Read full article on original website
Related
Austin Woman Killed by Deer Thrown Through Windshield
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision with an airborne deer late Thursday afternoon claimed the life of an Austin woman. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says the 58-year-old victim was a passenger in an SUV that was headed north on a rural road just north of Austin around 5 PM when a deer crashed through the windshield. The Sheriff's Office report on the fatal incident indicates the deer had been struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and the collision sent the animal flying through the air.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Rochester Woman Sentenced For Hallucinogenic Mushroom Operation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman was sentenced today for a conviction connected to the discovery of a hallucinogenic mushroom grow operation last fall. 24-year-old Kailyn Felker earlier admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge through a plea agreement with the Olmsted County Attorney's Office. In exchange, a first-degree drug sale charge and a gross misdemeanor count of illegal possession of a firearm were dismissed.
Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rice County Going Green for Veterans
The Rice County Government Center will be lit in green lighting this week to honor Veterans in observance of Veterans Day. The Rice County Central Veterans Association will once again have a brief observance at the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month. This Friday, November 11,...
Minnesota Greenhouse Expanding Into Cucumbers
OWATONNA (WJON News) - A Minnesota-based fresh vegetable grower is expanding into another crop. Bushel Boy, the Owatonna-based grower of fresh tomatoes and strawberries is expanding its lineup to include cucumbers. Bushel Boy began 32 years ago producing tomatoes for upper Midwest markets. Two years ago, they started growing strawberries...
Apparent New Rice County Attorney and Commissioner
Rice County voters have narrowly elected a new County Attorney and decided to keep the current Sheriff. The margin in the County Attorney's race was 118 votes. There were 90 write-in votes, 31 in Northfield and 22 in Faribault. Brian Mortenson received 12,366 total votes and incumbent John Fossum 12,248.
Good Day for Soup, Where to Get a Great Bowl in Owatonna
I'm a soup lover twelve months a year, but never is it more comforting than on one of these chilly Minnesota autumn days. I enjoy making soup at home -- sometimes on the stovetop, but more frequently in my Insta Pot or Crock Pot. There's nothing like walking in the door at the end of the day when a batch of soup has been in the slow cooker all day.
Owatonna Local Do-Gooder Receives Recognition from Home Federal Bank
Home Federal Bank in Owatonna has recently announced that they have rewarded Joe Falteysek with $1,000 in cash as part of the bank’s ongoing Seed Money campaign that recognizes and rewards individuals who go above and beyond in the communities they serve. In a recent press release, Home Federal...
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
Nurse in Wisconsin Now Facing Charges For Amputating Man’s Foot
This is one of the most horrifically strange stories you've likely heard, especially when you check out what the nurse was allegedly going to do with the foot she amputated!. It's not every day you read about someone cutting off someone else's foot-- on purpose, and without their permission. And by a nurse, no less. But that's what allegedly happened at a senior living facility over in Spring Valley, Wisconsin (which is about an hour and a half northeast of Rochester.)
Faribault Public Schools Passes One Levy, Northfield Two
The Faribault and Northfield Public School Districts asked their respective constituents for more funding to support their schools during Tuesday's General Election. Faribault had 3 questions before their district residents while Northfield asked 2 questions. The first question for Faribault kept the current levy in place for another 10 years,
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
Fire Weather Warning Issued for This Afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire weather conditions for most of southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon, including Rice and Steele counties. The most critical fire weather conditions expected along the Minnesota River from west central into south central Minnesota. The Red Flag Warning is...
Charges: Woman Stole $5,600 in Items from Rochester Target Stores
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester woman with felony theft after an investigation found she allegedly stole over $5,600 in merchandise from Rochester’s Target stores. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Thursday accuse 38-year-old Crystal Walker of scanning the barcode of...
Know the Winter Parking Restrictions in Owatonna Before Its Too Late
It is that time of year now when the city of Owatonna reminds us that there are parking restrictions and snow removal details. All of this will be in effect from November 15 through March 31. These restrictions facilitate effective snow removal and allow crews to perform other street maintenance.
This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota
My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
Rochester Man Becomes TikTok Sensation After Running from Amish Life
If you've lived in southeast Minnesota long enough, you probably know that there's an Amish community in the area, primarily in the Harmony area. If you drive around Harmony you'll likely see buggies out and about. But one southeast Minnesotan, who was raised Amish, decided as a teen that he wanted to run away.
Three $50,000 Minnesota Winners But No Jackpot in Powerball Drawing
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Monday’s Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $1.9 billion after another drawing without a jackpot winner came and went Saturday night. There were big winners in Minnesota for the third straight drawing. The Minnesota Lottery says three $50,000 winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Plymouth, Outing and Apple Valley.
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0