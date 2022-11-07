Read full article on original website
Vivid new mural in Deep Ellum Dallas is from a world-famous artist
Deep Ellum is home to a new mural from a world-famous graffiti artist. Entitled: Texas Tantrum Trots and Pals, it's from Ron English, dubbed the "Godfather of street art," who is known for his vivid colors and irreverent approach that draws from pop culture, comic book superheroes, advertising, graffiti, and politics. Commissioned by Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management, this large-scale mural measuring 1,728 square feet is on the southwest corner of Good Latimer and Elm Street, in the same building that will soon be a location of Velvet Taco. The mural runs alongside the building facing Good Latimer. English works in...
Dallas joins a dozen-plus Texas cities in banning sales of puppy mill pets
A new animal ordinance approved by the Dallas City Council in May goes into effect November 11. Called the humane pet store ordinance, it forbids pet stores in Dallas from selling puppies or kittens from commercial breeders.Dallas joins Austin, Bryan, College Station, El Paso, Euless, Fort Worth, Houston, New Braunfels, Pasadena, San Antonio, The Colony, Sherman, and Waco among Texas cities that have passed similar ordinances.The ordinance was recommended by the Dallas Animal Shelter (DAS), as well as groups such as Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN), which works to promote better treatment of animals.In Dallas, it affects only one store:...
Dallas founder of Chili's to open new Loop 9 BBQ restaurant in Grand Prairie
A Dallas famous F&B guy is opening another restaurant. Called Loop 9 BBQ, it's a new BBQ concept featuring prime brisket from Larry Lavine, the founder of Chili's, and it's opening in Grand Prairie in early 2023.According to a release, it'll be one of the first restaurant to go into EpicCentral, the 172-acre entertainment center off Highway 161 that's home to Grand Prairie Public Safety Building, Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark, The Summit recreation center for adults ages 50+, The Epic, Playgrand Adventures, five lakes, a grand lawn, and boardwalk.Loop 9 BBQ describes itself as a Texas barbecue restaurant serving prime...
New self-guided walking tour showcases Fort Worth Stockyards’ many Hollywood ties
A new self-guided tour showcasing the Fort Worth Stockyards’ many star-studded appearances in cinema throughout the years has debuted in time for the 16th annual Lone Star Film Festival, taking place November 10-12 in the Stockyards for the first time.Called Stars of the Stockyards, the eight-stop, go-at-your-own pace walking tour guides folks to famous film sites where celebrities have stepped foot in front of Hollywood cameras. Visitors to the Stockyards can access the PDF tour map on their smart phones via QR codes (no app required) posted throughout the district, namely at hotels and tour kiosks. "The Stockyards is a...
These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
This weekend across Dallas will start with a Christmas-themed event, but another holiday - Veterans Day - will be at the center of two other events on the list. Other choices include two new local theater productions, concerts in a variety of genres, comedy, magic, a long-awaited movie, and more.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, November 10Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Holiday at the ArboretumHoliday at the Arboretum returns with a garden transformed to get...
Dallas architecture firm nabs top floor of cool MCM Meadows Building
A Dallas design firm has snagged the top floor of an iconic building: SHM Architects, PLLC, has leased a 12,218-square-foot space at the historic Meadows Building at Energy Square, located at 5646 Milton St., relocating from their offices at 4514 Travis St. in the Knox District.According to Michael Griffin of Transwestern Real Estate Services, who with Ethan Minter represented the tenant, SHM needed "a space that is both larger and inspiring.""The penthouse space of the iconic mid-century modern Meadows Building, with massive balconies and a jewel box of glass in every direction, was the perfect solution," Griffin says in a...
South Dallas food park debuts at Fair Park with new name and vendors
A food park for and by South Dallas is making a comeback. Now called The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, it's debuting at Fair Park on November 13 with a lineup of Black-owned food trucks and trailers, with plentiful options including vegan and non-vegan foods.Previously known as MLK Food Park, the event first debuted in April 2022 as a month-long pop-up park on 1611 Martin Luther King Blvd. In June, it relocated to Fair Park, where it held court through the end of July.Now it's rebranded by Do Right By The Streets (DRBTS), its organizer, to highlight its representation of...
Beachy tiki-styled bar to surf into Downtown Plano, pina coladas in hand
Surf's up in Plano with a fun new venue coming soon: Called Coco Beach, it's a tiki-themed bar and restaurant diving into historic Downtown Plano, with an opening targeted for December. It's located at 1032 E. 15th St., in what was most recently a failed location of the Zalat Pizza chain but was at one time the Queen of Hearts magic shop at the corner of Avenue K. Coco Beach is from Jacqulyn Hrna, an enthusiastic entrepreneur with experience in both the real estate and bar industries, who wanted to open something that celebrates her love for the beach. "When I saw that...
Crafty cafe brings in veteran chef for new opening near Galleria Dallas
A popular breakfast-and-lunch cafe in Frisco is about to get a bigger sibling: The Nest Cafe, known for its avocado toast, benedicts, and craft coffee program, will open a location across from Galleria Dallas, where it will reprise its fresh renditions of breakfast and brunch, along with something extra: dinner and a full bar, as well. Called The Nest Craft, it will open at 5217 Alpha Rd. #155, part of a newly divided space in what used to be, many eons ago, a location of Restoration Hardware. Founder Andrew Jin is planning a soft opening this week, starting with breakfast and...
Sprouts supermarket in Dallas' Lakewood neighborhood has an opening date
In the latest supermarket news, there's an opening date for the newest Sprouts Farmers Market coming to Dallas.Located in the Lakewood-ish area at the Hillside Village center at 6465 E. Mockingbird Ln. #322, it's opening on November 18. A release says that they'll host a ribbon-cutting on Friday morning at 6:45 am. Oooh, that's a tad early.But there'll be opening-themed events all weekend. To wit:Friday, the first 250 shoppers will receive a reusable goodie bag filled with product samples from featured brands.Saturday, beginning at 7 am, the first 200 guests will receive a golden envelope filled with coupons.A caramel apple...
Robert and Sibylle Redford celebrate premiere of symphony-film project with Dallas arts patrons
What: The Way of the Rain: Hope for Earth premiere partiesWhere: Meyerson Symphony Center and Hall Arts GalleryThe 411: The weekend of October 20-22, local arts supporters and prominent names in the world of film descended on Dallas for the U.S. premiere of The Way of the Rain: Hope for Earth.The multidisciplinary environmental performance, presented by EarthX and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, was a creation for orchestra, chorus, film, art, and spoken word. The work was meant to interpret nature’s powerful beauty while calling attention to Earth’s vulnerability brought on by climate change.And it came with celebrity panache. The performance,...
Escondido Tex Mex from Dallas seafood guy opens at Preston Royal
A Dallas restaurateur known for seafood is trying his hand at Tex-Mex: Called Escondido Tex-Mex Patio, it's from Jon Alexis (TJ's Seafood Market, Malibu Poke), and according to a release will open at the intersection of Preston Road and Royal Lane on November 14.The restaurant is going into the old Ruggeri's space at 5950 Royal Ln. #A, where it will be open daily for lunch and dinner, with brunch on the way.“We are always focused on providing our diners with high-quality, delicious food along with warm hospitality," Alexis says in a statement. "TJ’s has served Preston Royal and Preston Hollow...
New residential high-rise will overlook 75 near Uptown Dallas and Knox
A residential high-rise has broken ground off US-75 between Uptown and Knox-Henderson, that's a collaboration between a Dallas developer and a Japanese real estate company.Called The Oliver, it'll be a 19-story apartment building with 351 units, located within a bigger development called The Central, on the northeast corner of US-75 and Haskell Avenue in the space best known as the former site of the Leaning Tower.According to a release, it'll open in 2025.In bullet form:The Central is a huge 27-acre complex from De La Vega Development with office, residential, and retail.The Oliver is one part of the Central and is...
Fabio Luisi creates exclusive new perfume with Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Dallas Symphony music director Fabio Luisi has proven he's a maestro of many talents on the podium. But behind the scenes, he's got another finely tuned forte that may surprise even the most ardent of concert patrons — he's a perfumer.Luisi has created a new, limited-edition, exclusive perfume for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, called ON (Ogni Nota), available as of November 10.According to a release, the fragrance is now being sold in the Dallas Symphony’s store in the lobby of the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, priced at $120 for 30ml and $40 for 10ml.A selection of Luisi's other fragrances...
Bachelor-billionaire wedding tops this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Bachelor favorite marries billionaire's son in lavish Dallas wedding. A Bachelor runner-up in 2020 won her happily ever after two years later in Dallas: Madison Prewett married Dallas native Grant Troutt in a glamorous, reality TV star-studded celebration at his folks' house on Saturday, October 29.2. Dallas-based art store chain is calling it quits after 71 years. After 71 years, a revered Dallas-based art...
Seattle-based Nordstrom to open one of its discounty Rack stores in Allen
It's a year away but that gives you more time to save up. Seattle-based Nordstrom is opening a new Nordstrom Rack store in Allen. According to a release, the store will open at The Village at Allen, at the southeast corner of US-75 and Stacy Road, in fall 2023. The 29,000-square-foot store will be located at 170 E. Stacy Rd. #2060, in part of the former Hemispheres space, where it will join a shopper paradise that includes Target, Best Buy, PetSmart, Homegoods, and the similar Macy's Backstage. Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc., offering up to 70 percent off...
Hollywood comes to Dallas for star-studded Farrah Fawcett Foundation fundraising fiesta
What: Farrah Fawcett Foundation Tex-Mex FiestaWhere: The RusticThe 411: Texas Rodeo met Rodeo Drive when the Farrah Fawcett Foundation moved its annual star-studded fundraiser from Beverly Hills to Dallas on October 20. Hollywood A-listers walked the red carpet, then mingled with Dallas patrons under a starry Texas sky - all to raise money for the fight against cancer.Co-chairs Alana Stewart and Jaclyn Smith - the late Farrah Fawcett's bestie and Charlie's Angels co-star, respectively - welcomed 350 guests to The Rustic. The crowd dined on Tex-Mex cuisine (Fawcett's favorite), and margaritas flowed throughout the evening.Actor and famously tanned man George...
Pocket Sandwich Theatre reveals opening date for new Carrollton space
After being tossed out of its Dallas home in 2021 — where it had presented melodramas, musicals, and family entertainment for more than three decades — Pocket Sandwich Theatre has not only found its new home but announced its grand re-opening date.This mainstay of the Dallas theater community for the past 42 years has relocated to Historic Downtown Carrollton at 1104 Elm St. It will raise the curtain and welcome audiences for the 40th annual production of Ebenezer Scrooge beginning Friday, November 25, and running through December 23.Tickets are already selling briskly, say owner Shanon Dickinson and partners Brad Dickinson,...
STK Steakhouse imports pricey steaks and party vibe to Uptown Dallas
More steak has arrived in Uptown via STK Steakhouse, from One Group Hospitality, Inc., which has opened at 2000 McKinney Ave., in the former Perry's Steakhouse, which relocated to 2100 Olive St. in 2020.According to a release, it's a company-owned location and their second restaurant opening of the year.They promise "Vibe Dining" at its finest, with premium dry-aged steak, world-famous cocktails, and music from renowned DJs.How about a Texas cliche, via a quote from One Group president-CEO Emanuel “Manny” Hilario: “They say everything is bigger in Texas, and we cannot wait to make STK’s signature Vibe Dining experience larger than life...
Dallas-Fort Worth named the No. 2 real estate market to watch in 2023
The real estate market may be changing, but Dallas is still one of the hottest in the U.S. as we head into 2023.The Urban Land Institute (ULI)'s annual Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, released October 27, names Dallas-Fort Worth the No. 2 U.S. market to watch in 2023, behind only Nashville. The report, a joint project between ULI and PricewaterhouseCoopers, "provides an outlook on real estate investment and development trends, real estate finance and capital markets, property sectors, metropolitan areas, and other real estate issues throughout the United States and Canada." It is based on surveys and interviews with...
