Surf's up in Plano with a fun new venue coming soon: Called Coco Beach, it's a tiki-themed bar and restaurant diving into historic Downtown Plano, with an opening targeted for December. It's located at 1032 E. 15th St., in what was most recently a failed location of the Zalat Pizza chain but was at one time the Queen of Hearts magic shop at the corner of Avenue K. Coco Beach is from Jacqulyn Hrna, an enthusiastic entrepreneur with experience in both the real estate and bar industries, who wanted to open something that celebrates her love for the beach. "When I saw that...

PLANO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO