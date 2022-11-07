ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Did you buy a Powerball ticket on Nov. 2 in Hagerstown? You might have won $100,000

By Staff reports
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAnGn_0j1nc9Hx00

True, it's not a billion dollars, but someone who bought a Powerball ticket in the Hagerstown area for the Nov. 2 drawing has won $100,000.

The ticket, unclaimed as of Monday, was sold at the Sheetz store, 10515 Sharpsburg Pike, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and Power Ball 23.

More: The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. Here's when the next drawing is and how to play.

With the Powerball jackpot sitting just shy of $2 billion for Monday's drawing, a lot of people across the state have won prizes at the game’s lower prize tiers, according to the release. During the week ending Nov. 6, Maryland Lottery retailers sold 17 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 or more, including two $1 million tickets in Baltimore and Prince Frederick.

Including the 17 big Powerball prizes, 43 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Nov. 6, and the Maryland Lottery paid more than $33.1 million in prizes during that span, according to the release.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only , according to the release. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com .

By the way, if you happen to hit Monday's Powerball, the cash option would be $929.1 million as of that morning, according to the lottery.

People at work: Dive into the latest unemployment stats for the Tri-State region

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Did you buy a Powerball ticket on Nov. 2 in Hagerstown? You might have won $100,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

$50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Silver Spring

Numbers don’t lie and after today’s largest Powerball prize ever announcement, it looks like most Marylanders will be headed back to work tomorrow. For one lucky Catonsville winner, that decision might be up in the air. A ticket bought at One Mile Liquor on National Pike won $1 million. If you bought a ticket there, you should check it.
SILVER SPRING, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: $50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Rockville 7-Eleven

Per the Maryland Lottery: Hopes of winning the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot got him into the lucky 7-Eleven on Rockville Pike, a Montgomery County man told Lottery officials. Who would have thought, however, that while the Powerball tickets he bought that day produced no matches, the “other” game he played would produce nothing but matches and a $50,000 top prize.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick

Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion

A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WSLS

$1.9B Powerball drawing for November 7, 2022 delayed

The Powerball jackpot had Virginians dishing out cash to take a shot at winning big Monday night – and their hopes might have deflated a bit when the drawing was delayed. Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols, the California Lottery said in a tweet. The Colorado Lottery tweeted the same thing.
VIRGINIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

TS Nicole: How much rain in Maryland? And, when?

Meteorologist Ava Marie tracks Tropical Storm Nicole as it passes through Florida and shows how much rain we should expect Friday. By the time the storm reaches Western Maryland, it will be down to a remnant tropical depression, but systems like this that track to our west typically bring us a few hours of blustery weather. The highlights:
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland Irish Festival – November 11-13 at Maryland State Fairgrounds

Don’t miss the 48th Annual Irish Festival this Friday through Sunday at Maryland State Fairgrounds. Presented by Irish Charities of Maryland, the Maryland Irish Festival features traditional cuisine and beverages, Irish dancers, cultural exhibits and workshops, vendors, and a kids’ craft area. This weekend’s festivities will also include a speaker series and live music from The Shamrogues, Dublin 5, Jamison, Kilmaine Saints, Bogside Rogues, Piper Jones, James & Paraic Keane, Sean Heely Band, and many more.
TIMONIUM, MD
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

Those In Delaware And Maryland Hoping To Become A Billionaire

DELMAR, Del. - The Powerball jackpot is the highest it has ever been. At $1.9 billion, the Powerball is at historic highs. People in Delaware and Maryland explained their strategies to win that jackpot. "Well, I'm on my way home from seeing the Wallops facility in Virginia. I figured if I didn't win on my way down, I might as well buy a ticket in each state I'm driving through on my way home," says Craig Gagne.
DELAWARE STATE
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy