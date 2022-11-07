‘Bardo’: Alejandro González Iñárritu Said It Was “Very Clear & Easy” To Know What To Cut For His New, Shorter Version

Read full article on original website
New ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Trailer: The Third & Final Installment Of Lars Von Trier’s Cult Show Hits Mubi On November 27
For the first time in twenty-five years, Lars Von Trier returns to Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet and his cult TV series “The Kingdom.” And while “The Kingdom Exodus” may be Von Trier’s final edition of the show, MUBI will give its streaming premiere a prestige rollout.
New ‘Bones And All’ Extended Red Band Clip: Luca Guadagnino’s Latest Hits Theaters Everywhere On November 23
Fresh off its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and the Fall festival circuit, Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones And All” is ready to hit US theaters by storm. And imagine Guadagino’s latest as a marriage of his past two films: the swooning romance of “Call Me By Your Name” meets the grotesque horrors of “Suspiria.” Not enticed yet? Maybe a new extended red band clip from the film will whet the appetite.
‘At The Mountains Of Madness’: Guillermo del Toro Drops Early VFX Footage From His Scrapped Universal Film
In the early 2010s, Guillermo del Toro and Universal planned an R-rated adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft‘s “In The Mountains Of Madness.” And it was an ambitious project for del Toro, with a $150 million budget and Industrial Light And Magic on board for VFX. But Universal shelved the project at the last minute, leaving Lovecraft fans to wonder what GDT had in mind for the writer’s first big film adaptation.
Linda Cardellini Loves That Velma Is “Finally Out There” In New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie
Last month, the new animated film “Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!” confirmed what “Scooby-Doo” fans had a hunch about all along. Yup, Velma’s a lesbian, to the surprise of no one. Still, it’s nice to have some verification about it after over a half-century of “Scooby-Doo” content. And Linda Cardellini, who played the character in the live-action movies from the 2000s, couldn’t be more thrilled about the news.
‘TÁR’: Todd Field Directs Cate Blanchett & The Cast In The Moody Music Video For “Mortar” [Watch]
Can any film this year be more music-centric than “TÁR’”? Todd Field’s acclaimed project follows a legendary (but fictional) composer and conductor’s fall from grace. Its star, Cate Blanchett, perfectly immerses herself in this deeply flawed character in a film that touches upon cancel culture, consequences, and how the world reacts to those they have built up but then want to tear down. The Playlist’s Jack King described the actress’ contribution as “a hydrogen bomb of a performance from Cate Blanchett, inarguably at her best since 2015’s “Carol.” Now, “TÁR” is delving into its musical elements for a one-of-a-kind video.
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Trailer: The Acclaimed Filmmaker Adapts The Classic Tale Using Stop-Motion Animation
How does a filmmaker reinvent stories told time and time again? It’s a challenge Guillermo del Toro undertakes with the legendary character Pinocchio. Far from the fantasy set by Disney — or flawed direct-to-video entries from others — his imaginative take on Carlo Collodi’s 1883 tale promises reinspection of a classic. The Netflix film looks at themes commonly associated with children’s literature, namely obedience without question or reason. “This [movie] is about finding yourself, and finding your way in the world—not just obeying the commandments that are given to you, but figuring out when they are okay or not,” the filmmaker told Vanity Fair.
Paul Mescal Doesn’t Think He Has The “Patience” To Join The MCU
With the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to a close. But Phases 5 and 6 are imminent, and with them, lots of new projects that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios need to cast with even more Hollywood talent. But don’t expect up-and-comer Paul Mescal in a Marvel movie anytime soon. He doesn’t have the patience for it.
Ryan Coogler Denies ‘Secret Wars’ Directing Rumors: “That’s Crazy”
We are just a couple of days away from the long-awaited release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and believe me, it’s going to be an absolutely massive film at the box office and fans are going to lose their minds (in a good way, obviously) when they see what Ryan Coogler and Co. have done with the story. Naturally, as with any Marvel Studios film, however, the conversation will quickly change to what the future holds for the “Black Panther” franchise, but also, perhaps more importantly, what happens next for Coogler.
Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”
Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer: Kasi Lemmons’ Whitney Houston Biopic Arrives This Christmas
The story of superstar singer Whitney Houston is ultimately one about tragedy. Gone well before her time, one of the world’s brightest stars and greatest singers of all time still was able to leave an indelible mark on the world, which is shown in the new film, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”
Watch: Daniel Craig Stars Busts Moves In A New Vodka Belvedere Ad Directed By Taika Waititi
The thing about filmmaking is, if you want to stay in shape, you’ve got to keep at it; it’s like exercise if you want to be at the top of your game. One way many filmmakers do this, to stay sharp in between projects—especially as some don’t have the privilege to make a film every two years—is to direct commercials. Now someone like Taika Waititi essentially does make a film every two years at least—this summer, he released Marvel’s “Thor: Love & Thunder,” and next year, in the spring of 2023, he’ll be releasing his Searchlight Pictures soccer team comedy, “Next Goal Wins.” Somewhere in all of that, he has the time to star on “Our Flag Means Death,” and executive produce it along with shows like “What We Do In The Shadows” and “Reservation Dogs” (not to mention his “Time Bandits” show is coming soon too). But we love a prolific filmmaker who tries to stay in shape regardless—and or jump at the opportunity to work with an actor they’ve never worked with before.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ & ‘Black Adam’ Won’t See Theatrical Releases In China
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens in theaters today in the US to close out Phase 4 for the MCU. But don’t expect the film’s worldwide box office numbers to reach those of Ryan Coogler‘s 2018 film. How come? The Hollywood Reporter reports that it looks like China blocks “Wakanda Forever” and another Fall 2022 superhero movie, “Black Adam,” from release in the world’s second-biggest theatrical market.
‘The Fablemans’: Steven Spielberg Eventually Told Gabriel LaBelle To “Figure It Out” [Interview]
At just 19 years of age (reportedly), Gabriel LaBelle is already at the pinacle of Hollywood cinema. The relatively unknown Canadian actor is turning heads as Sammy Fableman, a fictional version of the legendary director Steven Spielberg in the new period drama “The Fablemans.” A movie that is arguably the frontrunner for the Best Picture Oscar and will put LaBelle under a massive global spotlight in the weeks and months to come. Not bad for just his fourth credited film role.
Studio Ghibli Teases Collaboration Between Acclaimed Anime Studio & Lucasfilm
Lucasfilm already has plenty of “Star Wars” content on the way, both on the big screen and otherwise. Who knows what comes next for movies, as Lucasfilm has been quiet about potential upcoming films from Taika Waititi, Patty Jenkins, and Rian Johnson all year. But in terms of upcoming Disney+ series, there’s a ton on the 2023 slate. A new season of “The Mandalorian” debuts in February, with “Ashoka” and “Skeleton Crew” not far behind.
‘Tulsa King’: Taylor Sheridan Reportedly Wrote The First Draft Of The Show’s Pilot In Less Than 24 Hours
Is anyone working in Hollywood or TV as prolific as Taylor Sheridan? Even the term prolific may not do Sheridan’s recent output justice. He has four (yes, four) seasons of TV hitting this calendar year, with another, Season 2 of “Mayor Of Kingstown,” hitting Paramount+ next February. Next up? Season 5 of “Yellowstone” and “Tulsa King,” with both premiering this Sunday.
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves Takes The High Table Fight Global
At the end of “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum,” Keanu Reeves‘ Wick and Laurence Fishburne‘s The Bowery King agreed to join forces against The High Table. Now the fight is on, and it’s about to go global in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” in theaters next March.
‘Andor’: Andy Serkis Discusses His New ‘Star Wars’ Character, ‘Venom 3,’ ‘The Batman,’ & More [The Rogue Ones Podcast]
On program! The Rogue Ones: A Star Wars Andor Podcast returns with hosts Mike DeAngelo and The Playlist’s Editor-In-Chief, Rodrigo Perez. As with the previous episodes, each week, our hosts will recap and review the latest “Andor” episode and welcome cast members and creatives from the show to discuss all things “Andor” and all the intrigue and machination of the “Star Wars” galaxy.
‘Bantú Mama’ Trailer: Ivan Herrera’s Crime Drama Is The Dominican Republic’s Official Oscars Entry
This is the time of year when various countries around the world submit their picks to be entered into the Best International Film category for the Oscars. And for the Dominican Republic, the choice is none other than Ivan Herrera’s “Bantú Mama.”. As seen in the new...
Tim Dowling: my latest tech crisis is straight out of a sitcom I’m watching
My wife, the middle one, the youngest and I are watching TV. It is rare for us to watch the same thing without one of us complaining, but we have selected an old episode of a sitcom we have all seen before, some of us many times. As the credits...
‘Tulsa King’ Review: New York Mobster Sylvester Stallone Tries To Make The Most Of An Oklahoma Exile
The Taylor Sheridan-verse keeps expanding. With an entire “Yellowstone” empire on the air, several spin-offs in the work (“Yellowstone: 1923,” “Bass Reeves”), and dozens more unrelated shows coming soon (“Lioness,” “Land Man”), the writer, director, producer, showrunner and exec (known for his Academy Award nominated “Hell Or Hight Water” and the film “Sicario” before he moved to TV) has built out a Paramount+ TV dynasty, that is absolutely unrivaled on television outside of Marvel.
