Giants safety Xavier McKinney tweets he injured hand in ATV accident

By Art Stapleton, NorthJersey.com
 4 days ago

New York Giants co-captain and safety Xavier McKinney suffered a hand injury during an ATV accident while on vacation last week that will keep him sidelined for "a few weeks," according to a post on his verified Twitter account Monday morning.

The Giants announced Monday afternoon they placed McKinney on Reserve/Non-Football Injury, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

The details provided are accurate, an individual with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NorthJersey.com, part of the USA TODAY Network.

McKinney plays an integral role for the Giants on and off the field. He's a leader and signal caller on the defense, a respected teammate and emotional spark plug on game days, not to mention one of the best players on a surprising playoff contender as Big Blue returns from its bye week at 6-2.

Don't let anyone minimize the significance of McKinney's absence, especially given the circumstances with the injury occurring away from the football field and during the Giants' bye week.

This was McKinney's explanation: "During our bye week, I went away to Cabo. While there, I joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs. Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand. The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks. I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we're building here in NY."

The Giants do have depth at the safety position with co-captain Julian Love one of two starters alongside McKinney. Rookie Dane Belton has been a major contributor on the back end. Veteran Landon Collins has been a practice squad elevation the past two weeks and could be in line for an even bigger role.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Giants safety Xavier McKinney tweets he injured hand in ATV accident

