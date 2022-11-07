ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS Baltimore

WJZ Alert Day: Approaching hurricane will bring storms and wind gusts to Maryland

BALTIMORE -- WJZ's Meg McNamara and Tim Williams have declared Friday and Saturday WJZ Alert Days.The Alert Day warning will extend from Friday into Saturday morning.  Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane on Wednesday.It will make landfall on the eastern peninsula of Florida sometime between late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. In Maryland, there will be widespread and heavy rain on Friday extending into Saturday morning. Most parts of the state will pick up one to two inches of rain with some parts of the state getting higher amounts of rain than that. Additionally, there could be strong to severe thunderstorms and gusty winds as the system tracks through the area.
MARYLAND STATE
click orlando

Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 12 p.m. Thursday, 354,909 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
FLORIDA STATE
WYFF4.com

Latest track shows Nicole moves over Upstate South Carolina Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Nicole will bring rain to the Carolinas and Georgia Thursday into Friday the latest track shows. (Watch full forecast above) Nicole is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain as it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday. The latest weather models bring rain from Nicole...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Key Arizona races still too early to call

In battleground Arizona, Democrat Katie Hobbs is pulling ahead of former TV anchor Kari Lake in the hotly contested gubernatorial race where Lake is now casting doubt over the election. In the race for senator, Democrat Mark Kelly is widening his lead over Blake Masters by more than 5%. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has more from Phoenix on the key races still too early to call. Nov. 12, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Watch: Alabama city councilman punches mayor

Video captures the moment a white city councilman hit an Alabama city’s Black mayor following a heated meeting, leading to the councilman’s arrest. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the details including how this is not the first time the pair have faced legal trouble. Nov. 11, 2022.
GADSDEN, AL
Wake Up Wyoming

Welcome To The Cold Wyoming – Updated Forecast

Winter comes slowly creep crawling in. As if it hopes to be quiet enough to not creek the floor boards. SHHHH!. Winter is thinking 'Maybe if I'm slow enough they won't notice.'. But we have been noticing, and this week brings a major drop in temperature. Tuesday brings wind. But,...
WYOMING STATE
