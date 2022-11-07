Wabasha teenager airlifted after 20-foot fall from tree stand

BringMeTheNews

A 16-year-old boy from Wabasha was injured Sunday after falling approximately 20 feet to the ground while climbing to his tree stand, according to authorities in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1 p.m. near a home on Brantner Road in Modena Township.

The teenager called 911 and said said he was laying on the edge of a field on a ridge top above where his vehicle was parked.

The boy told first responders he was climbing into his tree stand when a limb that he was holding broke off, causing him to fall approximately 20 feet to the ground.

The teenager was airlifted to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.