Houston Chronicle

OAS launches external ethics probe into chief over romance

MIAMI (AP) — The Organization of American States has launched an external probe into allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the organization's code of ethics while carrying on an intimate relationship with a staffer. As a result of Friday's unanimous vote, the OAS will seek to...
'Speeding up our victory': Howitzers aid Ukraine's push on southern front

MYKOLAIV REGION, Ukraine - The big gun lay on the ground, quiet and still. But then the radio crackled with target coordinates and the M777 howitzer sprang to life. With the spin of a wheel, its nearly 17-foot barrel swung toward the sky. A Ukrainian artillery unit slid in the first of four shells.

