Sienna Miller’s longtime makeup artist Wendy Rowe does beauty a little differently. The former artistic consultant for Burberry, who fell for Miller when first booked to do her glam for the Tony Awards a decade ago, paints the star’s eyes first. “I like to be messy,” she says with the kind of mischievous smile that lets you know Wendy and Sienna have a blast getting ready together. Then comes the contouring and blush, which Rowe buffs and blends before applying glow-enhancing foundation. That way, she explains, it’s possible to sculpt the face while maintaining a light touch. For Rowe, it’s essential that she can stand back and not see the makeup she has applied. Sienna, too, loves this sense of effortlessness.

2 DAYS AGO