Medidata Gathers Life Sciences Leaders to ‘Solve Their Impossible’ at NEXT New York Conference

Scipher Medicine Announces Publication of Positive Results From AIMS Clinical Study
Patients Were 3.1x More Likely to Reach Treatment Goals When Tested with PrismRA®. Demonstrates Significantly Superior Outcomes Compared to Standard of Care in 3,348 Patient Analysis. Scipher Medicine announced data validating the clinical utility of the company’s PrismRA test for guiding treatment selection for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients. The latest...
Don’t Blink… Noted Eye Surgeon Dr. Prashant Jindal is on the Case
Dr. Prashant Jindal is an ophthalmologist, author of a best-selling book on Amazon, and an expert in the field of ophthalmology. He has dedicated his life to helping people see better and live healthier lives. Dr. Prashant Jindal is a highly respected member of the medical community and is revered...
Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2022: Featuring AirStrip Technologies, Samsung Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Cerner Corporation & McKesson - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart healthcare products market is expected to grow from $174.26 billion in 2021 to $195.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.22%. The smart healthcare products market is expected to grow to $310.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.24%.
Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2022: Cooperation Between Key Players Crucial for Continued Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global Quantum Computing Market, By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By End-user- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Quantum Computing Market was valued at USD 490.51 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2,930.67 Million...
New $10M Investment Campaign for Industry-Leading Software Company
EvonSys launches new fundraising round to fuel explosive growth. WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Evonsys, the world leader in low-code software development, has launched a new round to fuel global expansion in a growing $3.6 trillion digital transformation industry. Delaware-based EvonSys INC recently announced the launch...
Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022: Featuring IBM, Hewlett Packard, Fujitsu, Huawei & Cisco Systems - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global data center services market is expected to grow from $52.75 billion in 2021 to $60.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.85%. The data center services market is expected to grow to $107.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.57%.
CRISPR and CAS Genes Global Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements in CRISPR System Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "CRISPR and CAS Genes Market Analysis by Product & Service, by Application by End user, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The CRISPR and CAS genes market size is estimated to be USD 1095 million in 2021 and is expected...
Edgio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today announced participation at the following investor conferences in November and December 2022:. 16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on November 15, 2022. Management will participate in one-on-one/small group...
New Kyoto Prize Lectures Now Viewable Online
See and hear 2022 recipients of Japan’s highest private award for global achievement: Caltech electronics pioneer Carver Mead; Princeton population biologist Bryan Grenfell; global tabla musician Zakir Hussain. The Inamori Foundation (President: Shinobu Inamori-Kanazawa) today announced that the 2022 Kyoto Prize Commemorative Lectures are now publicly viewable online in...
Financial Education Firm Limitless Culture Group Launches New Brand with "Mike the Credit Guy"
GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Financial education and credit management firm Limitless Culture Group (Limitless Culture) is announcing the launch of their new brand, "Mike the Credit Guy" ("Mike"). This new brand is aimed at bringing the human touch to credit management and personal finance. The new brand will be the public face of the company in the form of CEO Mike Meza information about how the finance and credit world works in plain language.
Dr. Aliza Lifshitz, renowned physician, communicator, and founder of Vida y Salud, passes away in her hometown of Los Angeles
A tireless health advocate, she dedicated her professional life to promoting healthy habits among the Hispanic community in the United States and Latin America. VIDA Y SALUD MEDIA GROUP, the health communication company founded by Dr. Aliza Lifshitz and Carl Kravetz, together with HITN, which has been operating the Vida y Salud brand on television, digital media, and social networks for five years, announced today that Dr. Aliza Lifshitz passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.
B2C2 Appoints Nicola White as Group CEO
B2C2, the institutional digital asset pioneer, today announces that it has appointed Nicola White as Group CEO. Having been instrumental to the acquisition of B2C2 by SBI, Phillip Gillespie will step down as Group CEO to focus on a ventures role with SBI. The appointment is effective as of November 4 and follows a planned transition over the past three months.
Nutcracker Therapeutics Reports Strong Anti-Tumor Responses of Lead mRNA Immunotherapy in Preclinical Data Presented at SITC Annual Meeting 2022
100 percent of mice treated with NTX-250 saw complete regression of tumors, long-term survival, and robust immune cell infiltration. NTX-250 demonstrated translational potential in non-human primates by inducing HPV-specific immune responses. Nutcracker Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to developing transformative RNA therapies through its proprietary technology platform, today presented...
Asia Pacific Precision Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Surging Demand for Personalized Medicine Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Asia Pacific Precision Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The precision diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 15,157.61 million in 2022 to US$ 33,007.52 million...
National Spice Association & TCI Prepares Digital Platform for Selling and Buying Spices
TCI accommodates Indonesian spice products and helps farmers and business actors through digital technology. JAKARTA, Indonesia & DUBAI, UAE - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- The Indonesian government has designated December 11 as 'National Spice Day.' This step is an effort to restore Indonesia's glory as a spice-producing country. As one of the concrete steps to support this, some business actors formed the National Spice Association (ASRENAL) on November 4, 2022. ASRENAL exists to accommodate business actors, farmers, SMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), and business owners who engage in the agricultural sector. Spices and their derivatives throughout Indonesia.
Tandem Diabetes Care Study Demonstrates Improvements of All Clinical Endpoints in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Using Control-IQ Technology
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, announced results from a prospective, multicenter, single-arm study of adults living with type 2 diabetes who achieved improvement in all clinical endpoints with the use of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology.1. Presented today...
Novotech Chairs BioCentury Summit Workshop on How to Build and Finance an East-West MRCT Strategy
2:30 PM - (PACIFIC TIME ZONE) - PATRICIA KEEGAN, M.D.: Chief Medical Officer, Junshi Biosciences. - KE LIU, M.D., PH.D.: Chief Development Officer, Marengo Therapeutics. - ROGER LUO, PH.D.: Chief Development Officer, Overland Pharmaceuticals. - PEONY YU, M.D.: Chief Medical Officer, Apollomics Inc. Novotech has significant real-world experience in East-West...
Behavox appoints Softbank Partner / Chief of Staff and Head of CEO office to Board of Directors
Behavox deepens connection to Japanese markets with appointment of financial expert. Behavox, the security software company that specializes in communication surveillance, today announced the appointment of Sasaki-san, Partner / Chief of Staff and Head of CEO office at SoftBank Investment Advisers. New board member Sasaki-san brings a wealth of experience...
AEL Board Approves Additional $400 Million Share Buyback Authorization With Continued Execution Of AEL 2.0 Strategy
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that its Board of Directors has put in place an additional $400 million common stock buyback authorization consistent with the continued execution of AEL 2.0 strategy first outlined in October 2020. In addition to the remaining share repurchase authorization, this brings the total available authorization to $594 million.
PureVPN Unveils New Brand Identity and New Products
The Rebrand of the Iconic VPN and Portfolio of New Products Exemplify the Company's Vision Of Empowering Users With Safety and Consent. ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands (British) - November 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) PureVPN has unveiled an all new visual identity as well as an addition of three new products...
