‘Bardo’: Alejandro González Iñárritu Said It Was “Very Clear & Easy” To Know What To Cut For His New, Shorter Version

The thing about filmmaking is, if you want to stay in shape, you’ve got to keep at it; it’s like exercise if you want to be at the top of your game. One way many filmmakers do this, to stay sharp in between projects—especially as some don’t have the privilege to make a film every two years—is to direct commercials. Now someone like Taika Waititi essentially does make a film every two years at least—this summer, he released Marvel’s “Thor: Love & Thunder,” and next year, in the spring of 2023, he’ll be releasing his Searchlight Pictures soccer team comedy, “Next Goal Wins.” Somewhere in all of that, he has the time to star on “Our Flag Means Death,” and executive produce it along with shows like “What We Do In The Shadows” and “Reservation Dogs” (not to mention his “Time Bandits” show is coming soon too). But we love a prolific filmmaker who tries to stay in shape regardless—and or jump at the opportunity to work with an actor they’ve never worked with before.

1 DAY AGO