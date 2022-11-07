Read full article on original website
WOOD
Michigan Democrats celebrate ‘seismic shift’ in power
Democrats in West Michigan and across the state on Wednesday were celebrating a shift in power they haven’t seen in a generation. (Nov. 9, 2022) Michigan Democrats celebrate ‘seismic shift’ in power. Democrats in West Michigan and across the state on Wednesday were celebrating a shift in...
WOOD
'Not okay': West Michigan man finds metal in pizza
A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza. (Nov. 11, 2022) ‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza. A West Michigan man is warning...
WOOD
Survey: West Michigan entering ‘shallow recession’
According to a recent survey from Grand Valley State University’s business college, West Michigan’s economy has entered a “shallow recession” amidst inflation. (Nov. 10, 2022) Survey: West Michigan entering ‘shallow recession’. According to a recent survey from Grand Valley State University’s business college, West Michigan’s...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 110922
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids is hosting a special free fall event this weekend. (Nov. 9, 2022) Holiday exhibition coming to Meijer Gardens. New Grand Rapids ramen, boba bar working to end child …. A...
WOOD
Spike in RSV cases continues in West Michigan
Brinks chosen as first female state Senate majority …. State Sen. Winnie Brinks has been named Michigan’s first female Senate majority leader as Democrats retake control of the chamber for the first time in decades. (Nov. 10, 2022) WMed Promise to send Kalamazoo grads through medical …. A new...
WOOD
Announcement: NHBP Tribal Chairman Jamie Stuck named President of the United Tribes of Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Jamie Stuck, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Chairman, has been elected president of the United Tribes of Michigan. Stuck began his two-year term of office at the adjournment of the October 2022 meeting which took place at the Bay Mills Indian Community. Stuck, of...
WOOD
8 arrested after Gaines Township shooting, car crashes into GR house
Authorities say a shooting in Gaines Township led to a police chase that ended with a stolen car crashing into a Grand Rapids home and eight people being arrested. (Nov. 10, 2022) 8 arrested after Gaines Township shooting, car crashes …. Authorities say a shooting in Gaines Township led to...
WOOD
Sea change: Democrat Hillary Scholten wins 3rd Congressional District
Hillary Scholten has been elected in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, the first Democrat to represent the area since 1974, the Associated Press reports. (Nov. 9, 2022) Sea change: Democrat Hillary Scholten wins 3rd Congressional …. Hillary Scholten has been elected in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, the first Democrat to...
