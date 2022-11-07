Bicyclist hit, killed in collision

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), shortly after 11 pm on November 4, a bicyclist was hit by a car on LA 94 near Longbridge Road. 67-year-old Paul Gerald Mouton of Lafayette was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office.

LSP say Mouton was riding his bicycle east on LA 94 at the same time as a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu. He was then hit and ejected from the bicycle.

The bicycle did not have a rear light or reflector and Mouton was wearing dark clothing, State Police confirm. The driver of the Malibu was restrained and was not injured.

Impairment on Mouton's part is unknown at this time, but the driver of the vehicle submitted a blood sample and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.