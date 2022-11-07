Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Emerald City.
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
secretseattle.co
Freakout Festival Returns To Seattle This Weekend For An Epic Four-Day Party
If you didn’t have plans for this weekend in Seattle, you do now. Freakout Festival is back this weekend for its 10th annual edition of what its creators describe as “a musician’s festival,” “a comprehensive sensory experience,” and “a big-ass party.” The festivities kick off tomorrow (Thursday, November 10) in Ballard, and tickets are still available!
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Seattle, Washington
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Seattle for couples based on major travel sites, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Seattle. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
'Super pod' of orcas spotted four days in a row in western Washington
SEATTLE — The orca pods are showing off in western Washington this week. Thursday marked four days in a row that a “super pod” of orcas was spotted. It even delayed a couple of ferries between Seattle and Vashon Island. A super pod happens when the J,...
WATCH: Seattle TikToker Creates 3,000-Pound Tomb For Bag Of Hot Cheetos
The viral video has over 11 million views.
This Is Washington's Top Mexican Restaurant
LoveFood pinpointed the best Mexican restaurant in every state.
Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow
Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
This Is The Best Burrito In Washington
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
seattlemet.com
Is Seattle's Real Estate Landscape a Buyer's Market?
Back in September, the Seattle housing market entered its "Great Reversion" phase, where the real estate landscape cooled and appeared to inch back toward the pre-pandemic market. And last month, rental prices also took a tumble. All this means would-be buyers hold much more power than they did a year...
cohaitungchi.com
8 Surprisingly Awesome Hikes in Bellevue
There are a number of fantastic hikes in Bellevue! This may come as a surprise to those who associate Bellevue with affluent suburbs, freeways, Microsoft and shopping malls. If that’s you, give Bellevue another look and don’t miss out on the wonderful hikes in Bellevue that are really easy to get to. Many are accessible by transit. These hikes are all great options year round, perfect for short winter days or after work on long summer evenings. Ready for peaceful forests, bubbling creeks, rushing waterfalls and interesting historical artifacts? Read on!
secretseattle.co
The 16 Most Mouth-Watering Italian Restaurants In Seattle
If it seems like everyone on your Instagram feed was in Italy this year, you may have been experiencing some serious pasta-related envy. Luckily you don’t have to leave Seattle to find some incredible and authentic Italian food. We did the hard work for you and narrowed it down to 16 Italian restaurants in Seattle that have something unique to offer, whether it’s incredible handmade pasta, surprising affordability, limoncello flights, or an impeccable ambiance to go with your pizza.
This $43 Million Mansion Outside Seattle Comes With a Private Dock and 100 Feet of Lakefront
A tiny, affluent enclave across Lake Washington from Seattle has been home to the likes of former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Grammy-winner Kenny G. Now, for $43 million, you can become the newest resident of Hunts Point. The Pacific Northwest property that’s perched right on picturesque Lake Washington was originally built in 1989 and comprises five bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Taking advantage of its scenic location, some of the biggest perks here include a private boat dock and 100 feet of water frontage. In case that wasn’t enough, the palatial abode also has access...
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
Tri-City Herald
TikTok video of Washington artist who entombed and buried Hot Cheetos near Tacoma goes viral
If all goes to plan, an archaeologist in the year 12,022 will open a buried sarcophagus on the Olympic Peninsula and find … a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. That’s the goal of a south Seattle artist who spent four months working weekends and at night to make a 3,000 pound concrete tomb for a solitary bag of spicy snacks.
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Seattle, Washington, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Official seal of Seattle, Washington, USA.By David Strong - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
realchangenews.org
Myth Busting: Five misconceptions about homelessness we need to retire
Homelessness remains a persistent problem in Seattle and King County. The region that houses some of the wealthiest men on the planet simultaneously has one of the largest populations of homeless people in the country. City and county leadership directed $119 million to the newly constituted King County Regional Homelessness...
historylink.org
Green Lake Park (Seattle)
Green Lake Park, in Seattle, is a 323-acre park located in north Seattle, adjacent to Woodland Park. Famed landscape architect John Charles Olmsted included a boulevard around Green Lake in his 1903 plan for Seattle’s park and boulevard system. The Board of Park Commissioners acquired the lake and surrounding land by 1908 and hired Olmsted to create plans for the park in 1908 and 1910. Over the years, the park evolved from a boulevard, to a rustic lakeshore park, to a more formalized park with numerous annual events held on the lake, to a park with fewer water-based events, but a highly used pathway circumnavigating the lake. Today, it is one of the most popular parks in the state.
seattlemet.com
Most Definitely High on Chicken Supply
Other restaurants on Greenwood Avenue are still going strong around 8pm, but Chicken Supply is dark, the staff heading out to put kids to bed or visit friends’ bars. In the pocket-size space once home to Opus and Co., owners Paolo Campbell and Donnie Adams and their staff somehow manage to prep nearly 200 pounds of chicken each day. By 7:30, pre-order customers have often picked up the final few thighs and drumsticks—and tomorrow’s chicken is laid into brine and the cycle begins anew.
nbcrightnow.com
Cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious Seattle pimp
Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp. Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man. Authorities said this week that Winston Burt was arrested as he left a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked. Authorities say his street name, “Dice Capone,” was tattooed on the faces of some women he trafficked. Burt is being held on $750,000 bail. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The woman who escaped was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
