Medidata Gathers Life Sciences Leaders to ‘Solve Their Impossible’ at NEXT New York Conference

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Financial education and credit management firm Limitless Culture Group (Limitless Culture) is announcing the launch of their new brand, "Mike the Credit Guy" ("Mike"). This new brand is aimed at bringing the human touch to credit management and personal finance. The new brand will be the public face of the company in the form of CEO Mike Meza information about how the finance and credit world works in plain language.

19 HOURS AGO