Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
Related
WECT
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. Now, they’re making sure that the route limits traffic and pedestrian impacts. If...
WECT
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to...
WECT
Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses
As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other. |. Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the...
WECT
Holiday Train Expo to feature over 30 model trains
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Model Railroad Society’s Holiday Train Expo will feature over 30 trains from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. The 12-layout expo will be shown at the Dillard’s Wing of the Independence Mall on Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 5 p.m. starting on November 26 with a special opening day on Friday, November 25. The display will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
WECT
Brunswick Co. woman takes home Fast Play jackpot, wins close to $200,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - An Ocean Isle Beach woman took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket Tuesday afternoon and won a $198,726 jackpot. Barbara Hall bought the winning Touchdown Dollar$ ticket at Minuteman Food Mart on Beach Drive Southwest in Ocean Isle Beach. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,117.
WECT
Bladen County hosts search and rescue training for teams across the state
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County hosted the Jones Lake Search and Rescue Exercise last weekend for about 70 people from across the state, per an announcement from NC Emergency Management. The 70 included search teams, k9 teams and unmanned aerial vehicle teams. The goal was to challenge the...
WECT
Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town to take place in Wilmington, seeks to help veterans expedite VA claims
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town event will be held at American Legion Post 10 in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to 19. The American Legion Department of North Carolina, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs have partnered to host this event.
WECT
Friends of the Battleship North Carolina launch Wreaths of Honor, will display purchased wreaths on battleship
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina have announced the start of their first Wreaths of Honor program, which will run until Nov. 21. Per the announcement, the program allows the community to honor veterans and active-duty service members during the upcoming holiday season. The organization...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County provides update on future of Project Grace
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County has provided updates on the status of Project Grace, set to bring a new Public Library and Cape Fear Museum to downtown Wilmington. The project was put on hold in September after the Local Government Commission failed to approve the financing for...
WECT
Police in Wilmington searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person report for a woman known to hang out near Sigmon Road. Mackenzie Rogers is 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing shorts and a tank top, though police say she may be wearing a gray shirt. She was last known to be driving a 2018 blue Mazda 3 sport with front end damage.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tropical Storm Nicole will bring impacts to Cape Fear late this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There are just three weeks remaining in official hurricane season, but the tropics are remaining active. Tropical Storm Nicole has winds of 70 miles per hour and is forecast to become a weak Category 1 Hurricane before making landfall in Florida late Wednesday into early Thursday.
WECT
Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the most...
WECT
NHC Board of Commissioners to consider continuing use of Cape Fear Museum building
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County explained their plans for the future of the Cape Fear Museum and downtown Public Library in an announcement on Wednesday, November 9. Known as Project Grace, it was denied by the Local Government commission due to concerns about the public-private partnership with Zimmer...
WECT
Ceremonies held across Wilmington to celebrate Veterans Day
As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other. |. Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Dobby from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dobby, who is approximately 4 years old, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Although shy, Dobby is a very sweet dog who was rescued from a hoarding situation, per her handlers. At a young age, it is believed that she was hit by...
WECT
Wilmington receives $9 million award from state for affordable housing
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has received a $9 million award from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency for affordable housing, per an announcement on Wednesday, November 9. The funding is part of $22.3 million awarded by the NCORR from the Affordable Housing Development Fund for...
'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch
WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
WECT
“It’s wonderful:” Wilmington community honors America’s Veterans
Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. While the land is private according to property records the fact remains that the road has been utilized by the public for years.
WECT
Judge grants CFPUA’s motion to intervene in Chemours’ appeal of discharge permit
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority’s motion to intervene in Chemours’ appeal of a discharge permit was granted by a judge Thursday. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality issued a permit to Chemours on Sept. 15 for a treatment system to remove PFAS in water coming from the company’s Fayetteville Works site.
Comments / 0