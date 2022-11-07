ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
secretseattle.co

Freakout Festival Returns To Seattle This Weekend For An Epic Four-Day Party

If you didn’t have plans for this weekend in Seattle, you do now. Freakout Festival is back this weekend for its 10th annual edition of what its creators describe as “a musician’s festival,” “a comprehensive sensory experience,” and “a big-ass party.” The festivities kick off tomorrow (Thursday, November 10) in Ballard, and tickets are still available!
SEATTLE, WA
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Seattle, Washington

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Seattle for couples based on major travel sites, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Seattle. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
SEATTLE, WA
Alt 95.7

Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow

Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
MISSOULA, MT
seattlemet.com

Is Seattle's Real Estate Landscape a Buyer's Market?

Back in September, the Seattle housing market entered its "Great Reversion" phase, where the real estate landscape cooled and appeared to inch back toward the pre-pandemic market. And last month, rental prices also took a tumble. All this means would-be buyers hold much more power than they did a year...
SEATTLE, WA
cohaitungchi.com

8 Surprisingly Awesome Hikes in Bellevue

There are a number of fantastic hikes in Bellevue! This may come as a surprise to those who associate Bellevue with affluent suburbs, freeways, Microsoft and shopping malls. If that’s you, give Bellevue another look and don’t miss out on the wonderful hikes in Bellevue that are really easy to get to. Many are accessible by transit. These hikes are all great options year round, perfect for short winter days or after work on long summer evenings. Ready for peaceful forests, bubbling creeks, rushing waterfalls and interesting historical artifacts? Read on!
BELLEVUE, WA
secretseattle.co

The 16 Most Mouth-Watering Italian Restaurants In Seattle

If it seems like everyone on your Instagram feed was in Italy this year, you may have been experiencing some serious pasta-related envy. Luckily you don’t have to leave Seattle to find some incredible and authentic Italian food. We did the hard work for you and narrowed it down to 16 Italian restaurants in Seattle that have something unique to offer, whether it’s incredible handmade pasta, surprising affordability, limoncello flights, or an impeccable ambiance to go with your pizza.
SEATTLE, WA
Robb Report

This $43 Million Mansion Outside Seattle Comes With a Private Dock and 100 Feet of Lakefront

A tiny, affluent enclave across Lake Washington from Seattle has been home to the likes of former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Grammy-winner Kenny G. Now, for $43 million, you can become the newest resident of Hunts Point. The Pacific Northwest property that’s perched right on picturesque Lake Washington was originally built in 1989 and comprises five bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Taking advantage of its scenic location, some of the biggest perks here include a private boat dock and 100 feet of water frontage. In case that wasn’t enough, the palatial abode also has access...
SEATTLE, WA
realchangenews.org

Myth Busting: Five misconceptions about homelessness we need to retire

Homelessness remains a persistent problem in Seattle and King County. The region that houses some of the wealthiest men on the planet simultaneously has one of the largest populations of homeless people in the country. City and county leadership directed $119 million to the newly constituted King County Regional Homelessness...
SEATTLE, WA
historylink.org

Green Lake Park (Seattle)

Green Lake Park, in Seattle, is a 323-acre park located in north Seattle, adjacent to Woodland Park. Famed landscape architect John Charles Olmsted included a boulevard around Green Lake in his 1903 plan for Seattle’s park and boulevard system. The Board of Park Commissioners acquired the lake and surrounding land by 1908 and hired Olmsted to create plans for the park in 1908 and 1910. Over the years, the park evolved from a boulevard, to a rustic lakeshore park, to a more formalized park with numerous annual events held on the lake, to a park with fewer water-based events, but a highly used pathway circumnavigating the lake. Today, it is one of the most popular parks in the state.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Most Definitely High on Chicken Supply

Other restaurants on Greenwood Avenue are still going strong around 8pm, but Chicken Supply is dark, the staff heading out to put kids to bed or visit friends’ bars. In the pocket-size space once home to Opus and Co., owners Paolo Campbell and Donnie Adams and their staff somehow manage to prep nearly 200 pounds of chicken each day. By 7:30, pre-order customers have often picked up the final few thighs and drumsticks—and tomorrow’s chicken is laid into brine and the cycle begins anew.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious Seattle pimp

Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp. Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man. Authorities said this week that Winston Burt was arrested as he left a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked. Authorities say his street name, “Dice Capone,” was tattooed on the faces of some women he trafficked. Burt is being held on $750,000 bail. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The woman who escaped was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy