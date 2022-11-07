ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish recognizes veterans at Donaldsonville, Gonzales events

Veterans Day programs were held Nov. 11 at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales and Ascension of Our Lord Church in Donaldsonville to honor service members both past and present. Veterans are recognized every year for their service in the United States armed forces. Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment stated...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
iheart.com

Ascension Veterans Day Parade

We invite you and your family to salute our veterans, past and present, at the annual Ascension Veterans Day parade Sunday, November 13th in downtown Gonzales, La. Click HERE for more info!
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Over 150 vendors to attend Merry Market at Lamar Dixon

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - If you want to get some of your Christmas shopping done ahead of time, go ahead and mark your calendar. Over 150 vendors and booths will be set up at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 for Merry Market of Louisiana, a family friendly shopping show.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Grandmother exposes check, invoice scams in Capital Area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Consumer experts predict scams to increase ahead of the holiday shopping season. Some examples of these scams would be mystery shopper checks and fake job postings. Alexis Anderson of East Baton Rouge Parish said she’s already receiving dozens of emails that include fake invoices...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
2urbangirls.com

Louisiana mayor, up for reelection, dies in Election Day crash

MELVILLE, La. – A Louisiana mayor up for reelection was killed today in a vehicle crash. Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
MELVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Varick Taylor wins Councilman, District C, City of Thibodaux

Varick Taylor (NOPTY) has won the election for Councilman, District C, City of Thibodaux with 57 percent (721). Constance Thompson Johnson (DEM) received 43 percent (539) of the votes. The total number of voters was 1,260 and the unofficial Turnout was 43.8 percent.
THIBODAUX, LA
wbrz.com

Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

