Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish recognizes veterans at Donaldsonville, Gonzales events
Veterans Day programs were held Nov. 11 at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales and Ascension of Our Lord Church in Donaldsonville to honor service members both past and present. Veterans are recognized every year for their service in the United States armed forces. Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment stated...
iheart.com
Ascension Veterans Day Parade
We invite you and your family to salute our veterans, past and present, at the annual Ascension Veterans Day parade Sunday, November 13th in downtown Gonzales, La. Click HERE for more info!
Over 150 vendors to attend Merry Market at Lamar Dixon
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - If you want to get some of your Christmas shopping done ahead of time, go ahead and mark your calendar. Over 150 vendors and booths will be set up at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 for Merry Market of Louisiana, a family friendly shopping show.
brproud.com
AG Jeff Landry writes to DOTD asking for transparency about plans to reduce I-10 travel lanes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney General Jeff Landry is asking for transparency from Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) officials regarding plans to reduce travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for construction. Current plans include reducing I-10’s six lanes into two, with traffic going down one...
thecentersquare.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
(The Center Square) — A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state's energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission...
EBR School Board member Connie Bernard announces she will remain in race for District 8
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard has announced she will remain in the race for the District 8 School Board election, just months after announcing she would not seek re-election. As an incumbent, Bernard earned 35% of the vote during the Nov....
Thanks to charter change, Mayor Cantrell will need City Council approval for new appointments
NEW ORLEANS — There was only one proposition on the ballot in New Orleans in the 2022 midterms. The proposition would have required City Council to approve appointments for major posts. It has passed overwhelmingly with 62% of the vote. The amendment's support may be indicative of a lack...
NOLA.com
IV Waste's Sidney Torres considered not picking up trash to prove how important he is to New Orleans
New Orleans trash magnate Sidney Torres IV on Wednesday issued a not-so-veiled warning to the City Council and his critics: If you don’t stop spreading "things that just aren’t true” about him and his company IV Waste, he could simply stop picking up the trash in a large part of New Orleans.
brproud.com
Grandmother exposes check, invoice scams in Capital Area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Consumer experts predict scams to increase ahead of the holiday shopping season. Some examples of these scams would be mystery shopper checks and fake job postings. Alexis Anderson of East Baton Rouge Parish said she’s already receiving dozens of emails that include fake invoices...
WAFB.com
Attorney General demands answers after DOTD proposes shutting down I-10 to one lane in either direction
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to be transparent over his plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024. Attorney...
Mayor Cantrell to join ribbon cutting at high-rise in New Orleans East
Tomorrow morning Mayor LaToya Cantrell will join Councilmember Oliver Thomas at the site of the former run down Holiday Inn to celebrate the renovation and reopening of the structure as a new apartment building.
theadvocate.com
See video: Plane goes down in pond near River Parishes Community College in Gonzales; no injuries
A single-engine plane had engine trouble and made an emergency landing mid-morning Thursday in a pond next to an Ascension Parish community college, city police said. No one was injured in the crash landing next to River Parishes Community College and federal air authorities are investigating. The plane went down...
2urbangirls.com
Louisiana mayor, up for reelection, dies in Election Day crash
MELVILLE, La. – A Louisiana mayor up for reelection was killed today in a vehicle crash. Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
brproud.com
Public school students unable to receive $1,000 voucher for learning how to read
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Help is on the way for students who struggle with reading. The state will offer free tutoring to improve the literacy rate. “It all starts with reading,” said State Representative Scott McKnight. “You must learn to read now in order to learn later.”
Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government
On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.
theadvocate.com
Happy's Irish Pub faces hearing in first noise enforcement by Baton Rouge alcohol board
A conflict over the noise from one of downtown Baton Rouge’s most popular bars will serve as the test case for more-aggressive enforcement of the parish’s noise ordinance by officers who regulate the sale and consumption of alcohol. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold a public hearing...
houmatimes.com
Varick Taylor wins Councilman, District C, City of Thibodaux
Varick Taylor (NOPTY) has won the election for Councilman, District C, City of Thibodaux with 57 percent (721). Constance Thompson Johnson (DEM) received 43 percent (539) of the votes. The total number of voters was 1,260 and the unofficial Turnout was 43.8 percent.
wbrz.com
Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
brproud.com
BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
fox8live.com
Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis defeated Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).
