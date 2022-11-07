Read full article on original website
SFGate
Youngkin apologizes to Pelosi for remarks after attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to apologize for widely criticized remarks he made after the October attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, Youngkin's office confirmed Wednesday. “My full intention on my comments was to categorically state that violence and the kind...
SFGate
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
California election results: House races swinging toward Democrats
In four of the five races that saw updates Wednesday, the Democrats slightly improved their margins.
SFGate
In red California, election deniers rant about fraud and promise they won't go away
REDDING, Calif. — A cold rain poured outside as Patty Plumb stood before the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Election Day and — with a warm smile and a chipper voice — warned that the local voting system is rigged. Plumb had conducted a "citizen's audit"...
SFGate
Snag delays Arizona ballots; officials say all to be counted
PHOENIX (AP) — Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested...
SFGate
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican...
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
After the U.S. Senate race in Arizona was called for incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly over Republican challenger Blake Masters, former President Donald Trump criticized the result.
Calif. politicians killed slavery ban that passed in Tennessee, Alabama
This result went viral because of the unintentionally hilarious graphic that FOX13 Memphis posted on Twitter that read "YOU DECIDE/SLAVERY BANNED."
SFGate
Newsom faced 'El Presidente' jabs, now weighs White House bid
Newly re-elected California Governor Gavin Newsom has spent months deflecting speculation that he plans to run for president, saying he has "sub-zero interest" in getting into the 2024 race. It's a practiced response from someone who has been tagged as a future contender for most of his life - even...
SFGate
Federal Grand Jury Charges Man Accused Of Attacking House Speaker Pelosi's Husband
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A federal grand jury Wednesday charged the man accused in the Oct. 28 attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. David DePape, 42, of Richmond, was arrested inside Pelosi's Pacific Heights home for allegedly attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer nearly two weeks ago. DePape...
SFGate
California governor's race called for Gavin Newsom 2 minutes after polls close
California Gov. Gavin Newsom won his second term as the state's top executive on Tuesday in a race that was called just two minutes after polls closed statewide, illustrating just how much of a stranglehold Democrats have on the reins of power in the Golden State. Preliminary results from Tuesday's...
SFGate
California projected to enshrine reproductive rights via Prop. 1
Within an hour of polls closing on the West Coast, projections showed that California voters overwhelmingly backed Proposition 1, a ballot measure that enshrines reproductive rights in the state constitution. The final tally on Prop. 1 won't be known for quite some time — possibly weeks — but first returns...
SFGate
2 US House seats in Oregon still unresolved in tight races
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The races for two US House seats in Oregon remained unresolved Friday heading into the weekend, with tens of thousands of ballots left to be counted in the vote-by-mail state. In Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer had a thin lead over Democrat Jamie...
SFGate
Democrat Val Hoyle wins US House seat in Oregon's 4th
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Val Hoyle has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, keeping it blue following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent Peter DeFazio. Hoyle defeated Republican Alek Skarlatos, who was making his second bid for the seat. The district includes...
SFGate
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
SFGate
Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was...
SFGate
California Assembly announces leadership change for 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon says he will step down next summer, ending what will be a seven-year run as one of the state's most powerful politicians before he is termed out of office in 2024. Rendon said Thursday he will relinquish the speakership on...
SFGate
Odds are good for sequel to California sports betting effort
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters...
