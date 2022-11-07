ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls closed three days ago in Arizona, but counting votes for the 2022 midterm elections continued into the weekend. Arizona’s votes are announced in waves and typically take past Election Day itself to tally. The wait isn’t new, although some candidates have used these lulls to cast doubts about an election’s integrity. The Associated Press declared Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly the winner late Friday in his reelection fight against Blake Masters but hasn't called a winner in the governor's race. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, and counting those ballots can take a while.
Joe Biden walked into the State Dining Room at the White House like a man crashing his own funeral, and not for the first time. By now, the president must enjoy the routine. Less than 24 hours earlier, pollsters, pundits, and even politicians from within his own party had openly warned that voters would soon punish the White House for a jittery economy and historic inflation, effectively crippling the president. But the crushing rebuke never came, or at least not to the degree Democrats feared and Republicans had hoped for in the 2022 midterm elections.
ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Democratic Representative Kim Schrier defeated Republican challenger Matt Larkin in a close matchup for Washington's eighth congressional district seat. The national Republican and Democratic parties targeted the seat, which has historically leaned conservative. Schrier first won it in 2018, after longtime Republican Rep. Dave Reichert retired. Larkin...
BATABANO, Cuba (AP) — Yordán Díaz Gonzales pulled weeds from his fields with a tractor until Cuba’s summer rainy season turned them into foot-deep red mud. Now it takes five farmhands to tend to Díaz’s crop. That shrinks Diaz’s profit margin and lowers Cuba‘s agricultural productivity, already burdened by a U.S. embargo and an unproductive state-controlled economy. Like the rest of the Caribbean, Cuba is suffering from longer droughts, warmer waters, more intense storms, and higher sea levels because of climate change. The rainy season, already an obstacle, has gotten longer and wetter. “We’re producing a lot less because of the weather,” said Diaz, a 38-year-old father of two. “We’re going to have to adapt to eating less because with every crop, we harvest less.”

