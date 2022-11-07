Read full article on original website
Here are three events to attend in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 12-13
Here are three things do in Conroe and Montgomery Nov. 12-13. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Henry’s Home, Horse & Human Sanctuary is hosting a Veterans day event where families can watch the Texans game and eat burgers. The event will also include a tailgate, photos with Santa, and kid-friendly games and activities. All proceeds benefit the sanctuary, veterans and first responders. 12-4 p.m. $25 (per person). www.facebook.com/henryshomehorseandhumansanctuary/
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - NOV 11TH:. This community breakfast is open to all Veterans and their families. Join this walk to honor our Veterans service, beginning on The Waterway at Blue Door Coffee at 6 am. * Veterans Day Observance & Dedication. The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission invites the community...
HOLIDAY GIFT ART WALK COMING TO DOWNTOWN BRENHAM
Main Street Brenham invites the public to participate in its first-ever Holiday Gift Art Walk. Art will once again come to the streets of downtown Brenham with the help of the community, in the form of giant decorated gifts for the holidays. Student and adult artists can participate to win...
6TH ANNUAL TURKEY TROT THANKSGIVING DAY IN ROUND TOP
Registration is open for the 6th Annual Turkey Trot in Round Top. The Thanksgiving Day run sends participants through the Round Top countryside in a 10K, 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run in support of local youth and community organizations. The Turkey Trot kicks off at 8 a.m. at Henkel...
PRE-HOLIDAY MARKET NOV. 19 AT ST. MARY’S PAC IN BRENHAM
The St. Mary’s Parish Council of Catholic Women in Brenham is getting ready to hold its Pre-Holiday Bazaar. Shoppers can visit the Parish Activity Center, located at the corner of Germania and Park Streets, next Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to noon. Homemade cakes, pies, cookies, jams, jellies,...
CITY OF BRENHAM HOSTING CENTRAL TEXAS RECREATION & PARKS SOCIETY WORKSHOP, RODEO
The City of Brenham is playing host to the Central Texas Recreation and Parks Society (TRAPS) Workshop and Rodeo. The rodeo was held today (Wednesday) at Hohlt Park, with over 200 participants from approximately 15-20 cities. Rodeo activities included hammer and nail driving, identifying plants and weeds, a backpack blower obstacle course, a truck and trailer backing course, and contests for zero turn mowers, backhoe placement and irrigation assembly.
WCHLA TO HOST GINGERBREAD HOUSE AUCTION TO BENEFIT SENIOR CENTER
The Washington County Healthy Living Association (WCHLA) is looking to raise money to support the Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Activity Center with a festive fundraiser. Registration is open to participate in the WCHLA’s first-ever gingerbread house auction. Students, businesses, organizations and other individuals can build and decorate a gingerbread house to be auctioned off, with all proceeds going toward the Senior Center.
BRENHAM MAIN STREET BOARD TO DISCUSS FARMERS MARKETS
The Brenham Main Street Board will hold work sessions on farmers markets at its meeting Monday. Board members will first discuss the possibility of holding a First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market in January. The market typically skips the first month of the year, but the city says vendors have shown interest in taking part in a January market.
OLD ROCK GYM GETS A MAKEOVER
The old Rock Gym is getting a makeover thanks to Brent Nedbalek and Triton Air Corporation. The old gym has received a new floor finish, backboards, seating, bathrooms, and will soon have a new scoreboard thanks to Triton Air. Brent Nedbalek got with the Brenham School District and asked how he could help the kids in the Brenham Youth Basketball League. The result is all the improvements at the Rock Gym. Crews from the Brenham School District have been busy over the past several months making improvements to the gym which was originally built in 1940. The old Rock Gym is located on 6th Street next door to the Community Education Building in Brenham.
Bridgewood Farms Announces Winter Craft Market Saturday, December 3
CONROE, TX – Bridgewood Farms will host a Winter Craft Market on Saturday, December 3rd starting at 10:00 a.m. at 11680 Rose Road, Conroe, TX, 77303. The Special Needs clients will be sharing beautiful hand-made pieces they made in their Creative Arts and Pre-Vocational Training programs. Clients have created...
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER ‘COFFEE CHAT’ TO HOST CANDICE BULLOCK, KYLE KACAL
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce will host its next Coffee Chat event tomorrow (Thursday). The special guests for this month’s Coffee Chat will be Washington County Precinct 2 Commissioner Candice Bullock and District 12 State Representative Kyle Kacal. The program will be held at the First Baptist Church...
MARTHA’S BLOOMERS HOSTING “HOLIDAY IN THE GARDEN”
A Navasota business is inviting the public to a special event coming up next week to help out a good cause. Martha’s Bloomers, which is located at 8101 Highway 6 North Bypass, is hosting “Holiday in the Garden” next Friday, November 18, from 5:30-8:30pm. The event is...
Why the Butcher's Ball is worth the drive to Brenham this weekend
The Texas Hill Country fete about sustainable food and farming stands out from the rest.
WCVA TO OBSERVE VETERANS DAY FRIDAY WITH PROGRAM
Washington County residents are invited tomorrow (Friday) to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces at the annual Veterans Day program hosted by the Washington County Veterans Association (WCVA). Tomorrow’s program begins at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Hall at Fireman’s Park in Brenham. KWHI...
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO FEATURE MCJROTC
The Brenham High School MCJROTC will be featured during this week’s edition of the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Captain Jeffrey Bayse will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about the program, past and upcoming events, and its Cub Card fundraiser. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during...
Denny's is now serving Montgomery
Denny's opened in Montgomery on Nov. 9. (Courtesy Denny's) Denny's, located at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Ste. 100, Montgomery, opened Nov. 9. The restaurant offers breakfast and lunch menu items, such as pancakes, omelets, burgers and melts. The restaurant is open 24 hours, seven days a week and offers takeout. 936-224-7405. www.dennys.com.
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
BRENHAM ISD TO HOLD COMMUNITY PEP RALLY THURSDAY
A community pep rally is set for tomorrow (Thursday) to cheer on Brenham Cub football and Cubette volleyball as they embark on their postseason journey. The pep rally will be held at 6 p.m. at Cub Stadium and is free to the public. The Cubs will take on the Dayton...
Brazos County midterm results announced
Editor’s note: Results are still unofficial, as of Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will be updated as more information becomes available. Unofficial Brazos County election results were released late Tuesday night following the conclusion of the 2022 midterm election. Local election results will determine how the city of College Station...
BRENHAM ISD TO HOLD PARENT ENGAGEMENT EVENT NOV. 17
National Parental Involvement Day is next Thursday, and Brenham ISD invites families to get involved in their kids’ education. A Parent Engagement Event will be held on Thursday, November 17th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Activity Center. The event will focus on helping...
