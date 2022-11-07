Klean Industries Partners With H2Core Systems for the Rollout of Containerized Hydrogen Production Facilities

Read full article on original website
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Vehicle Production and Sales Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow from $34.05 billion in 2021 to $36.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07%. The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow to $44.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.28%.
Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2022: Featuring AirStrip Technologies, Samsung Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Cerner Corporation & McKesson - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart healthcare products market is expected to grow from $174.26 billion in 2021 to $195.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.22%. The smart healthcare products market is expected to grow to $310.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.24%.
New $10M Investment Campaign for Industry-Leading Software Company
EvonSys launches new fundraising round to fuel explosive growth. WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Evonsys, the world leader in low-code software development, has launched a new round to fuel global expansion in a growing $3.6 trillion digital transformation industry. Delaware-based EvonSys INC recently announced the launch...
CRISPR and CAS Genes Global Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements in CRISPR System Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "CRISPR and CAS Genes Market Analysis by Product & Service, by Application by End user, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The CRISPR and CAS genes market size is estimated to be USD 1095 million in 2021 and is expected...
Pertamina, Keppel Infrastructure, and Chevron Sign Agreement to Explore Development of Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Projects in Indonesia
Pertamina Power Indonesia (Pertamina NRE), Keppel Infrastructure, through Keppel New Energy Pte. Ltd., and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), through Chevron New Energies International Pte. Ltd. (Chevron New Energies), have signed a Joint Study Agreement (JSA) to explore the development of selected green hydrogen and green ammonia projects using renewable energy located primarily in Sumatera, Indonesia.
Biorefinery Products Global Market Report 2022: Shift in Consumer Preference from Conventional Packaging to Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Biorefinery Products: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher estimates that the global demand for biorefinery products will increase. There are two key distinct categories of biorefinery products: bioenergetic and non-bioenergetic biorefinery products. Many bioenergetic biorefinery products are now going commercial, with commercially available production...
Global Port Equipment Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Electric Port Equipment and Automated Operations to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Port Equipment Market by Solution (Equipment, Software & Solutions), Investment (New Ports, Existing Ports), Application, Type (Diesel, Electric, Hybrid), Operation (Conventional, Autonomous) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global port equipment market is projected to grow from USD 18.2 billion...
Vesta Software Group, a software multinational company bought the Uruguayan Datalogic
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- CDI Global Latin America (Uruguay), led by Daniel Boutmy, Head of LatAm, closed another successful transaction advising the Seller. Datalogic, an IT Uruguayan company that specializes in software development and technology outsourcing was sold to the multinational Vesta Software Group. Datalogic´s...
Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022: Featuring IBM, Hewlett Packard, Fujitsu, Huawei & Cisco Systems - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global data center services market is expected to grow from $52.75 billion in 2021 to $60.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.85%. The data center services market is expected to grow to $107.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.57%.
Novotech Chairs BioCentury Summit Workshop on How to Build and Finance an East-West MRCT Strategy
2:30 PM - (PACIFIC TIME ZONE) - PATRICIA KEEGAN, M.D.: Chief Medical Officer, Junshi Biosciences. - KE LIU, M.D., PH.D.: Chief Development Officer, Marengo Therapeutics. - ROGER LUO, PH.D.: Chief Development Officer, Overland Pharmaceuticals. - PEONY YU, M.D.: Chief Medical Officer, Apollomics Inc. Novotech has significant real-world experience in East-West...
Cummins, Inc. Makes Minority Investment in Exergy Energy, LLC.
Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has taken a minority stake in Exergy Energy, LLC. The Cummins – Exergy Energy partnership allows for the installation of Cummins power system solutions such as generator sets, energy storage systems, and switching equipment at the customer location to power the entire operation during grid outages or times of peak usage with no upfront CAPEX investment by the customer. Exergy Energy’s sophisticated software monitors the grid, and during periods of peak usage, automatically shifts the loads to the backup power system before an outage or peak demand charges occur.
Dairy Sector Reports Progress on Global Pathways to Dairy Net Zero Climate Initiative at COP27
At COP27 today the dairy sector reported its progress underway as part of its global Pathways to Dairy Net Zero effort, the first of its kind in agriculture in terms of size and scope. Research has identified practical mitigation options suited to dairy production systems throughout the world and is...
Sweden Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Increased Government Investments in Playgrounds & Parks Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Sweden Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Sweden lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.55% during 2022-2027. MARKET INSIGHTS. In 2021, the lawn mowers market witnessed a high rise in demand across Sweden owing to...
ERC is helping SMEs in the USA get valuable tax credits by keeping staff happy
ERC is assisting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the US to receive tax credits for keeping their employees on the payroll during the Covid pandemic. ERC, which stands for Employees Retention Credit, is a US-based ERC tax credit specialist service to help small and medium US businesses to receive the employee tax credits. The company offers a 100% Done-For-You Employee Retention Tax Credit application processing service. Business owners can fill out an online questionnaire with their relevant data and instructions provided by EmployeesRetention.Credit (ERC), whereas they will provide documents needed for the application process.
Ericsson 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B: Comprehensive Product Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Ericsson 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Ericsson AIR 3219 B41K system. This product is a 5G NR massive MIMO 32T32R antenna radio unit and supports the RU functions of a 5G NR gNodeB.
Athersys, Inc. Announces Closing of $5.5 Million Confidentially Marketed Public Offering
Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) today announced the closing of its previously announced confidentially marketed public offering with healthcare-focused U.S. institutional investors for the purchase of 5,004,545 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 10,009,090 of common stock at a combined purchase price of $1.10, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, are exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
PureVPN Unveils New Brand Identity and New Products
The Rebrand of the Iconic VPN and Portfolio of New Products Exemplify the Company's Vision Of Empowering Users With Safety and Consent. ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands (British) - November 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) PureVPN has unveiled an all new visual identity as well as an addition of three new products...
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSEAM: IRRX) announced, in accordance with Section 2(d) of its Investment Management Trust Agreement with American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Trust Agreement”), that at least five days prior to November 15, 2022, the Company received notice from the Company’s insiders that the insiders intend to extend the Applicable Deadline pursuant to Section 1(j) of the Trust Agreement. Accordingly, the Company announced, pursuant to the authority of the Board under section 2.04 of the Company’s bylaws, that the Board of the Company has cancelled the Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held November 15, 2022.
AEL Board Approves Additional $400 Million Share Buyback Authorization With Continued Execution Of AEL 2.0 Strategy
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that its Board of Directors has put in place an additional $400 million common stock buyback authorization consistent with the continued execution of AEL 2.0 strategy first outlined in October 2020. In addition to the remaining share repurchase authorization, this brings the total available authorization to $594 million.
Mortgage Broker Red Deer Announce To Offer Services To Red Deer, Alberta Homebuyers Along With The Introduction Of The New Online Application Process
Best Rate Mortgage Team Red Deer is now providing service to homebuyers in Red Deer, Alberta. The team works to secure their clients with the best mortgage options at the best rates available. The company’s mortgage specialists have announced a new online application process designed to be more convenient for potential borrowers.
