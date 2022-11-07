Read full article on original website
Related
greenwichsentinel.com
News Briefs: November 11
Today is Veterans Day. The annual Veterans Day walk down Greenwich Avenue will gather at the Amogerone Crossway and begin at 10:30am. The ceremony will be at 11am at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Havemeyer Building. The annual walk and wreath presentation by the Byram Veterans Club will begin by lining-up at 6:30pm at 300 Delavan Ave and begin at 7pm. In observance of Veterans Day, Town Hall and our libraries will be closed.
greenwichsentinel.com
Editorial: They Walk Among Us
Veteran’s Day is this Friday, November 11. There are several events in town to commemorate the day. There will be a “Patriotic Walk” down Greenwich Avenue in honor of our veterans. The walk begins at the corner of Amogerone Way and Greenwich Avenue at 10:30 a.m. and proceeds down to the World War I memorial in front of Restoration Hardware.
greenwichsentinel.com
YMCA holds Veterans Day Breakfast
The YMCA of Greenwich will hold a pancake breakfast on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., to honor those who served. The event will be held along with lively conversation and coffee. Veterans are invited to bring photos or other mementos to share. This event...
greenwichsentinel.com
JLG’s “The Enchanted Forest” set to begin Nov. 18
The Junior League of Greenwich is “Honoring Tradition” by bringing back their 3-day Festival of Trees, November 18 to 20, a jam-packed holiday weekend open to all, in-person, at the Arch Street Teen Center. This weekend, hosted and created by the volunteers of the Junior League of Greenwich...
greenwichsentinel.com
Riverside School to celebrate annual Veterans Day Ceremony
On Friday, November 11, Riverside School will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor service men and women, both past and present. An annual tradition for the past 22 years, the school will hold an outdoor event on the lawn. All the elementary classes at Riverside School are invited to participate along with a handful of volunteers, school staff, Riverside School parents and local veterans.
greenwichsentinel.com
Statement from state Rep. Kimberly Fiorello
“To the people of Greenwich and Stamford in the 149th,. This morning, I called my opponent, gave her my congratulations, and wished her all my best in representing the 149th. It has been an honor working for you, guided by my oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the state...
greenwichsentinel.com
Remarkable First Signing Day at Greenwich High School
23 student-athletes were honored at Greenwich High School’s first Signing Day today. Congratulations and wow!. Drinkall, William Rowing University of Pennsylvania. Flaherty, Liam Swimming California Baptist University. Garcia, Javiera Diving Fordham University. Jhamb, Maya Rowing Columbia University. Koester, Lauren Rowing Stanford University. Kosinski, Charles Water Polo Santa Clara University.
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Symphony Orchestra to perform this weekend
The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra’s concert season continues on Saturday, November 12, 7:30pm and Sunday, November 13, 3:00pm, in the Performing Arts Center at Greenwich High School, 10 Hillside Road. Greenwich Symphony Orchestra, directed by Maestro Stuart Malina, will perform Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, Vaughan Williams. The...
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Election Results 2022, Democrats Win Big
The unofficial results are in and Democrats have swept all House seats with a tight State Senate race still in contention. This story was updated at 11:30am this morning. Democrat Hector Arzeno won CT state House 151st District race by 52% against Republican Peter Sherr. The 151st District seat was held by state Rep. Harry Arora who stepped aside to run for state Treasurer and is the first time that seat has ever gone to a Democrat. It looks this morning like Harry Arora did not win for state Treasurer.
Comments / 0