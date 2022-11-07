Insights on the Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Global Market to 2028 - Featuring PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Danaher Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow from $34.05 billion in 2021 to $36.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07%. The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow to $44.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.28%.

