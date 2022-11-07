Read full article on original website
thedailytexan.com
Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners
A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
psychologytoday.com
Working With Your Partner to Confront and Control Stress
Dyadic coping involves the stress signals sent by one partner, the other partner's response, and their joint coping efforts. Dyadic coping strategies may involve joint problem solving, sharing feelings of commitment, and supporting one another. Dyadic coping can enhance relationship satisfaction, so it is important to indicate to your partner...
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
I’m an etiquette expert – 9 things classy women never do & you’re probably guilty of the phone mistake
SOPHISTICATED ladies never put their elbows on the table, but even if you have manners, you're likely making common etiquette mistakes, an etiquette expert has revealed. According to the pros, there are a number of bad habits you can ditch today to seem more elegant, including toning down your handshakes and finding a new place for your phone.
Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone
Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
Opinion: Indications Of Post-Narcissist Stress Disorder
The addiction ran deep and the moment he walked out of the door it felt like my whole body was burning. I screamed for him the loudest I had ever screamed for anyone even though I knew that he was gone. He had discarded me, he had lied to me, he had just used me.
Opinion: There Are Signals When A Partner Loves Unconditionally
A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Psych Centra
Narcissists and housework
A partner with narcissism will try to manipulate and criticize you into doing all the housework. Here’s how to handle it. Splitting housework can be tricky even among the most easy-going of partners. After all, we all come to the table with certain expectations, habits, priorities, and energy levels.
Psych Centra
What Are the 3 Levels of Autism?
Three levels of autism exist to clarify the amount of support an autistic person might want or need. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental difference that can appear in many forms. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, text revision (DSM-5-TR) outlines diagnostic criteria based on...
Autism and gender dysphoria are linked, according to a study
At first glance, it may not seem apparent that autism and gender dysphoria would be linked. Autism is a developmental disorder that, among other things, leads to difficulty with social interaction. Gender dysphoria, by contrast, involves a person experiencing mental health issues because their assigned sex does not match their gender identity. When describing autism and gender dysphoria in strictly clinical terms, they do not seem to inherently overlap.
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Grow Longer Eyelashes
This article has been updated since its initial07/20/22 publish date. While a great mascara or some high-quality extensions can do wonders when it comes to creating the illusion of longer, thicker eyelashes, there’s nothing quite like the sati...
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Not Let A Breakup Go Smoothly
Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a narcissist?. The ultimate end game for someone withnarcissistic personality disorder is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.
Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free
Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.
psychologytoday.com
Why Some Parents Let Their Kids Bully and Disrespect Them
Parents' relationships with their children mirror their relationships with others. Parents with low self-esteem tend to get bullied and have more difficulty maintaining boundaries. Steps to end bullying behaviors includes breaking your silence, gathering support, and setting limits. Recently, a mother, distraught about her daughter's bullying behavior, reached out to...
psychologytoday.com
The Neurotic Loops at the Core of Many Mental Disorders
Neurotic loops are at the core of anxiety and depressive conditions. They are formed by negative reactions to negative situations that elicit negative feelings. Often there is a critical inner voice that avoids, blames, and controls. It is important to learn to identify the critical voice and the neurotic loop...
Why self-worth and self-esteem are both important, plus 5 expert-approved tips to build them up
Self-worth and self-esteem both play a role in your overall well-being. Here's how to tell the difference and what you can do to boost each.
psychologytoday.com
When Dealing With a Narcissist, the “Gray Rock” Approach Might Help
Gaslighting, creating drama, and manipulation are go to techniques for many narcissists. Narcissists generally don’t see their own behavior realistically and may be incapable of feeling empathy or compassion. In the gray rock method, a person does not respond emotionally to any of a narcissist's manipulation attempts. In the...
Psych Centra
Self-Esteem Test
Self-esteem has to do with how you perceive yourself and how compassionate you are toward yourself. It’s not about viewing yourself as perfect or better than others. Instead, people with high self-esteem accept their flaws, are kind to themselves when they make mistakes, and believe they have worth in the world.
