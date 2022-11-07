True, it's not a billion dollars, but someone who bought a Powerball ticket in the Hagerstown area for the Nov. 2 drawing has won $100,000.

The ticket, unclaimed as of Monday, was sold at the Sheetz store, 10515 Sharpsburg Pike, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and Power Ball 23.

With the Powerball jackpot sitting just shy of $2 billion for Monday's drawing, a lot of people across the state have won prizes at the game’s lower prize tiers, according to the release. During the week ending Nov. 6, Maryland Lottery retailers sold 17 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 or more, including two $1 million tickets in Baltimore and Prince Frederick.

Including the 17 big Powerball prizes, 43 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Nov. 6, and the Maryland Lottery paid more than $33.1 million in prizes during that span, according to the release.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only , according to the release. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com .

By the way, if you happen to hit Monday's Powerball, the cash option would be $929.1 million as of that morning, according to the lottery.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Did you buy a Powerball ticket on Nov. 2 in Hagerstown? You might have won $100,000