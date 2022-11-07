ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting...
How Florida, a one-time swing state, turned red

Let's turn now to the whole of Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis was reelected by a margin of nearly 20 points. Incumbent Senator Marco Rubio also won by double digits, and Republicans will soon have a supermajority in the state legislature. At least this year, what was once a swing state turned quite red. Here to talk about this shift is Tampa Bay Times political editor Emily Mahoney. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Vermont votes to protect abortion rights in state constitution

BURLINGTON, Vt. — In a statewide referendum on Tuesday, Vermonters passed Article 22, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, according to a call by The Associated Press. The amendment broadly protects "personal reproductive autonomy unless justified by a compelling State interest." The amendment adds another layer of protection in Vermont that...
Tina Kotek is Oregon's new governor, continuing Democrats' rule

PORTLAND, Ore. — In a tight race, Oregonians have elected Democrat Tina Kotek as the state's new governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Kotek, a former state House speaker, beat out her Republican opponent and former state lawmaker Christine Drazan. With the victory, Kotek becomes one of the nation's first openly lesbian governors — a title she shares with Maura Healey, a Democrat elected governor Tuesday in Massachusetts.
Democrat Gavin Newsom sails to reelection as California governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gavin Newsom will get another term as governor of California after winning reelection Tuesday night, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Newsom led Republican challenger Brian Dahle, a state senator from rural Northern California. The incumbent governor was in a comfortable position after...
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott beats Beto O'Rourke securing a third term

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott was reelected Tuesday night, according to a race call by The Associated Press, in what was the most competitive race of his political career. Abbott, who will now serve a third term, beat former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, arguably the most well-known Democrat...
