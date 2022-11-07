Read full article on original website
Zelensky proclaims strategic Kherson 'ours', as US hails Ukraine's victory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Kherson "ours" after Russia withdrew troops from the city, which the US hailed Saturday as an "extraordinary victory". The US hailed Ukraine's "extraordinary victory" in recapturing Kherson from the Russians on Saturday.
19 years after the ‘fart tax’, New Zealand’s farmers are fighting emissions
Almost 20 years ago, hundreds of furious New Zealand farmers jumped into their tractors, farm bikes and trucks and ploughed up Wellington’s main street towards parliament to kick up a stink against the so-called “fart tax” – a levy on livestock methane gases, proposed by the then-Labour government to reduce emissions.
Houston Chronicle
OAS launches external ethics probe into chief over romance
MIAMI (AP) — The Organization of American States has launched an external probe into allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the organization's code of ethics while carrying on an intimate relationship with a staffer. As a result of Friday's unanimous vote, the OAS will seek to...
Houston Chronicle
'Speeding up our victory': Howitzers aid Ukraine's push on southern front
MYKOLAIV REGION, Ukraine - The big gun lay on the ground, quiet and still. But then the radio crackled with target coordinates and the M777 howitzer sprang to life. With the spin of a wheel, its nearly 17-foot barrel swung toward the sky. A Ukrainian artillery unit slid in the first of four shells.
