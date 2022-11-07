Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ: OYST) Enters Into Agreement to be Acquired by Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) For $11 Per Share Plus CVR Up to $2.00 Per Share

Read full article on original website
AEL Board Approves Additional $400 Million Share Buyback Authorization With Continued Execution Of AEL 2.0 Strategy
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that its Board of Directors has put in place an additional $400 million common stock buyback authorization consistent with the continued execution of AEL 2.0 strategy first outlined in October 2020. In addition to the remaining share repurchase authorization, this brings the total available authorization to $594 million.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited (Castle Harbour) and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited (Harrington). These companies are captive insurance companies for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) [NYSE: SLB]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both captives are domiciled in Bermuda.
B2C2 Appoints Nicola White as Group CEO
B2C2, the institutional digital asset pioneer, today announces that it has appointed Nicola White as Group CEO. Having been instrumental to the acquisition of B2C2 by SBI, Phillip Gillespie will step down as Group CEO to focus on a ventures role with SBI. The appointment is effective as of November 4 and follows a planned transition over the past three months.
Goodbody Health Limited Publishes Financial Results Q3 2022
ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces its Q3 2022 unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the nine months to 30 September 2022. The revenue at £9.29m was £0.59m lower than the comparative period in 2021. As anticipated, the Q3 quarter was lower than Q2 due to the expected decline in COVID testing due to the change in travel requirements and a reduction of countries requiring testing and the time required for piloting new services.
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into FTX Trading Ltd and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether FTX Trading Ltd (“FTX” or the “Company”) (Native Token: “FTT”) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased FTX securities (e.g. FTT tokens or its high yield bearing accounts) and have suffered losses to your FTX investments, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Sean Masson at (212) 822-5522 or smasson@scott-scott.com.
Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is down just about 2% the day after reporting weak third quarter earnings and lowering its guidance for the coming quarter. But that drop of 2% is on the coattails of the broader market which is surging after the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) number came in lower than expected. Immediately after the company released its earnings report, the stock was down 6%.
INVESTOR ALERT: Unisys Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Unisys Class Action Lawsuit - UIS
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Unisys class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) securities between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Strougo v. Unisys Corporation, No. 22-cv-04529 (E.D. Pa.), the Unisys class action lawsuit charges Unisys and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
New $10M Investment Campaign for Industry-Leading Software Company
EvonSys launches new fundraising round to fuel explosive growth. WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Evonsys, the world leader in low-code software development, has launched a new round to fuel global expansion in a growing $3.6 trillion digital transformation industry. Delaware-based EvonSys INC recently announced the launch...
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSEAM: IRRX) announced, in accordance with Section 2(d) of its Investment Management Trust Agreement with American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Trust Agreement”), that at least five days prior to November 15, 2022, the Company received notice from the Company’s insiders that the insiders intend to extend the Applicable Deadline pursuant to Section 1(j) of the Trust Agreement. Accordingly, the Company announced, pursuant to the authority of the Board under section 2.04 of the Company’s bylaws, that the Board of the Company has cancelled the Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held November 15, 2022.
Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022: Featuring IBM, Hewlett Packard, Fujitsu, Huawei & Cisco Systems - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global data center services market is expected to grow from $52.75 billion in 2021 to $60.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.85%. The data center services market is expected to grow to $107.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.57%.
Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2022: Featuring AirStrip Technologies, Samsung Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Cerner Corporation & McKesson - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart healthcare products market is expected to grow from $174.26 billion in 2021 to $195.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.22%. The smart healthcare products market is expected to grow to $310.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.24%.
Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2022: Cooperation Between Key Players Crucial for Continued Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global Quantum Computing Market, By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By End-user- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Quantum Computing Market was valued at USD 490.51 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2,930.67 Million...
Biorefinery Products Global Market Report 2022: Shift in Consumer Preference from Conventional Packaging to Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Biorefinery Products: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher estimates that the global demand for biorefinery products will increase. There are two key distinct categories of biorefinery products: bioenergetic and non-bioenergetic biorefinery products. Many bioenergetic biorefinery products are now going commercial, with commercially available production...
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Vehicle Production and Sales Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow from $34.05 billion in 2021 to $36.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07%. The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow to $44.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.28%.
Edgio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today announced participation at the following investor conferences in November and December 2022:. 16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on November 15, 2022. Management will participate in one-on-one/small group...
Vesta Software Group, a software multinational company bought the Uruguayan Datalogic
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- CDI Global Latin America (Uruguay), led by Daniel Boutmy, Head of LatAm, closed another successful transaction advising the Seller. Datalogic, an IT Uruguayan company that specializes in software development and technology outsourcing was sold to the multinational Vesta Software Group. Datalogic´s...
Albertsons Companies Issues Statement Regarding the Delay of the Washington State Court’s Hearing on its Special Dividend Payment
Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) (“Albertsons Cos.” or “the Company”) today announced that the Washington State Court has postponed the date of the hearing regarding the temporary restraining order (“TRO”) granted to the State of Washington. The TRO restrains the Company from paying the previously announced $6.85 per share Special Dividend (the “Special Dividend”) to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 24, 2022.
Asia Pacific Precision Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Surging Demand for Personalized Medicine Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Asia Pacific Precision Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The precision diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 15,157.61 million in 2022 to US$ 33,007.52 million...
Ericsson 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B: Comprehensive Product Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Ericsson 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Ericsson AIR 3219 B41K system. This product is a 5G NR massive MIMO 32T32R antenna radio unit and supports the RU functions of a 5G NR gNodeB.
Nutcracker Therapeutics Reports Strong Anti-Tumor Responses of Lead mRNA Immunotherapy in Preclinical Data Presented at SITC Annual Meeting 2022
100 percent of mice treated with NTX-250 saw complete regression of tumors, long-term survival, and robust immune cell infiltration. NTX-250 demonstrated translational potential in non-human primates by inducing HPV-specific immune responses. Nutcracker Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to developing transformative RNA therapies through its proprietary technology platform, today presented...
