising anti-Asian hate crimes, House of Slay has since mobilized AAPI voters, created a comic book, and partnered with the Brooklyn Nets on its inaugural AAPI Heritage Night. Before accepting their accolade, Gurung let Vogue in on his getting-ready process, which started with a boxing session and a facial.
Sienna Miller’s Makeup Artist Shares the Secret to Her Radiant Glow

Sienna Miller’s longtime makeup artist Wendy Rowe does beauty a little differently. The former artistic consultant for Burberry, who fell for Miller when first booked to do her glam for the Tony Awards a decade ago, paints the star’s eyes first. “I like to be messy,” she says with the kind of mischievous smile that lets you know Wendy and Sienna have a blast getting ready together. Then comes the contouring and blush, which Rowe buffs and blends before applying glow-enhancing foundation. That way, she explains, it’s possible to sculpt the face while maintaining a light touch. For Rowe, it’s essential that she can stand back and not see the makeup she has applied. Sienna, too, loves this sense of effortlessness.
Rihanna and A$AP Do His-And-Hers Leather

If their outfits are anything to judge by, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are perfectly in sync. The celeb couple, who welcomed their first child this past summer, enjoyed a quick date night at West Hollywood’s Issima on Thursday. It was a leather-heavy affair. Rihanna wore tight leather pants with a flared leg and a sharp-collared jacket to match. While A$AP Rocky provided a more casual spin on the moto trend by pairing a studded leather jacket with crisp, loose jeans and leather boots. Each outfit captures the respectives essences of Rihanna and A$AP.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Chloë Sevigny Is Preserving Her Wardrobe With a Legendary Archivist

Chloë Sevigny once had a plastic box filled with Balenciaga wool suits created by Nicholas Ghesquière from his first season for the French house in 1997. Unfortunately, they are gone. The all-too-common culprit? Moths. Ghesquière-era Balenciaga wasn’t the only victim: a whole box of Alaïa was, as well. (“The vintage Balenciaga really hurt me because they probably didn't produce very many of those,” Sevigny tells Vogue.) Sevigny now won’t have to deal with that again thanks to The Wardrobe, a company run by Julie Ann Clauss, an archiving pioneer who mostly works with high-profile clients and designers to preserve their most treasured clothes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

