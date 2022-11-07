Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
Cher Went Dive Bar-Glam In This Rapper-Beloved Brand at the CFDA Awards
Cher embraced the trending biker aesthetic at tonight’s CFDA awards, donning a slited, leather evening dress designed by Chrome Hearts. The “Believe” singer leaned fully into the hard-edged look, completing it with dive bar-ready fishnet leggings and rocking a strapless iteration of the iconic biker jacket. She loaded up on the accessories too, with a chunky silver necklace and bangle bracelet also by Chrome Hearts. The entire look says “Let’s grab a beer and a shot special in LES?” In an elevated, living legend kind of way.
Kim Kardashian Wore a Latex Evening Gown to the CFDA Awards
Kim Kardashian and her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims will receive the first-ever Innovator Award, presented by Amazon, at the CFDA awards tonight. To accept the award alongside her co-founders, Kardashian attended the event in extremely body-conscious fashion—with a black latex strapless evening dress. Kardashian has long been a...
This Santa Fe Couple Has Mastered Eclectic Style
Serious art and fashion lovers flock to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Filled with unique vintage shops and renowned art galleries, one could spend days (weeks) bopping around all the different shops and museums—and the best part is the locals are just as fashion-forward. (Just take a look at the street style scene from this summer’s Santa Fe Indian Market.) In fact, there’s one particular duo in the city who are well-known for their eclectic, exuberant style: Meet Orren Davis Jordan and Robert Parker, one of Santa Fe’s best dressed pairs. From Parker’s striking face tattoos to Jordan’s big, chunky jewelry, the two are dressing like no other around town.
Hailey Bieber Does Fast & Furious Style in a Moto Jacket And Micro Mini
Hailey Bieber has worn motorcycle jackets all year long. Whether it’s an oversized vintage piece in the summer with shorts and loafers, or a panelled motocross version in autum with sweatpants, the model has a knack for dressing up leather outerwear no matter the weather. As we step into party season, Hailey still can’t get enough of her supermodel essential.
Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards
At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Shakira Shakes Up a Christmas Dinner in a Sheer Gown in Burberry’s Festive Campaign
What does Shakira look forward to most at this time of year? “Slowing down. Eating too much. Celebrating life,” she tells Vogue. This Christmas, the global superstar can add settling back to watch her debut appearance in a major fashion campaign to that list. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is the star of Burberry’s 2022 festive campaign, including a short film called The Night Before that finds Shakira wearing a sheer gown that echoes Lila Moss’s Met Gala look, and striding along a dining table clad in the British brand’s iconic house check.
Kate Middleton Wears the Street-Style Set’s Favorite Affordable Brand
What do Kate Middleton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Sienna Miller have in common? They’re all fans of a knitted midi-dress. To visit a children’s centre in Middlesex on Wednesday afternoon, Kate selected a sleek ribbed dress in khaki green, and styled it under a belted coat in a similar shade.
Lily-Rose Depp Embraced Beachy Style at Chanel’s Miami Show
This past Friday, Chanel hosted a Miami showing of its resort 2023 collection, which was first shown back in May in Monte Carlo. The sunny setting was an appropriate backdrop, given the collection was both colorful and vacation-ready. Stars like Marion Cotillard, Pharrell Williams, and Lily-Rose Depp flew into town to take in some sunshine and see the new upbeat pieces. “I’ve been to Miami once when I was little, but I’ve never been as an adult, so it feels really exciting to discover and explore the city with my Chanel family,” Depp told Vogue shortly before the show. “It feels like a very fitting place to show such a bright, sunny, and joyful collection.”
I’m Obsessed With Jennifer Coolidge’s La Dolce Vita Style in The White Lotus
If you caught last night’s episode of The White Lotus, you’ll know that Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) had quite the wild ride—literally. In the second season of the hit HBO series, a new cast of characters have descended upon the White Lotus resort in Sicily, Italy. Well, new except for Tanya, who we met last season. In this episode, Tanya and her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), rent a Vespa to take in the sights—twisting-and-turning along a windy road, when a bug suddenly flies directly into Tanya’s mouth while riding in the backseat. “It’s fluttering around in there!” she screams, while having an extremely comical cough attack.
Royal Treatment: “Crown”-Worthy Looks From the Runways
Lorde’s 2013 hit song “Royals” could be an explainer for the immense popularity of The Crown. Basically no one is born to the throne, but still almost everyone craves a bit of fantasy and is looking for their king or queen. Royal mania is real and it...
Manolo Blahnik, Markarian, DeBeers, and Over The Moon Usher in Party Season in Style
Candace Bushnell may have said it best when she mused, “Manolos and Champagne—a dream!” The Sex and the City author captured the sentiment of other well-heeled guests at a cocktail party on Wednesday night at the Manolo Blahnik flagship store on Madison Avenue. Indeed, Bushnell glided (in pristine fresh-of-out-the-box footwear) into fashion’s first big soirée of party season. The evening’s hosts: Over The Moon, Markarian, DeBeers, and Manolo.
We Asked Buyers to Predict Fall/Winter’s Bestsellers—Here’s What Made the Cut
Wondering what items will top this season’s bestseller fashion list? We’ve linked up with fashion experts from our favorite retailers around the globe to discover their predictions for 2022. It’s literally their job to ensure their stores are stocked with the most coveted items. So who better to guide our shopping journey than those who do it for a living, right?
Prabal Gurung Prepared for the CFDA Awards With Boxing and Red Wine
The House of Slay—a group founded by designers Phillip Lim, Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, restaurateur Ezra J. Williams, and stylist Tina Leung—accepted the CFDA’s Positive Social Impact award last night for their work supporting the Asian American Pacific Islander community. Founded in 2021 in response to rising anti-Asian hate crimes, House of Slay has since mobilized AAPI voters, created a comic book, and partnered with the Brooklyn Nets on its inaugural AAPI Heritage Night. Before accepting their accolade, Gurung let Vogue in on his getting-ready process, which started with a boxing session and a facial.
Sienna Miller’s Makeup Artist Shares the Secret to Her Radiant Glow
Sienna Miller’s longtime makeup artist Wendy Rowe does beauty a little differently. The former artistic consultant for Burberry, who fell for Miller when first booked to do her glam for the Tony Awards a decade ago, paints the star’s eyes first. “I like to be messy,” she says with the kind of mischievous smile that lets you know Wendy and Sienna have a blast getting ready together. Then comes the contouring and blush, which Rowe buffs and blends before applying glow-enhancing foundation. That way, she explains, it’s possible to sculpt the face while maintaining a light touch. For Rowe, it’s essential that she can stand back and not see the makeup she has applied. Sienna, too, loves this sense of effortlessness.
Rihanna and A$AP Do His-And-Hers Leather
If their outfits are anything to judge by, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are perfectly in sync. The celeb couple, who welcomed their first child this past summer, enjoyed a quick date night at West Hollywood’s Issima on Thursday. It was a leather-heavy affair. Rihanna wore tight leather pants with a flared leg and a sharp-collared jacket to match. While A$AP Rocky provided a more casual spin on the moto trend by pairing a studded leather jacket with crisp, loose jeans and leather boots. Each outfit captures the respectives essences of Rihanna and A$AP.
Chloë Sevigny Is Preserving Her Wardrobe With a Legendary Archivist
Chloë Sevigny once had a plastic box filled with Balenciaga wool suits created by Nicholas Ghesquière from his first season for the French house in 1997. Unfortunately, they are gone. The all-too-common culprit? Moths. Ghesquière-era Balenciaga wasn’t the only victim: a whole box of Alaïa was, as well. (“The vintage Balenciaga really hurt me because they probably didn't produce very many of those,” Sevigny tells Vogue.) Sevigny now won’t have to deal with that again thanks to The Wardrobe, a company run by Julie Ann Clauss, an archiving pioneer who mostly works with high-profile clients and designers to preserve their most treasured clothes.
