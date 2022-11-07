Top football performers from the last week of the regular season in the Texas Panhandle

Here are the best of the best from the last week of high school football action in and around the Panhandle.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaching staffs, please send weekly and season statistics to ensure your athlete is included in top performers and our Top-10 lists by emailing sports@amarillo.com.

Isaiah Brown, Boys Ranch

Brown led the Roughriders to their first postseason appearance in 14 years Thursday with 126 rushing yards, 132 passing yards and two total touchdowns against Booker.

Joaquin Segovia, Vega

Segovia put up 250 yards and four touchdowns while leading the Longhorns to a district championship title against Sunray.

Armando Lujan, Sunray

The Bobcats had to settle for second, but Lujan still passed for 364 yards, ran for another 122 and had six total touchdowns.

Daniel Herera, Bovina

Herera led Bovina to victory with a 16-of-27, 300-yard and four-total-touchdown performance.

Tayden Barnes and Treshun Wilson, Tascosa

Barnes and Wilson led the Rebels to a nine-win season with a victory over Coronado Friday. Wilson had 104 yards and two touchdowns while Barnes had 128 yards and two scores.

Reid Macon, Jordi Hernandez and Brody Tupin, West Plains

What a season for West Plains as it makes the playoffs in its first year of existence. The Wolves capped off the regular season with a win over Borger. Macon had three total touchdowns, Hernandez rushed for 182 yards and three scores and Tupin had two interceptions on defense.

Davian McMullen and Nathen Martens, Muleshoe

McMullen put up 25 tackles, four for a loss, while Martens threw three touchdowns in a win over Dalhart.

Landyn Hack, Wyatt Brookshire and Cooper McNeil, Panhandle

The Panthers clinched second place in the district with a win over Farwell. Hack threw for 275 yards, ran for 151 and scored five total touchdowns. Brookshire ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns. McNeil hauled in four catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Corey Stancell and Alec Actkinson, Farwell

The Steers lost, but these two were as good as ever. Stancell ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns while Actkinson had 130 yards and a score.

Tae Sessions and Max Neff, Pampa

In the Harvester loss, Sessions tallied 21 tackles while Neff rushed for 228 yards and a score.

Seth Taylor, Lamont Nickleberry, and Drake Rabe, Childress

What a turnaround for the Bobcats on the season. They close out the regular season with a win. Rabe passed for four touchdowns and 338 yards. Taylor had 112 yards and two touchdowns on two catches, ran for another score and had 12 tackles with an interception on defense. Nickleberry hauled in seven catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns on offense and one interception on defense.

Emmanuel Ibanez and Sabien Perry, Dumas

Perry logged seven tackles, three for a loss, one sack and ran for two touchdowns in the win over Hereford. Ibanez passed for two touchdowns, ran for another and intercepted a pass on defense.

Kyler Read and Cade Crosby, Dalhart

In a close loss to Muleshoe, Read passed for 219 yards and a score while running for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Crosby caught 12 catches for 167 yards.

Caden Peevey, Shamrock

Is there anything Peevey doesn't do? He ran for five touchdowns and 169 yards while compiling 17 tackles on defense.

Camden Sperry and Kyton Johnson, Happy

Sperry's four completions were all touchdowns, hauled in an interception on defense and recovered a fumble. Johnson had three catches, all touchdowns.

Chris LaBue and Javin Cash, Canyon

LaBue had two touchdowns on offense and 10 tackles on defense. Cash had 15 tackles, three for a loss and an interception.

Shayne Franks, Follett

Finished with 236 yards, six touchdowns, 11 tackles, and three touchbacks? Yeah, that's a game.